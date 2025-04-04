Cry the wretched of the earth!

By Nthungo YaAfrika

THE war between Russia and Ukraine, to conscious and positive spiritually connected Nahasis (blacks) is an eye opener on how the Tambous (white savages) manipulate current events.

Past events are a narrative of the victors. As the adage goes: Until the lion can learn to read and write, the story of the hunt will always be told by the hunter. The word genocide is being thrown around, but how many numbers does genocide represent? If genocide is being committed in Ukraine, what term can be used to describe what happened in Rwanda at the behest of the Tambous. Adolf Hitler is called the most evil person who ever lived in the Tambou narratives. This is so, because he is said to have presided over the murder of six million Jews.

The Anglo-Saxons and their pale-skinned European cousins were involved in the slave trade which saw over 20 million Africans lose their lives in the most callous ways possible but there is no memorial or remembrance for these Nahasian souls as is accorded the white Jews every January of each year. This is now called the ‘Holocaust’ and everyone is forced to remember it because these Jews control the world systems. Forgetting this and not consciously acknowledging invokes sanctions and the label of being anti-Semitic.

The world has seen vile people and nations whose crimes are worse than those credited to Hitler — from Ghenghis Khan to the Spanish conquistadors. But because they were committed to none blue-blooded people, his-story (history) is non-committal about them. Hitler’s crime pales in the dark shadow of King Leopold II of Belgium’s bloodbath in the Congo. The conservative figure of Leopold’s orgy is put at 10 million Congolese. But does his-story care? Do Africans (Nahasi) also care? The answer is also no!

The reason being we suffer from SAVIS (self acquired voluntary ignorance sydrome) and we are conditioned to be sorrowful when the Tambous are sorrowful; happy when they are happy. The exploits of King Leopold ll are documented in a book by Adam Hochschild called ‘King Leopold’s Ghost, Story of Greed, Terror and Heroism in Colonial Africa’. What disturbed me the most about this title is the word ‘heroism’. Hitler’s shenanigans are never described as ‘heroic’ in any his-story book! What is so ‘heroic’ about a genocidal murderer? The only plausible answer is that he funded and defended the Christian enterprise with resources plundered from the DRC.

While the mass murder of the Jews is called the Holocaust, what name can be given to the Nahasi genocidal murder in the Congo? This incidentally happened between 1890 and 1910. King Leopold was never reprimanded for what he did in the Congo. Neither did Hitler, as he thought he was doing a favour to the Aryan race by eliminating the white Jews who were regarded as pests by all and sundry in 1940s Europe. Relegating the Congo misadventure to the dustbins of history actually shows how dysfunctional, disjointed and disunited we are as a race. It’s no wonder many among us view colonialism as Yahweh-sent to civilise us! We do not want to upset the master by remembering his atrocities committed against us.

The Organisation of African Unity (OAU) failed to come with an answer and it is time its successor, the African Union (AU) came up with one or else we will forever be known as a race that was created in default. Without remembering, reparations will never be paid and our nonentity as a people will always be reinforced. Yes, Hitler is not the most vile person who ever lived. He is a distant second to King Leopold ll of Belgium. And as if their orgy in the Congo was not enough, the Belgians went on to exterminate the Hereroes of Namibia. But kudos to the Namibians who have sought for an apology — and reparations! What are other affected African countries doing about these past (and present) atrocities? Zimbabwe, at the cost of sanctions and isolation, has reclaimed her heritage — the land. South Africa is in the process of doing the same. All Nahasis at home and in the Diaspora must learn from the His-Story of Hitler and King Leopold ll.

Why are we supposed to feel sorry for the Ukrainians and not feel sorry for ourselves at the way we are being 1treated by the so-called master race? Will we ever be united in the call for reparations and a King Leopold of Belgium delayed apology due to us! If Hitler had murdered six million Fallachi Ethiopian Jews, would there be an outcry? The answer is ‘No’. Even in modern Israel, they are at the bottom of the ladder. But without them, there is no legitimacy to the white Jews’ claims. As I always claim in my articles, Abraham was not white (Tambou) or of mixed blood (mingled). He was pure Nahasi as his name suggests.

The writer is indebted to Adam Hochschild (‘King Leopold’s Ghost Story of Greed Terror and Heroism in Colonial Africa’); ‘Kwame Agyei and Akua Nson Akoto (‘ReAfrikanization and Reality of War’); and and Cheikh Anta Diop (‘Cultural Unity of Black Afrika’) for allowing him to quote extensively from their works.

