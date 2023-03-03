By Abraham Mabvurira

THE recent revelation that the US and Britain injected US$37 million to NGOs in a bid to discredit Zimbabwean polls is an indication that the two unrepentant imperialistic nations are determined to effect regime change in Zimbabwe.

With such an appalling insult to our sovereignty, as youths, we will reciprocate by also being determined to protect, defend and preserve what our forebears sacrificed their lives for, the gains of the liberation struggle which, most importantly, includes autonomy as an independent Zimbabwe.

For upon realising that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa can never win the forthcoming elections through the ballot box, the US and Britain are now desperately resorting to sinister plots of undermining Zimbabwe’s development trajectory under the mantra: ‘Leaving no-one and no place behind’.

With the Patriotic Bill in place, we implore the Government of Zimbabwe to fulfill its legal obligation to thwart every subversive attempt by any individual or organisation before our beloved Zimbabwe is turned into Ukraine by the aggressive US and its allies.

Those who are following Chamisa should know the repercussions of their treacherous actions and those who are blindly following CCC should have their eyes opened so that they will come to know and understand the truth.

Imagine in a country whose majority are hard pressed by sanction-induced poverty, the US and the UK are forking out US$37 million not to help the people of Zimbabwe out of poverty or help development projects but to cause chaos, unrest and — but this irony is lost on these turncoats in their scramble for the crumbs from the West.

This should tell any sane Zimbabwean that the US wants regime change to advance its interests — to exploit our natural resources.

Besides controlling our natural resources through their stooges, the US and the UK are also poised to benefit from the chaos that would arise in Zimbabwe as a result of a disputed and contentious election, just like they are literary making a killing through the war in Ukraine.

Our citizens should understand that it is not out of the love of Zimbabweans that both countries are willing to dish out US$37 million but it is for the love of Zimbabwean land and natural resources. However, the fact that our intelligence is well ahead of the US and UK’s wicked plan is comforting and reassuring because every measure will be taken to ensure that their efforts to effect regime change in Zimbabwe comes to nought.

Never in history have we heard of a Zimbabwean organisation, Russian, Indian or Chinese organisation monitoring elections in the US.

This is because Zimbabwe and these other nations respect the international law and sovereignty of every nation.

The fact that Zimbabwe, Russia, India or China do not interfere in the internal affairs of other nations indicates their commitment to respect the international law and the sovereignty of other nations which is crucial for world peace.

Why then are the Americans and Britons failing to respect the sovereignty of other nations?

And who gave the US the right and responsibility to manage and control other nations of the world?

Lessons from Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Ukraine and Libya have taught us the truth about the US and its allies.

Gone are the days when innocent Zimbabweans used to believe in American lies and propaganda which has always portrayed Uncle Sam as the world’s saviour.

In reality, the US and its allies are wreaking havoc throughout the world.

We must all keep in mind that we are dealing with hypocrites with permanent interests but not permanent friends.