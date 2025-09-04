Confessions of a former ‘Dzakutsaku’ soldier . . . ‘Muzorewa and Smith used, and discarded, us’

BISHOP Abel Muzorewa’s United African National Congress (UANC) army, Pfumo reVanhu, was formed in 1978 thanks to the internal political settlement that heralded the establishment of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.

Some guerrillas from Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole’s ZANU faction, who had been trained in Uganda, defected to the Security Force Auxilliaries (SFAs). Their position had become untenable.

They were placed under the command of the Special Forces Brigade and were funded by the Prime Minister’s Office and administered by the BSAP Special Branch. The opportunity was used to recruit and train more men from the civilian sector all of whom were subsequently deployed as soldiers in their respective rural home areas in a vain attempt to keep the ZANLA and ZIPRA forces at bay.

The understanding then, from a military tactical point, was that the masses would protect their turncoat children from the guerrillas.

The Security Forces Auxilliaries were used to spread Muzorewa’s and Ian Douglas Smith’s propaganda to the masses.

The SFAs were deployed against ZANLA forces and were often involved in skirmishes which led to casualties on both sides. ZANLA realised that the SFAs were becoming a real threat as they were carrying out patrols with the Rhodies and in some instances raping young girls and women, stealing from villagers as well as torturing those accused of supporting freedom fighters.

The Patriot’s EMERGENCEY MWALE-KAMTANDE caught up with an embittered Leonard Muchapondwa (now 63), a self-confessed former SFA ‘Dzakutsaku’. This is his story:

I was born at Makumbe Catholic Mission, Chinamhora, on 12 January 1962 and joined Bishop Muzorewa’s army in December 1978 at the tender age of 16.

Life for young boys and girls was unbearable as we were usually accused of aiding and abetting the freedom fighters.

Anyone suspected of working with the freedom fighters was apprehended by the Rhodesian soldiers and taken to a military base which was located inside the Makumbe Catholic Mission Hospital fence.

The base was under the command of the infamous Selous Scout, Roy Bennett, who was nicknamed ‘Kamuzezuru’ for his fluency in the vernacular.

In case you are wondering. It was the same (now late) Roy Bennett who would go on to loot diamonds in Chimanimani, in the Eastern Highlands where he owned a farm.

The same Roy Bennett would later join the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) as its treasurer.

There were several raids and apprehensions as the liberation war intensified in our area from 1977.

We lost a quite a number of at the hands of Bennett at Makumbe Mission.

A military training base for Muzorewa’s Auxilliaries was established at Muchapondwa Shopping Centre in the Musana Tribal Trust Lands in 1978.

Max, a ZANLA turncoat who was then working in cahoots with the Rhodesian forces visited Chirimuuta Village where he ordred the village folk to gather all young boys and girls at the headman’s homestead.

Word spread like wildfire and in no time more than 20 boys were gathered at the headman’s homestead.

Around midday, Max addressed us.

Max told us that he was a former ZANLA fighter who had realised that ZANLA and ZIPRA forces were terrorists who were bent on causing anarchy in the country.

He said it was best we joined Muzorewa’s forces, received military training and fought alongside the Rhodesian army against vanamukoma.

To lure us, Max promised us a lucrative salary of Rh$79 per month, which was a lot of money at the time, in addition to cars, houses and jobs in the government after the war ended.

This was a tempting offer given the harsh conditions we were living under in colonial Rhodesia.

We were at least given the opportunity to be free from the continuous harassment by Bennett and his soldiers.

We all agreed to accompany Max to his base.

There was no time to bid farewell to our parents as we feared to be intercepted by freedom fighters who normally operated during the night.

It took us about an hour to walk the 6km journey from my village to Muchapondwa Shopping Centre.

The training base was behind Madzimbamuto’s shop which we used as a sort of makeshift barracks.

To cut a long story short, life at the training base was heaven on earth. I thoroughly enjoyed all the meals we had during our training, which included beef, chicken pork and tinned fish.

Breakfast was bread topped with margarine, jam or peanut butter.

Our military training lasted for two months during which we used wooden guns.

Our instructors were Max himself and and his ‘assistant’ Degar.

Upon completion of our training, I was deployed to my home area where I operated up to independence.

I will always live to remember the Christmas eve of 1978 when I escaped death by a whisker around 10.00pm.

I had gone to Chimudhuri (formerly the SFA’s main base for Mashonaland East and Central provinces), now Chinamhora Police Station, to deliver meat for the Christmas braai.

I was in the company of a driver — a white Rhodesian soldier — and John, my fellow soldier.

We were drinking beer and dancing when our reverie was suddenly disrupted by a volley of gunfire.

It was, to put it mildly, a surprise attack. To save myself , I ran into the bunker as the firepower from vana mukoma was heavy.

I lay motionless for the next I don’t know how long.

ZANLA cadres used the usual hit-and-run tactics.

I only emerged from the bunker around dawn long after the gunfire had subsided. The shrill sound of the emergency whistle broke the silence, summoning us to the assembly point.

Bennett, who was at his Makumbe base at the time of the attack, had arrived on site to put together reinforcements to pursue the ZANLA combatants.

It was then I realised we had lost 46 soldiers and suffered more than 80 casualties.

The reinforcement of more than 100 soldiers, with dogs, from Inkomo Barracks arrived at around 7.00 am the next day.

Information to the effect that the guerrillas who had attacked us were holed out in a mountain in Govera Village had already reached us.

During the liberation war, there were sellouts who relayed information to us and were paid by our commanders.

The air force was also contacted and the mountain came under sustained attack.

I was not part of the said operation but I later learned that four freedom fighters had lost their lives.

The village folk were not spared either. More than 30 homesteads were burnt down while over 60 villagers from Govera Village were caught in the crossfire.

Up to the time the auxilliaries were disbanded, we received nothing — no money, no cars and no houses.

I am thinking of engaging a lawyer to assist us fight for our compensation, not from the Government, but Bishop Abel Muzorewa’s UANC.