By Shephard Majengeta

ZIMBABWE, with its largest water body in sub-Saharan Africa, possesses immense potential to leverage agriculture as a catalyst for economic growth and achieve the ambitious goals set out in Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle-income economy.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for local production of mineral fertilisers and reducing over-reliance on imports is a critical step towards realising this potential.

“It is unfortunate that despite the inherent potential, Africa currently spends billions of dollars in food and fertiliser imports per year. Greater efforts must be made to leverage the availability of raw materials for the local production of mineral fertilisers and reduce our over-reliance on imports.

“My administration stands ready to broaden partnerships, synergies and investments to enhance crop yields. Several opportunities exist for investors to set up new entities or partner with local companies, through either upgrading existing or introducing new technology to scale up fertiliser production in our country,” said President Mnangagwa at the African Fertiliser and Soil Health Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Africa, indeed, boasts vast arable land, abundant mineral resources suitable for fertiliser production, and a pool of capable scientists and experts in the agricultural sector. These factors collectively position Africa as a continent with immense potential to significantly contribute to global food production, reduce reliance on imports and drive economic growth through agriculture.

Africa is rich in mineral resources that are essential for fertiliser production.

Key minerals such as phosphate, potash and nitrogen are vital components of fertilisers, playing a crucial role in enhancing soil fertility and crop yields.

By harnessing these resources for local fertiliser production, African countries can reduce their dependency on costly imports, improve agricultural productivity and create employment opportunities in the fertiliser manufacturing sector.

Additionally, Africa is home to a talented pool of scientists, researchers and agricultural experts who possess the knowledge and skills necessary for fertiliser production and agricultural innovation. Collaborative efforts between governments, research institutions, universities and private enterprises can harness this expertise to develop cutting-edge technologies, sustainable farming practices and tailored fertiliser formulations suited to Africa’s diverse agro-ecological zones.

The availability of raw materials for the local production of mineral fertilisers is a game-changer.

By investing in the manufacturing of fertilisers domestically, Zimbabwe can reduce its dependency on costly imports, thereby saving foreign exchange and bolstering the local economy. This approach not only ensures a steady supply of quality fertilisers but also creates employment opportunities in the fertiliser industry, contributing to overall economic growth and stability.

Vision 2030 envisions Zimbabwe as a hub of agricultural innovation and excellence, leveraging technology and modern farming practices to maximize productivity and sustainability.

Locally produced fertilisers have the potential to significantly boost economic growth in several ways that can contribute to economic development, notably:

Reduced import dependency

One of the primary benefits of locally produced fertiliser is the reduction in import dependency. Many countries, including Zimbabwe, spend substantial amounts of foreign currency on importing fertilisers. By producing fertilisers locally, a nation can save foreign exchange reserves, which can be allocated to other critical sectors or used for investment and development projects.

Cost efficiency

Local production often leads to cost efficiency. Transportation costs are reduced when fertilisers are manufactured closer to the point of use. This can result in lower prices for farmers, making fertilisers more accessible and affordable. Affordable fertilisers can encourage more farmers to invest in agricultural inputs, leading to increased productivity and higher yields.

Employment generation

Establishing fertiliser production facilities creates jobs across various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, maintenance and administration. This job creation has a multiplier effect, stimulating economic activity and improving livelihoods in local communities. Additionally, increased agricultural productivity resulting from accessible fertilisers can lead to more jobs in the agricultural value chain, such as processing, packaging and distribution.

Boost to agriculture sector

A robust agricultural sector is vital for economic growth, especially in countries where agriculture plays a significant role in the economy. Locally produced fertilisers can enhance soil fertility, improve crop yields and support diversified agricultural production. This, in turn, can lead to increased food security, surplus production for export markets and higher incomes for farmers.

Technology transfer and innovation

Investing in local fertiliser production can spur technological advancements and innovation in the agricultural sector. Collaboration between fertiliser producers, agricultural researchers, and extension services can lead to the development of tailor-made fertilisers suited to local soil conditions and crop requirements. Innovation in fertiliser production techniques can also lead to environmentally sustainable practices, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimising nutrient run-off.

Revenue generation and trade balance

With increased agricultural productivity facilitated by locally produced fertilisers, countries can generate revenue from agricultural exports. Surplus production of crops, such as grains, fruits and vegetables, can be sold in regional and international markets, contributing to foreign exchange earnings and improving the trade balance. This revenue can be reinvested in further agricultural development and other priority areas of the economy.

Rural development

Improved agricultural productivity resulting from accessible fertilisers can lead to overall rural development. Farmers’ incomes rise, leading to increased purchasing power and investment in rural communities. This can spur infrastructural development, such as better roads, schools, healthcare facilities, and access to clean water, contributing to improved living standards and poverty reduction.

Promoting the local production of fertilisers will definitely have far-reaching positive effects.

