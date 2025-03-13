WE, in the village, have lived our lives
led by the seasons but in recent years, the
dependable cycles of nature appear to be
more jumbled than anything else.
Some say it’s the effects of climate
change.
But we now have a better appreciation
of climate change and its implications.
As we move forward, we cannot afford
to be caught off guard by its effects,
particularly in critical areas such as
agriculture. Year after year, we must not
fi nd ourselves surprised, attributing our
failures or crop destruction to climate
change as if it were an unforeseen event.
Climate change is a reality, an ongoing
phenomenon that we must acknowledge
and adapt to. We are no longer in the
dark about its causes and consequences,
nor are we ignorant of the measures
needed to counter its impact. The era of
engaging in agricultural operations and
then merely crossing our fingers, hoping
for the best, should be firmly behind us.
The African continent, with its diverse
climatic zones and rich agricultural
potential, must be at the forefront of
proactive adaptation. For centuries,
our ancestors thrived using indigenous
knowledge systems that allowed them
to live in harmony with nature. Today,
armed with both traditional wisdom
and modern science, we have the
capacity to mitigate climate risks and
ensure food security for generations to
come. Yet, there remains a reluctance
to transition from reactive responses to
structured, forward-thinking strategies
that anticipate and counteract climatic
challenges. The question we must ask
ourselves is: why should we be surprised
when drought strikes? Why should floods
devastate our fields when early warning
systems are available? Why should entire
harvests be lost when drought-resistant
seed varieties exist? These are the hard
realities that we must confront if we are
to truly take charge of our destiny.
In many parts of Africa, farmers
continue to rely on outdated planting
schedules that no longer align with
shifting rainfall patterns. Rains arrive
late or do not come at all, and still, we
plant as if nature will adhere to historical
trends. We cannot afford to cling to
the past. The land remains fertile, but
it is our approach that must evolve.
Climate-smart agriculture is not just a
buzzword, it is a necessity. The adoption
of conservation farming techniques,
irrigation expansion, agroforestry and
integrated soil fertility management must
be scaled up if we are to thrive in the face
of climate unpredictability. We have the
science. We have the technology. What
remains is the will to implement these
solutions systematically and consistently.
Beyond agriculture, climate change
affects our entire economic fabric, yet
the response in many African nations
remains sluggish. Infrastructure
development must take into account
extreme weather conditions, ensuring
that roads, bridges and buildings can
withstand floods and heatwaves. Energy
generation must shift towards sustainable
sources such as solar and wind, reducing
reliance on fossil fuels that contribute to
environmental degradation.
Water management systems must be
improved to capture and store rainfall
effectively, reducing the vulnerability
of communities to droughts. These
interventions are not beyond our reach,
yet too often, they are discussed in policy
papers but not translated into action on
the ground.
What then is holding us back? Part
of the challenge lies in the fragmented
approach to climate adaptation.
Governments, private sector players,
and local communities must work in
unison to build resilience at all levels.
Policies that support smallholder
farmers in accessing climate-resilient
seeds, affordable irrigation, and weather
forecasting services must be enforced.
Investment in climate research and
technology must be prioritised to develop
localised solutions suited to Africa’s
unique environmental conditions.
Education and awareness campaigns
must be intensified so that every citizen
understands their role in climate
adaptation, from the rural farmer to the
urban policymaker.
Another major barrier is the continued
dependence on external aid to finance
climate adaptation projects. While
international support is important,
Africa must take ownership of its
climate strategy. Climate financing
mechanisms should be integrated into
national budgets, with governments
allocating resources towards long-term
sustainability rather than short-term
relief eff orts. The private sector, too,
must play its role in funding climates mart
initiatives, recognising that
economic growth and environmental
stewardship are not mutually exclusive.
Communities that have already
embraced adaptation strategies provide
a glimpse of what is possible when
proactive measures are taken. In
parts of Zimbabwe, farmers practising
Pfumvudza conservation farming
have reported improved yields even i
Climate change: We cannot afford to cling to the past
