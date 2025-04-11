GBV from a religious, cultural perspective …the painful truth

by Nthungo YaAfrica

MY perspective on gender-based violence (GBV) is informed by spiritual, historical and cultural texts, with references to the Christian Bible (New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures, 2013 revision), the Holy Qur’an (translated by Muhammad M. Pickthall, transliterated by M.A.H. Eliasi), Islamic scholarly writings, and the work of Cheikh Anta Diop, particularly The Cultural Unity of Black Africa: The Domains of Patriarchy and of Matriarchy in Classical Antiquity. Gender violence is not an isolated issue it is deeply rooted in religious, cultural and historical ideologies.

The notion of female subjugation is not an indigenous African practice but one that was imported, adapted, and institutionalised through colonialism and the spread of patriarchal religious doctrines. The Bible tells us in Genesis 6:1-4 about the ‘sons of the true God’ who had relations with the ‘daughters of men’, creating the Nephilim giants and mighty men. Though these beings were supposedly destroyed in the flood (Genesis 6-8), traces of them are mentioned again in Numbers 13:33.

This passage points to a continuity of these corrupted bloodlines. Interestingly, only the sons are named, indicating a gender bias that persists in the text. The Holy Qur’an (Al-Hijr 15:26) refers to the creation of humans from “potter’s clay of black mud altered”, supporting the belief that the first humans were black. This is a historical fact erased by centuries of translation and re-interpretation by colonising forces. The Bible, as we know it, is a corrupted version of ancient writings, compiled from the teachings of our African ancestors and then altered by Greek and Roman influences. The term ‘Bible’ itself is derived from the Greek Ta Biblia (the books) and Biblos (book), indicating its composite nature.

The Genesis creation story frames God as male through phrases like ‘let us make man’, subtly gendering the divine and establishing male authority from the beginning. This gendering is absent in African cosmologies, where creation was understood more inclusively. Cheikh Anta Diop’s research highlights the contrast between patriarchal GrecoRoman ideologies and African societies, where women enjoyed rights and respected roles. Cato, a Roman statesman, expressed fear that women’s participation in public life would undermine male power. In his speech recorded by Titus Livy, he says: “Our ancestors did not allow women to handle any business, even domestic, without special authority. If you allow them to break these bonds one after the other.. do you think it will be possible for them to endure them? They will no sooner be our equals than they will dominate us.” In African societies, by contrast, women held power, could rule, and had legal rights equal to men.

Infanticide and abandonment of girls, practices widespread in Greco-Roman societies, were unknown in Africa, where children of both sexes were valued. Greeks were astonished to find that Egyptians (Africans) raised all children, irrespective of sex, instead of abandoning many newborn girls. The Greeks were called ‘Tambous’ by our ancestors, meaning ‘savages’, due to their brutal practices. Sadly, many modern Africans have embraced these corrupted religious systems, often at the expense of their ancestral wisdom. Genesis 2:18 refers to the woman as a ‘helper’, implying subordination. In Genesis 2:22-23, it says, “This one will be called woman, because from man she was taken.” The story in Genesis 3:16 curses Eve with painful childbirth and subjugation to Adam, while Adam is sentenced to hard labor and death.

Here, the punishment is disproportionately placed on the woman, a troubling contradiction if God’s justice is truly balanced. The Bible’s depiction of creation raises several questions. In Proverbs and other texts (e.g., Proverbs 1:7, 2:10, Isaiah 11:9), knowledge is revered, yet Adam and Eve’s pursuit of knowledge in the Garden of Eden is harshly punished. Why is there such a contradiction in the treatment of knowledge in Scripture? Is it because the Bible has been manipulated to enforce patriarchy? Ezekiel 18:20 tells us, “The soul that sins, it shall die.

The son shall not bear the guilt of the father…” But, according to many religious traditions, women are blamed for Eve’s sin, and men for Adam’s. This doctrinal inconsistency undermines the message of individual accountability and justice found in the Bible. Many African religious leaders still preach submission and inequality, reinforcing a system that disregards the personal responsibility emphasised in the Scriptures. Islam, however, presents a more balanced view of responsibility. In the Qur’an, Adam and Eve are both held accountable for their disobedience (Surah Al-Baqara 2:35-36, Al-A’raf 7:20-25).

