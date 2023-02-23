Decolonising the mind: Part Nine‘…our youths now know better’

By Abraham Mabvurira

AS much as we are making significant progress in the fight against mental colonialism in Zimbabwe, we shall never restrict our struggle to Zimbabwe only but also throughout Africa and other parts of the world because imperialism and neo-colonialism are a shared experience.

Many nations of the world remain victims of the US’ barbaric acts of terrorism in the name of ‘democracy’ and ‘free’ world.

In Zimbabwe, it is interesting to note that a lot of people who once blindly followed Nelson Chamisa, who has become an African Volodymyr Zelensky, now see the CCC leader for who he is, an individual devoid of wisdom and just a stooge advancing American interests.

The youths, that important section of every society, have seen the light and are steadily gravitating to the revolutionary party ZANU PF.

The people of Zimbabwe have come to understand that Chamisa is for Chamisa and not the people.

He has consistently exhibited political immaturity and naivety and shown that he has nothing concrete to offer the masses.

He is bereft of sound policies or just ideas to push the nation forward.

And President Emmerson Mnangagwa has continuously proved himself a committed patriot whose political acumen and bravery is important to defending the sovereignty of Zimbabwe and prevent our nation from being the next Vietnam, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and now Ukraine, in the name of shadowy ‘human rights’ and ‘democracy’.

While Chamisa has proven to Zimbabweans and the world that he is good at destroying and sabotage, which has left his party weak and unstructured, President Mnangagwa on the other hand has proved that he is capable of building Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income society despite challenges posed by sanctions and sabotage from our erstwhile colonisers.

When President Mnangagwa is preaching unity and the; ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi’ philosophy, Chamisa is busy causing divisions among the people and perpetuating the false belief that our survival and development as a nation is in the hands of the US and the West whom he believes are the builders of Zimbabwe.

Such a stark contrast and disparity of the two main 2023 presidential candidates have therefore convinced our people and intelligent youths that Zimbabwe remains safe in the hands in which it currently is.

Gone are the days when everyone, especially the young, wanted to leave their nations and head for the US. There are now many alternative destinations in the East.

In fact, many people are returning home from abroad. The youths are no longer heading West but back to the pieces of land acquired by their parents during the Land Reform and Resettlement Programme.

And President Mnangagwa is fully backing them.

The American ‘empire’ is crumbling and its hegemony in Zimbabwe and the rest of the world is no longer acceptable.

There are new and better giants emerging who do not bully others.

Our young are not gullible.

They have woken up to the reality the US is not the alpha and omega of anything at all.

Many of them now appreciate that the US and West control independent nations not through legal means but deceit and lies; through abstract and illusive words such as ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’.

The West has gone around the world sponsoring the toppling of legitimate governments only to replace them with puppets who are subservient to its interests.

To youths still in opposition politics, being paid by their Western handlers to reverse the gains of the revolution and resuscitate the ghost of Rhodesia, you are not doing yourselves any favours but a disservice.

It is a lie that only the whiteman is good at managing our national affairs and resources and blacks are not good for anything.

That line of thinking is utterly wrong, a lie that should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

It should be rejected by every right-thinking citizen.

Rallying behind President Mnangagwa and supporting realisation of Vision 2030, is the only way to build the Zimbabwe we want, building our nation brick by brick, stone upon stone and proving our enemies wrong.

By building a prosperous Great Zimbabwe, we shall inspire and motivate other African nations, showing them blacks are capable of achieving greatness when united, with a free mind liberated from mental chains.

Zimbabwe, using its God-given natural resources, shall demonstrate to other African countries that taking charge and control of a nation’s resources is the only safe and sure way to achieve sustainable development.

Let us not exchange our heritage and sovereignty for Western trinkets.

There is nothing we can learn from the US in terms of human rights and democracy.

The US has more to learn from Africans and other nations on how to peacefully coexist with other nations and avoid meddling in the internal affairs of other sovereign nations.

The US and the West must stop interfering in the internal affairs of our country.

Its involvement in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Ukraine has shown us that the US’ interference in the affairs of peaceful nations leaves a trail of destruction.