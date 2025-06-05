End the pitbull menace now!

EDITOR — I am writing with grave concern over the continued breeding and ownership of pitbulls in our country, despite their proven danger to human lives. Just recently, Harare was shaken by the horrific death of a man who was mauled to death by this vicious dog breed. This tragic incident, as widely reported in the press this week, is yet another heartbreaking example of why urgent action is needed.

Pitbulls are responsible for countless severe injuries and fatalities, yet they continue to be bred and sold without restriction. Many countries have recognised the lethal risks posed by this breed and have taken decisive action. The United Kingdom banned pitbulls under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, while countries like Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Spain, and Denmark have strict regulations or outright bans in place. These nations understand that public safety must come first.

The argument that ‘it’s the owner, not the breed’ ignores the fact that pitbulls have been selectively bred for their aggression, strength, and tenacity. Their unpredictable nature makes them a constant threat, especially in communities where proper containment and training are lacking.

How many more lives must be lost before our Government takes action? We cannot afford to wait for another tragedy. I urge authorities to ban the breeding and sale of pitbulls immediately, enforce strict regulations on existing dangerous dogs, and follow the example of other nations that have prioritised human safety over the interests of breeders.

The recent attack in Harare should serve as a wake-up call. It is time for Zimbabwe to join the growing list of countries that recognise pitbulls for what they are — a preventable danger to society.

Joyce Ngwenya,

Harare.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

