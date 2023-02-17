By Nthungo YaAfrika

POPE Francis visits to the DRC and Sudan in January and February 2023 was very revealing as he spoke about homosexuality.

On January 21 2023 the Anglican Church apologised for enslaving our race and just as the utterance of Pope Francis, this was a non-event as far as our race was concerned.

The above are extracts from an article published in The Patriot of February 10 – 16, under the headline ‘Duplicity of the white race – Is apologising and repenting the same?’.

On February 9 2023, was a headline that said, ‘Anglican Church votes to bless same sex marriages’.

This also is still a non-event among blacks.

It’s business as usual as we are programmed to hear and see no evil about Yahweh’s so-called ‘chosen race’ whites whom incidentally our ancestors called ‘Tambous’, meaning ‘savages’.

On his recent tour to Africa, the Pope was joined by the head of the Anglican Church and that of the Presbyterian.

What a coincidence.

Pope Francis described homosexuality as ‘a sin and not a crime’.

What made Yahweh to destroy the human race during Noah’s time, Genesis 6 verse 7 and 8?

The answer is sin.

How does the dictionary describes sin?

It is breaking of moral laws.

And what is crime?

It is described as an unlawful act.

The question is to whom?

Does Yahweh allow unlawful acts?

I leave that to you reader to ponder.

But remember crime and sin are an abomination to Yahweh because they create confusion and hatred among Yahweh’s creation.

The Catholic and Anglican churches are different images on the same coin and their utterances and actions are not surprising if one knows their past.

This is what Prophet Enoch prophesied about the era after the flood in Enoch 106 verse 19: “And after that there shall be still unrighteousness than that which first consummated the earth; for I know the mysteries of the holy ones; for Yahweh has showed me and informed me, and I have read them in heavenly tablets.”

Enoch 107 says: “And I saw written on them that generation upon generation shall transgress, till a generation of righteousness arises, and transgression is destroyed and sin passes away from the earth and all manner of good comes upon it.”

One hundred and eighty eight years ago, our ancestors were firmly on that spiritual recovery.

This is from Lord Macaulay’s address to the British Parliament on February 2 1835: “I have travelled the length and breadth of Africa and I have not seen one person who is a beggar, who is a thief, such wealth I have seen in this country, such high moral values, people of such caliber, that I do not think we would ever conquer this country, unless we break the very backbone of this nation, which is her spiritual heritage, therefore I propose that we replace her old and ancient education system, her culture.”

Enter Christianity, and as they say, the rest is history. Remember this was after the abolition of slavery, meaning that slavery had failed to break our spiritual connection to Yahweh.

Eight years later this is what King Leopold II of Belgium told Belgium colonial missionaries: “Reverends, Fathers and Dear Compatriots: The task that is given to fulfil is very delicate and requires much tact.

You will go certainly to evangelise, but your evagelisation must inspire above all Belgium interests. Your principal objective in our mission in the Congo is never to teach the niggers to know God, this they know already.

They speak and submit to a Mungu, one Nzambi one Nzakomba and what else I don’t know.”

Colonialism which started in 1884 managed to break our spiritual connection to Yahweh and we are still not connected.

With such damning evidence against them in our hands, why is our race still spiritually enslaved to whites’ spiritual realm to our own detriment?

Back to that latter.

Genesis 5 talks about ‘sons of God’ misnamed ‘angels’ but are actually ‘watchers’ leaving their heavenly abode and marrying woman and these women were Nahasi (black), for at that time, the whole world was populated by blacks.

Enoch also mentions them in Enoch 6,7,8 and 9.

These watchers taught our ancestors all vices but never homosexuality.

If they liked homosexuality they would never have had any appetite for black women.

The question that begs to be answered is: Who taught the human beings this abomination?

The answer is found in their corrupted Bible in Genesis 8 verse 21: “And Yahweh smelled the sweet savour: and Yahweh said in his heart, I will not again curse the ground anymore for man’s sake, for that the imagination of man’s heart is evil from his youth, neither will I again smite anymore everything living as I have done.”

So much for blaming the devil for our mischief.

Here on the Motherland, witchcraft which our ancestors were taught by the fallen Watchers is our lowest point.

But there is an answer to this in their corrupted Bible: “Thou shalt not allow a witch or a sorcerer to live.”

One hundred and eighty eight years ago witchcraft was punished by banishment or by death.

Come Christianity and Roman Dutch Law, witchcraft has been sanitised, because witches and wizards were the first converts of Christianity, who helped the Tambous to subdue us to become what we are today – scum of humanity.

Why then are we still scum of humanity despite calling ourselves modern?

I ask modern in what?

How many of our race know the origin of the word ‘modern’?

Modern starts from the middle ages to the present, from the fall of the Roman Empire in the West to 15th Century to the fall of Constantinople in 1453, it is the era from 1000 to 1453 AD.

Modern is actually associated with us cutting the spiritual umbilical cord with Yahweh to our current state.

Pope Francis actually calling homosexuality a sin and not a crime and the Anglican Church voting to legalise same sex marriages in their church, is in tandem by being modern.

The modern era prefers human rights to Yahweh’s rights. The modern black Africans believe everything the white church says.

That is why no Christian church on the Motherland raised a voice to Pope Francis utterances and the Anglican Church voting to legalise same sex marriages.

I actually put the blame on our academics and intellectuals on the Motherland who are more concerned by their consultancy fees and Sabbatical leaves they reap from the West financially than their consciences.

Let them remember that whites have permanent interests and no permanent friends.

Spiritually, future generations in Africa have no future.

Today homosexuality is not a crime, next it will be incest, murder and is it no wonder that the Christian Church is mum about drug abuse on the Motherland?

And what else only Yahweh knows.

There are seven churches described in the book of Revelation from chapters 2 to 3 and these are, Ephesus, Smyrna, Pergamum, Thytira, Sardis, Phildephia and Laodicea.

The modern church is represented by the last, Laodicea and this is what the Son of Man says about it in Revelation 3 verses 15-18: “I know thy works, that thou art neither cold or hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So because thou art lukewarm, and neither hot or cold, I will spew thee out of my mouth. Because thou sayest, I am rich, and have gotten riches and have need for nothing; but knowest that thou art the wretched one and miserable and poor and blind and naked.”

Verse 22 says: “He that has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith to the churches.”

He that has an ear and common sense, listen to what the Gospel of Phillip verse105 says about self-knowledge: “Before you possess all knowledge, should you not know yourself? If you do not know yourself, how can you enjoy those things you have. Only those who have understood themselves shall enjoy the things they have to possess.” Africa is a continent of unparalleled wealth dogged by unparalleled poverty with her children the butt of jokes all over the world.

This is caused by lack of self-knowledge as the knowledge they know about themselves is corrupted to their disadvantage.

I rest my case.

Nthungo YaAfrika, aka J.L. Mtembo is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance.

For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com