From the Book of Life to that of death

By Nthungo YaAfrika

THE Creator never created us to die but to transcend to the next realm human beings call heaven after our limited sojourn on the first heaven we call earth. This was possible because of the Book of Life which the Tambous corrupted and then renamed the Holy Bible.

The Greek word ‘Biblos’ simply means ‘translated from many books’. Prophet Enoch successfully used the knowledge in this Book of Life to create a situation of the second heaven on the first heaven we call earth. Christianity does not represent life but death and is anti-Yeshua .

Matthew 11:16-24 says: “With whom will I compare this generation? It is like young children sitting in the market who call out to their playmates saying: ‘We played the flute for you, but you did not dance, we wailed, but you did not beat yourselves in grief. Likewise, John came and neither eating nor drinking but people say he has a demon. The Son of Man did come eating and drinking wine, but people say, Look! A man who is a glutton and is given to drinking wine, a friend of tax collectors and sinners. All the same, wisdom is proved righteous by its works.

But I say to you it will be more endurable for the land of Sodom on judgment day than for you.” Yet again, Matthew 23: 24-30 says: “ The Kingdom of the heavens may be likened to a man who sowed fine seeds in his field. While men were sleeping, his enemy came and over-sowed weeds in among the wheat and left. When the stalk sprouted and produced fruit the weeds also appeared. So the slaves of the master of the house came and said to him, ‘Master did you not sow fine seed in your field? How then does it have weeds?’ He said to them; ‘An enemy, a man did this’. The slaves said to him; ‘Do you want us to go out to collect them?’ He said; ‘No for fear that while collecting the weeds, you will uproot the wheat with hem. Let them grow together until harvest and in the harvest season I will tell the reapers: first collect the weeds and bind them in bundles to burn them , then gather the wheat into storehouse.”

These two illustrations are about us Nahasis, the first to be created (Glorious Qur’an Al Hirj verse 26). We were the first to be created and were supposed to control and be examplary to other races that came after us by default (Genesis 6). But we failed and the Tambou-corrupted Bible says because of this the flood came. The flood story does not make any sense because of as narrated in Numbers 13:25-33.

Verse 33 says: “And there we saw the Nephillim the sons of Anak who are from the Nephillim and in comparison we seemed like grasshoppers both to us and to them.”

The question begging here is did they survive the flood? Matthew 13:24-30 is more revealing because it shows that we are part of heaven. This simply shows heaven was not supposed to be reached after death and that death became part of us because we refused to walk in the way of the Creator (Book of Enock). The Tambous never walked in the Way of the Creator because they did not follow the instructions of the Son of Man which he delivered before ascending to Heaven in Matthew and Luke. Matthew 28: 19-20 says: “Go, therefore and make disciples of all people of all the nations, baptising them in the name of the Father and of the Son and the Holy Spirit. Teaching them to observe all the things I have commanded you. And look I am with you all the days until the conclusion of the system of things.” Luke 24:47-48 weighs in: “And on the basis of his name repentance for forgiveness of sins should be preached in all the nations starting from Jerusalem. You’re to be witnesses of these things.” These are very simple instructions — no force was to be used. This, however, was not followed by the Tambous and those whom they converted, all over the world to date. The converted then turned the Book into that of extortion all over the world. To the doubting Thomases, these are the chapters and verses about the Way which is the foundation of the Book of Life:Proverbs 16:25; Isaiah 30:21; John 14:6; Acts 9;2; First Corinthians 10;13).

The motherland is the most affected by the ignorance of these verses because of intimidation. How affected, some may ask? Simply that poverty must be alien to us on the motherland yet it has become our second name. A hungry race can never be interested in Matthew 7:7-11, which, simply put, is about always asking, seeking and knocking so that one is not deceived by the Book of Death and extortion currently corruptly called the Bible. Ignorance is not entertained in the Book Life because John 5:17 says: “My Father has kept working until now and I keep working.” The reason being to remove ignorance of the Book Life from the people. A sin is a sin, but the worst sin to me is that of a race that allows itself to be discovered and repackaged like our race which is supposed to lead the human race to the Book of Life and make the earth a heaven.

The ignorance of our ancestors is firmly with us today, that of burying their wealth with them, thinking that they will use them after death. Incidentally that wealth was used by the Tambous to elevate themselves to what they are today. Tambous know more about our past than us and this is why they are saying we want to teach the Africans about their ancestors’ culture and traditions. This means the traditions and cultures being practised on the motherland were corrupted so that we embrace the ways of the Book of Death founded on Descartes’: ‘I, me and myself’. This is diametrically opposed to the spirit of hunhu/ ubuntu which says: ‘I am because we are’ While France 24 always says: “Africa is a continent of unparalleled wealth …,” the question we are afraid to ask is: Who benefits?

We were created not to pension our physical brains as John 5:17 says but the Book of Death pours cold water on this chapter and verse to our current situation. We are the only race that allows elite schools amongst us that do not teach what is in the Book of Life but in the Book of Death to our continuous spiritual misery. When these ascend to Government positions, who will they praise — our spiritual mediums or Tambous spiritual mediums, like Cecil John Rhodes, the homosexual who was anti-spiritual world! As Bob Marley sang: “Time alone will tell, you think you are in heaven but you are living in hell!” The Holy Qura’n, in Abraham:22, says: “And Satan saith when the matter has been decided: Lo! Allah promised you a promise of truth; and I promised you, then failed you.

And I had no power over you save that I called unto you and ye obeyed me. So blame yourselves, I cannot help you nor can ye help me. Lo! I disbelieved in that which ye ascribed to me. Lo! for wrong-doers is a painful doom.” The corrupted Christian Bible simply says on that day there will be gnashing of teeth in Matthew 8:12, 13:42, 13: 50, 22:13, 24:51 and 25:30. The question is: How can a race still be faithful to religions that have deprived, and are still depriving, it of spiritual connection to the Creator?

