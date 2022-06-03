By Nthungo Ya Afrika

HIS-STORY in the Old Testament does not cover all biblical events.

This was a deliberate ploy by the Tambous (whites) to alienate black Africans from their ancestors’ spiritual world.

This was foretold by Prophet Enoch in his book, The Book of Enoch, which was left out of the Bible currently in use.

Prophet Enock foretells how the white people would manipulate the Word of Yahweh.

In Chapter 104: Verses 9-13, Prophet Enoch foretells how the white people would manipulate the Word of Yahweh: “Be not godless in your hearts, and lie not and alter not the words of uprightness, nor charge with lying words of the Great One, nor take account of your idols; for all your lying and all your godlessness issue not in righteousness but in great sin. And now I know this mystery, that sinners will alter and pervert the words of righteousness in many ways, and will speak wicked words, and lie, and practice great deceits, and write books concerning their words….”

Daniel 7: Verse 25 also speaks to this manipulation: “He will speak words against the Most High and he will continually harass the holy ones of the Supreme One. He will intend to change times and law, and they will be given into his hand for a time, times and half a time.”

We are now aliens to our ancestors’ spiritual world because we have been fed, adopted and accepted the whiteman’s education, ‘religion’ and systems.

Because we have been standard bred by the whites and suffer from what I call self-acquired voluntary ignorance syndrome (SAVIS), the results of that ignorance are recoded in Enoch: Chapter 103: Verses 10-15 which reads: “And we have been destroyed and have not found any to help us even with a word: We have been tortured and destroyed, and not hoped to see from day to day. We hoped to be the head and we have become the tail: We have toiled laboriously and had no satisfaction in our toil; And we have become the food of the sinners and the unrighteous, And they have laid their yoke heavily upon us.

They have had dominion over us that hated us and smote us; And to those that hated us we have bowed our necks, But they pitted us not. We desired to get away from them that we might escape and be at rest, But found no place whereunto we should flee and be safe from them. And are complained to the rulers in our tribulation, And cried out against those who devoured us, But they did not attend to our cries, And would not hearken to our voice. And they helped those who robbed us and devoured us and those who made us few; and they concealed their oppression, and they did not remove from us the yoke of those that devoured us and dispersed us and murdered us, and they concealed their murder, and remembered not that they had lifted up their hands against us.”

The Word of Yahweh, Yeshua (Jesus), Egypt and Jerusalem was manipulated to suit the white agenda, to destroy and dominate the once supreme and dominant race, the black people.

That manipulation and removal of the true black story and characters was a knockout blow for the whole race, spiritually.

It is still affecting us to date (mentally and physically) and is the reason most black Africans deify the whites.

This manipulation resulted in the Creator, Yeshua and heavenly hosts looking white and Lucifer, the devil, depicted black like Africans.

Lucifer is always depicted as a black African.

Anyone who points this out is said to be racist and anti-Christ, yet that person is very progressive and enlightened.

We have thousands, if not millions, of Christian churches on the motherland but very few preach from the Book Of Jasher, because of being standard bred and suffering from SAVIS.

The Book Of Jasher is the original Old Testament and not what is found in Bibles today.

The current Old Testament lacks fine details with regards to how we were alienated from the positive spiritual world, making us ‘wannabes’, in our ancestors’ spiritual realm.

I now introduce you to the Book of Jasher, giving you snippets not found in the corrupted current Old Testament.

Take your Bible, compare and contrast, be in charge of your spiritual destination; SAVIS is not tolerated in the positive spiritual world.

Chapter 2: Seth is born. People begin to multiply and become idolatrous. Third part of the earth is destroyed by the flood.

Chapter 3: Enoch reigns on earth. Enoch establishes righteousness upon the earth and, after reigning for 240 years, is translated.

Chapter 5: Noah and Methuselah preach repentance for 120 years.

Chapter 7: The garments of skin made for Adam are stolen by Ham and they descend on to Nimrod the mighty hunter, who becomes king of the whole earth.

Chapter 8: The wise men of Nimrod, by their divination, foretell the evil that Abram will do to Nimrod’s kingdom and they seek to kill the child. Abram, with his mother and nurse, are hid in a cave for 10 years.

Chapter 9: When 10 years, old Abram goes to Noah and Shem. Remains with them for 39 years, and is taught the ways of the Lord.

Chapter 11: Nimrod’s wicked reign. The idolatry of Terah, Abram’s father. At 50 years, Abram returns to his father’s house and discovers his idols… After making savoury meat for the gods, Abram takes a hatchet and destroys them, leaving the hatchet in the hands of the larger one, where it is discovered by his father, who is told by Abram that the Great God had risen up in anger and destroyed his fellows. Terah, in his wrath, betrays Abram to the king, who brings him before the throne for judgment. Abram warns his father and king before all princes of the evil of idolatry.

