Fostering a tree planting culture 

EDITOR – Each year Zimbabwe loses about 60 million trees due to deforestation and veld fires.

We cut more trees than we plant.

National Tree planting Day is just ceremonial to remind us of the importance of trees.

We need to replenish our dying forests and make up for the deficit upsetting the ecosystems.

The regeneration of vegetation remains depressed, worse when wood poachers have devised ways to evade arrests.

Firewood has become the main source of energy for cooking.

We should move with speed for alternative and renewable energy for sustainable development.

Tree planting is not just an activity for rural communities as it is equally important for cities. Rural or urban forests, in their various forms, are crucial to the survival of humanity.

A tree can absorb up to 150kg of CO2 a year, storing carbon and helping to ease the impacts of climate change.

Strategically placed trees in cities provide shade from the sun and can cool the air by between two and eight degrees Celsius, and reduce air conditioning needs by up to 30 percent in summer.

A recent study found that city forests removed 1821 metric tonnes of air pollution.

We must develop the habit of continuously planting trees. As they say the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago and the next critical time is now.

At least 300 000 hectares of forests are lost annually due to fires and other activities such as agricultural expansion.

Rampant cutting down of trees has not helped matters.

For instance, the exploitation of the teak wood is not being done sustainably and if not carefully handled will result in the country totally losing the tree.

Let us develop the habit of planting more trees than we are cutting. Mahuhushe, Masvingo