How books misnamed the Bible

By Nthungo YaAfrika

COMMON sense is not so common. ‘Common’ is widely described in the dictionary, but I prefer the general description. ‘Sense’ is also widely described but my preferred description is; the ability to perceive. ‘Perception’ is described as intuitive judgment while ‘intuitive’ is described as instinctive knowledge or insight without conscious reasoning. ‘Conscious’ is being alert, awake and aware.

Since our ancestors abandoned following the way of the Creator, the above is what we lack and has been passed from generation to generation. This status will always be with us until we re-embrace common sense. Common sense presupposes our race’s envy of other races owing to ignorance.

The corrupted Bible the Tambous imposed on us says in Genesis 1:26: “Then God said: Let us make man in our image, according to our likeness.” This actually means that God and Companions were omniscient and omnipotent in everything since they had created the universe. The Tambous claim this chapter relates to all races. If that be so, then how do the white savages explain Genesis 6:1-4, Genesis 9:11, Matthew 24:38 and Peter 2:5 as well as the unexplained appearance of giants who were supposed to have been wiped out during the flood in Numbers 13:33.

If all races had the attributes of the Creator, why then did the Tambous — starting with the Greeks, Romans and the British — doubt our ancestors’ civilisation! What was their reaction when they saw our ancestors’ libraries in Egypt, nay in Timbuktu? Cheikh Anta Diop, G.M. James, Ayi Kwei Arma, Asa G. Hilliard, Fuller E. Cailoway and Rev Sterling Means, among many more writers say otherwise. In the Book of Ezekiel 18: 1-32; 23-28, the Creator says He has no pleasure in the death of the wicked; for repentance brings life. Bliss in ignorance breeds wickedness to the self and others whether one is educated or not. Since creation of human beings, only Prophet Enoch encouraged his subjects to always read these books; as our current generation is being reminded in the Tambous corrupted Bible (2 Peter 1:12; Psalm 119:24).

The books under ‘Always Remember’ shelf were so numerous that the Tambous failed to translate all of them. This ended in the rest being burnt to erase incriminating prophetic evidence against them. Those they did not burn, which had no prophetic incriminating evidence ended up being part of what is now the English Bible. This is the same Bible they then corrupted and used to separate our race from the way of the Creator forming what is today’s enlightened religion which ironically replaced.

It is the same religion that has become predominant the world over; the same religion that referees ‘good governance’, the same religion that superintends ‘democracy’; the same religion that arrogates itself stewardship of international moral compass! Even though we are 1,3 billion on this planet, Tambou religion has made us invisible and reduced us to third class citizens. When there was no Bible and democracy there was no poverty among our race (Lord Macaulay address to the British Parliament in 1838).

Are then concepts of ‘democracy’ and ‘religion’ new to the human race? The answer is an unequivocal no! Ecclesiastes 1:9-10 says: “What has been will always be, And what has been done will be done again, Is there anything of which one may say, Look at this — it is new? It already existed before our time.”

The ‘Always Remember Books’ are mentioned not only in the Book of Ecclesiastes, but also in the Book of Hosea 4:7-10. Jesus twice asked his audience to read the Book of Hoshea 6:6 when he was accused of breaking the formal rules of orthodoxy in Matthew 9:13 and 12:7 (Bernhard W. Anderson in The Living World of The Old Testament) Page 1 of Introduction says: “To be a self is to have personal history (narrative). This is what defines one’s uniqueness.” Can we say that about ourselves? The current story about our race begins and is firmly grounded in the 19th century which the Tambous have famously labelled His-Story (what they think about our race).

Although HisStory is now internationally embraced as meaning the past, it affects our race more than any other. The majority among us today ignorantly believe the Tambou narrative of the 19th century where we are depicted as clueless. This narrative claims if the Tambous had not come to our shores, we would still be running around naked with a few wearing animal skins. The attire of our current cultural traditions attest to this and anyone who disagrees is deemed ignorant.

The so-called ignorant are the ones who have read ‘The Always Remember Books’ which are not in Tambous’ education and religious systems. Very few here in Zimbabwe know that we had a writing system called Butuwa or Senza which was used in the Mwenemutapa Kingdom whose capital city was the Great Zimbabwe Monument. Ridicule upon ridicule is poured down on anyone who releases information found in the ‘The Always Remember Books’.

The message is loud and clear: We must embrace what the Tambou say about us, nothing more, nothing less! The animal skin attire, which we think is our spiritual attire, was last worn by Adam and these were taken into the Ark by Noah. This information is found in the Book of Jasher which incidentally is not part of their Holy Bible. When the Ark landed, these were stolen by Ham, making him invincible, hence Ham’s presence in the names of Ab-ra-’Ham’ and ‘Ham’-murabi. Current Tambou Israel and the Tambou race ignorantly think these names make Israel holy, culminating in the US and other Tambou races supporting Israel at whatever cost.

Yet the current Tambou Israel was created at the behest of Britain in 1948 after the Second World War. The holiness of Tambou Israel is not mentioned in the ‘Always Remember Books’ because ancient Israel is a product of harlotry (Genesis 6:1 and 2). Jesus gave Christians a simple mandate found in Matthew 28:17-20: “Jesus approached and spake to them saying all authority have been given me in heavens and all earth.

Go, therefore, and make disciples of people of all the nations, baptising them in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all the things I have commanded you. And look! I am with you all the days until the conclusion of the system of things.” But what did the so-called descendants of the true Sons of God do? They went on to repeat what their ancestors did in Genesis 6:1 and 2, being led by he Roman Catholic Church. They were more interested in committing adultery than following Jesus’s commandment.

Surprisingly, the Nahasi (African) churches and mosques are afraid to enter the fray despite having evidence that our race is more superior than all created races.