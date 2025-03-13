WE, in the village, have lived our lives

led by the seasons but in recent years, the

dependable cycles of nature appear to be

more jumbled than anything else.

Some say it’s the effects of climate

change.

But we now have a better appreciation

of climate change and its implications.

As we move forward, we cannot afford

to be caught off guard by its effects,

particularly in critical areas such as

agriculture. Year after year, we must not

fi nd ourselves surprised, attributing our

failures or crop destruction to climate

change as if it were an unforeseen event.

Climate change is a reality, an ongoing

phenomenon that we must acknowledge

and adapt to. We are no longer in the

dark about its causes and consequences,

nor are we ignorant of the measures

needed to counter its impact. The era of

engaging in agricultural operations and

then merely crossing our fingers, hoping

for the best, should be firmly behind us.

The African continent, with its diverse

climatic zones and rich agricultural

potential, must be at the forefront of

proactive adaptation. For centuries,

our ancestors thrived using indigenous

knowledge systems that allowed them

to live in harmony with nature. Today,

armed with both traditional wisdom

and modern science, we have the

capacity to mitigate climate risks and

ensure food security for generations to

come. Yet, there remains a reluctance

to transition from reactive responses to

structured, forward-thinking strategies

that anticipate and counteract climatic

challenges. The question we must ask

ourselves is: why should we be surprised

when drought strikes? Why should floods

devastate our fields when early warning

systems are available? Why should entire

harvests be lost when drought-resistant

seed varieties exist? These are the hard

realities that we must confront if we are

to truly take charge of our destiny.

In many parts of Africa, farmers

continue to rely on outdated planting

schedules that no longer align with

shifting rainfall patterns. Rains arrive

late or do not come at all, and still, we

plant as if nature will adhere to historical

trends. We cannot afford to cling to

the past. The land remains fertile, but

it is our approach that must evolve.

Climate-smart agriculture is not just a

buzzword, it is a necessity. The adoption

of conservation farming techniques,

irrigation expansion, agroforestry and

integrated soil fertility management must

be scaled up if we are to thrive in the face

of climate unpredictability. We have the

science. We have the technology. What

remains is the will to implement these

solutions systematically and consistently.

Beyond agriculture, climate change

affects our entire economic fabric, yet

the response in many African nations

remains sluggish. Infrastructure

development must take into account

extreme weather conditions, ensuring

that roads, bridges and buildings can

withstand floods and heatwaves. Energy

generation must shift towards sustainable

sources such as solar and wind, reducing

reliance on fossil fuels that contribute to

environmental degradation.

Water management systems must be

improved to capture and store rainfall

effectively, reducing the vulnerability

of communities to droughts. These

interventions are not beyond our reach,

yet too often, they are discussed in policy

papers but not translated into action on

the ground.

What then is holding us back? Part

of the challenge lies in the fragmented

approach to climate adaptation.

Governments, private sector players,

and local communities must work in

unison to build resilience at all levels.

Policies that support smallholder

farmers in accessing climate-resilient

seeds, affordable irrigation, and weather

forecasting services must be enforced.

Investment in climate research and

technology must be prioritised to develop

localised solutions suited to Africa’s

unique environmental conditions.

Education and awareness campaigns

must be intensified so that every citizen

understands their role in climate

adaptation, from the rural farmer to the

urban policymaker.

Another major barrier is the continued

dependence on external aid to finance

climate adaptation projects. While

international support is important,

Africa must take ownership of its

climate strategy. Climate financing

mechanisms should be integrated into

national budgets, with governments

allocating resources towards long-term

sustainability rather than short-term

relief eff orts. The private sector, too,

must play its role in funding climates mart

initiatives, recognising that

economic growth and environmental

stewardship are not mutually exclusive.

Communities that have already

embraced adaptation strategies provide

a glimpse of what is possible when

proactive measures are taken. In

parts of Zimbabwe, farmers practising

Pfumvudza conservation farming

have reported improved yields even i

