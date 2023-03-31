By Abraham Mabvurira

IN this era of great awakening, African people (and Zimbabweans in particular) must question the presence of American organisations on the motherland.

Organisations, such as the Bureau of African Affairs, George Soro’s Open Society Institute of Southern Africa and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), among many other clandestine societies, are constantly poking their noses in African affairs.

Questioning their presence is critical to the maintaining of security, peace and stability of Africa because it is these same organisations that are causing chaos, violence and instability in Africa in the name of ‘human rights and democracy’.

It is the right time for African people, and Zimbabweans in particular, to ask themselves if we have anything like Bureau of American Affairs or any similar organisation that is hell bent on monitoring and meddling in American domestic affairs, or any clandestine organisation that interferes in American affairs.

Or rather, it is the right time we should ask ourselves if we have any single African country that possesses a military base in the US, since the US has more than 900 military bases around the world.

The majority of these bases are in Africa.

If we get satisfactory answers for these critical questions, then it means we now have a clear picture and vision of where we are heading as Africans, as Zimbabweans.

The time is now for Africans to stand their ground and refuse anything that belittles us as a people.

We need no self-anointed prefects and self-proclaimed teachers to monitor and direct us in the running of our sovereign nations because we have brilliant leaders and educated citizens who are capable of running our national affairs without handholding.

The worst part of these so-called non-profit making organisations from the US is that they come to Zimbabwe as wolves in sheep’s clothing.

They come to the people with more sinister and ulterior motives while posing as humanitarian organisations, world saviours and global messiahs.

For instance, NED is purporting to be an innocent organisation when in reality its main objective is to subvert foreign governments whose policies are seen as a threat to American foreign policy.

There are various similar sinister organisations which are pretending to be philanthropic organisations and advocates of human rights and democracy when in reality their main thrust is to promote American hegemony and unilateralism through facilitating and effecting regime change.

Our greatest question as Zimbabweans should be: How would the US government react if similar terrorist organisations were to be formed on American soil to destabilise the country and remove a constitutionally elected government from power?

Most certainly, the US would react with maximum force to eliminate such organisations.

But when it comes to African issues, and Zimbabwe in particular, the same US is criticising the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Bill which is only meant to guarantee security and peace in Zimbabwe and guard it from Western (mis)philanthropy in the name of NGOs.

This clearly brings to light Uncle Sam’s double standards when it comes to international issues.

We are even aware of the presence of CIA agents who are hiding in the American-planted opposition parties and these so-called NGOs, but what they should understand is that Zimbabwe will never be a colony again and never will we allow ourselves to betray what our liberation forces fought and died for.

The agents of regime change must know that it was the sovereignty, autonomy, independence and the land of Zimbabwe that our brave heroes and heroines sacrificed their precious lives for.

That is why we always celebrate April 18 every year because, as the ‘born-free’ youths of Zimbabwe, we greatly appreciate what our forebears achieved for us. We are more than determined to maintain and preserve this heritage and legacy bequeathed to us.

And as the awakened youths of modern-day Zimbabwe who are so grateful to the work that was done by our forebears to liberate this beloved nation, we shall remain vigilant in exposing and countering everything that threatens to destroy the ideals of the liberation struggle and its fruits of independence.

With President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the helm, Zimbabwe will continue to belong to Zimbabweans and defend the economic positive trajectory towards an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

We are certainly heading towards a Great Zimbabwe. The only stumbling block may be disunity but that can be overcome if we remain vigilant to Uncle Sam’s hypocrisy, lies, destabilisation and anarchy.

With unshakable unity that stems from understanding the truth, we shall definitely achieve a great Zimbabwe.