The Qur’an does not single out Eve as the cause of sin but addresses both Adam and Eve’s actions as equal partners in the fall from Paradise. In Surah Taha 20:118-121, God warns Adam specifi cally, and the narrative does not suggest Eve was the primary transgressor. The Qur’an emphasises individual responsibility (Al-Muddathir 74:38, Al-Baqara 2:286), asserting that each person is accountable for their deeds.Dr Muhammad Badawi, in his book Responsibility in Leaving Paradise, points out that the Qur’an does not blame Eve alone for the sin. He writes:“A close reading of the Qur’an reveals that both Adam and Eve are responsible for their action. This challenges the erroneous belief that Eve was solely responsible for tempting Adam.

The Qur’an addresses Adam individually, using the singular pronoun ‘you,’ and places the blame on his decision, not Eve’s.”This perspective is more equitable and highlights the importance of individual accountability in Islam, unlike the patriarchal interpretations found in many other religious systems. Yet, despite these more balanced views in Islamic and African spiritual traditions, many societies still adhere to patriarchal norms that subjugate women. No culture, even in the modern world, truly respects women. Across the globe, women are still expected to subordinate themselves to men.

This is a direct consequence of the patriarchal ideologies introduced by the ancient Greeks and Romans, and later imposed upon Africa through colonization and the spread of foreign religious beliefs. Religion, in its current form, has become a tool for social control rather than a means of spiritual enlightenment. Religious leaders often preach subjugation, ignoring the inherent equality of men and women. Figures like Prophet Enoch and Nehanda of Zimbabwe — both of whom are considered to have walked with the Creator —understood the importance of spiritual independence and equality. They are examples of fi gures who resisted the patriarchal structures imposed by foreign invaders, yet their teachings have been largely ignored in favor of the more dominant, patriarchal religious systems.

The real problem lies in the fact that gender-based violence is deeply rooted in the religious and cultural structures that govern societies worldwide. These structures were built on the manipulation of sacred texts to serve patriarchal purposes. The unfortunate truth is that even today, women — those who are most aff ected by gender-based violence — are often the ones defending these systems, unaware that they are perpetuating their own oppression. The Creator is often associated with love, yet the texts that depict divine will in so many religious systems — especially in the Bible — do not refl ect this. The Bible’s portrayal of God as vengeful and punitive contradicts the concept of love. Matthew 6:10 prays, “Let your will be done on earth as it is in heaven,” but the world has not seen peace.

Religion has failed to deliver on this promise, as leaders exploit it for personal gain while women continue to suff er. James 1:13 warns, “When under trial, let no one say: ‘I am being tried by God.’” Yet, many continue to blame God for their suff ering, misunderstanding the role of human responsibility. Ezekiel 18:20 also makes it clear that each person is responsible for their own sins and should not bear the sins of others. So why do women continue to bear the weight of Eve’s sin, and men continue to bear Adam’s? There is something fundamentally wrong in the way the sacred texts have been interpreted and manipulated over time. The solution lies in rejecting the corrupted traditions of the past and returning to the untainted wisdom of our ancestors.

The direct, personal relationship with the Creator that fi gures like Enoch and Nehanda embraced is the key to healing. Until we eliminate poverty, ignorance, and the infl uence of distorted religious teachings, gender-based violence will continue to plague our societies. As long as women remain the primary victims of patriarchal systems, the world will not know peace. Gender-based violence is not simply a social issue — it is a spiritual crisis that can only be resolved through a return to truth and justice.

Women must be willing to confront the uncomfortable truths of their oppression, even if it means challenging the very religious systems that have enslaved them. They must also understand that they are not alone in this struggle — men, too, are trapped in these cycles of manipulation. Ecclesiastes 1:9 reminds us: “There is nothing new under the sun.” The struggle for gender equality is not new, but the way forward has been obscured by centuries of religious and cultural corruption. The path to liberation lies in embracing the original wisdom of our ancestors and recognising the inherent spiritual equality of all people, regardless of gender.

