By Tawanda Chenana

IN the village, people closely followed proceedings from the 7th ZANU PF National People’s Congress, which ran under the theme, ‘Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No one and No Place Behind’.

As we begin the serious business of the summer cropping season, the congress left us invigorated and inspired.

The people’s party has assured us, not that we were ever in doubt, but hearing, every now and again, the leadership exhorting us to soldier on spurs us on and gives us a new burst of wind.

It was a marvel to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa leading from the front.

“ZANU PF is a Party committed to the wellbeing of the people, in both rural and urban areas,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We are a Party which will never abandon the people of Zimbabwe.

“We remain focused on delivering a higher quality of life for our people, no matter where they live.

“ZANU PF has been about the people, it will always be about the people and for the people.”

We are strengthened and emboldened in our endeavours, in our rebuilding exercise, brick-by-brick.

We are living in an age where there is no room for hesitation and doubt and the gathering in the capital served to make the vision of the country clearer.

Many of the economic, technical and political concepts that prevailed in the past have been replaced by new concepts and nations of all sizes are trying their best to adapt to new realities and prepare their citizens to face the challenges of the future, taking the measures needed to succeed.

We are happy that Zimbabwe is not lagging behind.

We do not just want to win in the present but also lead in the future and this calls us to work, working and giving our all is the only guarantee for surviving and prospering.

“We have our land and together we are making it productive,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We have the minerals beneath our land, we are ensuring that these benefit the people of our great country.

“We have a mission to accomplish; there are lives to improve; communities to develop and a nation to build. “This is the focus of ZANU PF now and into the future.”

And true to his word, our President has launched and is superintending a huge drive in construction, building and trade, the likes of which we had not experienced for some time.

Our agricultural output is on the rise and so is our mineral production.

The coming to fruition of various projects is evidence that our talented and creative minds have been enlisted in the efforts to rebuild our country.

All work being done in the country has one goal: serving the people and enhancing the status of the country.

And every patriot must heed the call to serve and work for the betterment of Zimbabwe.

Said President Mnangagwa: “We are looking inward, harnessing our own capabilities and God-given resources to modernise, industrialise and develop a prosperous country as well as opening new frontiers by engaging the whole world.”

We all must contribute and work hard because our country should be no place of people with nothing to offer the motherland.

We hail President Mnangagwa for ensuring that the youths are not left out in the development matrix.

The success of the younger generation is not success for Zimbabwe only but of young black people everywhere.

We are pleased that the current development matrix is not only preparing the younger generation to keep up with the new economy but also take initiatives and lead.

Human progress is characterised by purposeful action.

When individuals or collective communities fail to act purposefully, development is hampered.

The central ideology of hunhu/ubuntu dictates that we all act to preserve the interests of the collective and then ourselves.

Each one of us is there because all others are.

When communities adopt individualism the fabric that binds society is raptured.

We are happy that under the Second Republic, ZANU PF is consolidating all efforts to unite the people of Zimbabwe, guided by the principle that we are diverse but one people.