Chapter 12: Abram placed in prison, and is condemned after 10 days to be cast into a fiery furnace. His brother Haran, being falsely accused, is condemned to the same fate. As Haran’s heart was not right before the Lord, he perished, but Abram is delivered and is brought forth alive and presented presented with many gifts. The king dreams of Abram, and again seeks his life. Abram flees to the house of Noah.

Chapter 13: On Abram’s account, Terah and all his household, with Abram, leave Ur Casdim to go to the land of Canaan. They tarry in Haran, where the Lord appears to Abram, and upon condition of faithfulness, promises many blessings. Abram commanded of the Lord, takes his wife and all his belongings and goes to the land of Canaan. There, the Lord again appears to him and promises the land of Canaan as an everlasting inheritance. After 15 years, Abram returns to Haran to visit his father and teaches many to walk in the ways of the Lord. Again, he is commanded to go to Canaan where he builds an altar.

Chapter 16: Four kings with 800 000 men war against Sodom and the cities of the Plain, destroying and plundering their people. Abram, hearing that Lot is taken captive, gather together about 300 men and pursues the kings, retakes the captives and smites the whole army of confederate rings. On his return, Abram meets Adonizedek, King of Jerusalem, the same is Shem. Abram gives tithing of all he had taken to Adonizedek, and is blessed by him. Sarah, being childless, gives Hagar to Abram for a wife and, becoming jealousy, afflicts her. An Angel comforts Hagar and Ishmael is born.

Chapter 22: Ishmael returns to his father with his wives and children.

Chapter 24: Isaac is sent to the house of Shem and Eber to learn the ways of the Lord.

Chapter 27: Esau slays Nimrod and two of his mighty men and takes Nimrod’s clothes to also become a mighty man. Returns home weary from the fight and sells his birthright.

Chapter 28: Jacob sent to the house of Shem where he remains for 32 years to learn the ways of the Lord, but Esau would not go. Esau marries a Canaanitish woman.

Chapter 29: Jacobs obtains his brother’s blessings, flees to Haran and, on his way, is robbed of all his belongings by the son of Esau who had been directed by his father to kill Jacob. Jacob then pleaded for his life to be spared but his belongings were taken from him.

Chapter 31: Rachel steals her father’s gods, that he may not know where Jacob has fled. Laban purses him but establishes a covenant of peace. Laban breaks his covenant by sending his son secretly to Esau that Jacob may fall in his hands. Esau, with 400 men, seeks to destroy Jacob.

Verses 41-77: This is the manner of the images Rachel took; in taking a man who is first born and slaying him and taking his hair off his head, and taking salt and salting the head and anointing it in oil, then taking a small tablet of gold and writing the name upon it, and placing the tablet under the tongue and putting it in the house and lighting up the lights before it and bowing to it. And at a time when they bow to it, it speaketh to them in all matters that they ask of it, through the power of the name which is written in it. And some make them of the figures of men, of gold and silver, and go to them in times known to them, and the figures receive the influence of stars, and tell future things, and in this manner were the images which Rachel stole from her father. And Rachel stole these figures which were her father’s, inorder that Laban might not know through them where Jacob had gone. And Laban came home and asked concerning Jacob and his household, and he was not to be found, and Laban sought his images, to know where Jacob had gone, and could not find them, and he went to some other images, and he inquired of them and they told him that Jacob had fled from him to his father’s, to the land of Canaan….

The above is not found in the current Old Testament Christian Bibles for reasons best known to the usurpers and pretenders to the Word of Yahweh.

Remember King Leopold 11’s letter to the Belgian missionaries in 1883: ‘’Teach the students to read and not to reason.’’

And 139 years later, we are in the foregoing state, despite calling ourselves educated and enlightened, yes we are but to do the bidding of the whites.

So-called black churches are afraid to read from spiritually liberating and inspiring books, like that of Enoch, Jasher and The Book of the Dead, to name but a few.

The last one sends shivers to many black Christians as they associate it with witchcraft, yet in the introductory page, there are similarities with the books of Ezekiel 47: Verse 12 and Revelation 22: Verse 1.

In the Book of the Dead, it goes thus: ‘’The stem of this flower springs from out of the waters of the Lake, whereon the throne of Osiris is placed; this lake was fed from by the celestial Nile, or by one of it’s branches, and was the source whence the beatified, as well as the gods drank.”

This scene is of considerable interest from the point of view of comparative mythology, for many Semite writers held the opinion that the throne of the deity was placed, or rested upon, a stream of water or a river.

Even in the Book of Revalation, we have a reference to a ‘’…pure river of water, clear as crystal,, proceeding out of the throne of God.’’

So much for being standard bred and suffering from SAVIS.

Let us embrace, study and learn from all ancient books as they are part of our spiritual heritage as we were the first to be created and free ourselves from SAVIS.

By doing this, light will eventually cover the whole planet and peace will be the second name of all humanity.

We were created without hate and we learnt to hate because of previous and current situations. Previous or current situations must not allow our race to forget who Yahweh is.

Yahweh is love.

Nthungo Ya Afrika aka J.L.Mtembu is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance. For views and coments, email:lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com