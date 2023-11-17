Fare thee well Gumbo and Chigova!

EDITOR — ALLOW me space in your paper to mourn one of my former Dream Team favourite player Rahman Allen Thuthani Gumbo who died on November 10 2023 from a heart attack in Francistown at the age of 59.

I will miss this cool and humble former Warriors player. Many football enthusiasts will remember the clip in which the great warrior nodded as he got instructions on the touchline from the then coach Reinhard Fabisch.

I had the privilege of spending time with Rahman on several occasions in Bulawayo.

I last met him at an entertainment joint in the City of Kings and we had a good time together with Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Dingumuzi Phuti and former Radio Two(Zimbabwe) presenter Ezra ‘Tshisa’ Sibanda in 2021.

He was a cool and quiet player as well as humorous. I remember when I told him that he was my brother’s lookalike and showed him his picture, he quipped: “Yaaa but uyu akakasika kuchena musoro uyu”. He was a true gentleman of the game.

Thank you President Emmerson Mnangagwa for according the football legend a State-assisted funeral.

Surely the dark cloud is upon the football fraternity as we also mourn the passing on of prolific goalkeeper George Chigova.

Fidelis Manyange,

Harare.

