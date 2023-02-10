By Nthungo YaAfrika

IN the news on France 24, on Janaury 11 2023, the above headline, ‘Canterbury Anglican Church apologises for slavery’, flashed on the screens.

Did it make headlines on the motherland media houses and among the descendants of slaves in the Diaspora?

The answer is no.

Is this surprising?

Again the answer is no.

The question that begs is: Why?

The simple answer is, the majority of our race has been passing the baton of being standard-bred, passivity, in simple terms miseducation, from generation to generation.

Maybe we shall see the light and truth when the second coming of the Son of Man, Yeshua, misnamed Jesus Christ, comes.

To the standard-bred, the ignorant, the actions of the white race (Tambou) towards our race are a direct order from heaven.

Many consciously and subconsciously believe that the white people were created to save us; that our dark skin, thick lips, wooly hair and thick flat nose are a curse and need plastic surgery or interbreeding to be accepted by other races.

Is it not strange or rather disturbing that the white race on the motherland is currently more popular than the Son of Man, just because of remittances from their countries sent by the Africans working there.

And it is argued no sane person will cut off the umbilical cord of a good Samaritan; that is the argument bandied about our race today — and maybe forever.

Now back to the above topic of the week.

The white race can openly apologise for the atrocious sins committed against us and do it casually, without fear of retribution.

It has no consequences because, as a race, both at home and in the Diaspora, we have no unity of purpose to take our case to their ICCs and Human Rights Court of Justice for reparations.

Among our race, we have those who believe in the myth of slavery and colonialism perpetuated by the white race.

Now, some of our people believe the atrocities committed against us are a punishment from Yahweh because of Noah’s curse on Ham.

And thus we take to heart Joshua 9: Verse 27 which says: “But that day Joshua made them gatherers of wood and drawers of water for the assembly and for the Jehovah’s altar at a place that he should choose and they remain so to this day.’’

This chapter and verse were openly preached during slavery and colonialism and are still openly taught at all white elite schools in Europe and the US and secretly here on the motherland.

To them, we are not part of Genesis 1: Verse 26 which says: “Then God said let us make man in our image, according to our likeness….’’

According to them, this chapter and verse do not represent our race as they say we were created in the image of satan.

In all their literature, satan’s pigment is black, with a flaring flat nose and unkempt wooly hair.

When the Black academia think tanks on the motherland and in the Diaspora are quiet about the way we are depicted, then the gullible among us will always think that Lord Macaulay’s speech and King Leopold II’s letter are conspiracy theories, furthering the evil agenda against us by the whites.

Furthermore, if our scholars do not point out the inconsistencies in their compiled book, which they hypocritically call Holy Bible and say they are ‘the Words of the Creator’, the apologies of the whites become a nonevent.

This then ends with us believing in the whites’ writings more than what our collective consciences tell us; in a nutshell, we throw ‘common sense’ out of the window, which is, in fact, Yahweh’s utmost gift to humankind.

This common sense is the spirit within us, which we must allow to direct the way we think and act towards one another for the betterment of our race.

Common sense is not dictatorial; can leave one if it is not wanted but can come back when one has fully apologised and repented and wants to be in sync with Yahweh.

This now brings me to ask: Is apologising and repenting the same?

Apology, in their dictionary, means ‘regret for wrongdoing’ while repenting means ‘regret for a deed or omission’.

In both, the word ‘regret’ is present.

What does regret mean: It is a feeling of repentance, guilt or sorrow.

But if apology, regret and repentance are not followed by positive action, then they become as in Matthew 5: Verse 13: “ …but if the salt has lost its strength, how will its saltiness be restored? It is no longer usable for anything except to be thrown outside to be trampled by men.’’

They also become James 2: Verse 26, which says: “…faith without works is dead.”

Their apologies do not mean anything if they do not address the root cause of their crimes against our race, by admitting to the truth that their crimes were committed because the Church had corrupted the Truth of Yahweh. (John 8: Verse 32)

This corruption was done because they did not like what Prophet Enoch said about their race, culminating in them playing around with Genesis 9: Verses 20-27 about blessings and the curse Noah placed on his three sons — Shem, Ham and Japheth — the ancestors of all races after the flood, so they say.

Of the three sons Ham is the only one who was cursed.

Of interest here is that they were all Blacks, so their biblical story still has holes.

Now, if Ham was cursed, why does his name appear in a blessed manin the book of Genesis?

That man’s name is Abra-Ham, a prophet revered by Christians, Jews and Muslims.

They then corrupted the meaning of Abra-Ham in Genesis 17: Verses 1-8, to mean Father of all nations, yet if broken into three it is simply: ‘ab’ from ‘abba’ meaning father; ‘ra’ means spiritual while ‘ham’ is the name of the supposedly cursed son of Noah.

The writings of our prophetic ancestors, corrupted and called the Holy Bible by the Tambous (white savages), are like a Weapon of Soul Destruction (WSD) to so-called black people who refuse to identify with the image of Yahweh because of Genesis 9: Verses 20-27.

The apologies from Europeans (Tambous) are now coming fast and furious, simply because they know that we are a divided people who have swallowed hook, line and sinker their corrupted Holy Bible and have no one voice where the white race is concerned.

Because of their apologies, we are supposed to forgive them as per the Lord’s prayer which says: ‘’ …and forgive us our debts as we also have forgiven our debtors’’. (Matthew 6: Verses 12)

This verse actually shifts the burden of guilt on us through reverse psychology.

But I ask, did Yeshua really say that?

My beef with that verse comes from another in the same Lord’s prayer which says: ‘’And do not bring us into temptation, but deliver us from the wicked one.’’

This verse is contrary to James 1: Verse 13-14 which says: ‘’Let no man say when he is tempted, I am tempted of Yahweh: for Yahweh cannot be tempted with evil and Yahweh tempts no man. But each man is tempted, when he is drawn away by his lust and enticed.’’

The inconsistencies in their Holy Bible are many but for now I will stick to these two.

So, their apologies are simply a calculated diversion to lull us from what they really intend to do to our race — complete annihilation.

I hear some say conspiracy theory, let it be.

Despite having so-called indigenous churches on the motherland, they are only indigenous because of the colour of their skin pigment, thick lips and kinky hair, otherwise their sermons are a script from those who are busy apologising for their sins against us.

White (Tambou) religion, education and politics controlling our race are a curse but who cares since many of us see it as a gateway to assimilate with the Tambous, to escape from poverty incidentally induced by the systems of the Tambous on the motherland.

I rest my case.

Nthungo YaAfrika, aka J.L. M

strongly believes in the motherland renaissance. For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com