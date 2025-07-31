How the Rusape Butcher Site forged my political soul

By Munyaradzi Munaro

FOR many Zimbabweans, Heroes’ Day is more than just a public holiday; it’s a solemn covenant, a profound acknowledgment of the sacrifices that birthed a nation.

Yet, for those of us born into the tranquil embrace of independence, the visceral reality of that struggle can feel distant, almost mythical. My own understanding of our liberation struggle, confined largely to history books and narratives, remained regrettably sketchy until a stark encounter with the brutal past irrevocably reshaped my political consciousness.

In 2013, as the Editor of ‘Economic Forum’, a television show on ZTV, I received an invitation that would forever alter my perception of our nation’s history.

We were invited to the Rusape Butcher Site. The name alone is unsettling, conjuring images of an abattoir, but this was no place for animals. This was a site where the very humanity of black Zimbabweans was systematically and savagely extinguished, a place of mass murder and unspeakable cruelty. Our purpose there was somber — the reburial of black Africans, heroes whose remains had been callously discarded in mass graves.

With me was Napoleon Nyanhi, the then presenter of our show. Nyanhi, a man of vibrant artistic spirit, always maintained a deliberate distance from what he termed ‘politics’.

“Everything is politics,” I would often retort, a playful yet firm insistence. That day, however, as we filmed the exhumation of war heroes from shallow graves at the butcher site, his perspective, like mine, underwent a profound and irreversible shift.

Upon our arrival, the atmosphere was heavy, a thick shroud of grief and reverence. Three army green shrouded tents stood starkly against the landscape, each containing the remains of those brutally murdered at the site. Inside, two women, their bodies wracked by ancestral spirits, were in a trance, their voices piercing the silence as they called out the names of the deceased, identifying some of the bones. It was a haunting, ethereal experience that underscored the deep spiritual scars of the land.

The discovery of this macabre site had been agonisingly accidental. The people of Magamba Extension had stumbled upon these mass graves while digging foundations for their homes, sinking boreholes, or extracting pit sand. It is a chilling thought that some residents may unwittingly be living atop the unmarked resting places of countless victims.

From a distance, the hill overlooking Rusape appears innocuous, blending seamlessly into the undulating Zimbabwean landscape. Yet, this seemingly ordinary hill bore witness to the most horrific encounters imaginable. It was, in fact, a shooting range for the white Rhodesian army. If a blackman was caught, perhaps simply herding cattle, violating unjust curfews or moving innocently, one would be apprehended and taken to a makeshift military court established within the vicinity. There, martial law was summarily executed, as the white magistrate, a figure of cold authority, would travel from Mutare and the only sentences handed down at this brutal court were, chillingly, death. The vast majority of those killed at the butcher site were unarmed civilians.

The method of execution was designed to maximise terror and sport. Captured black Africans were given a false sense of hope, told to run in a cruel guise of being released. The area is characterised by rolling contours, and at the foot of these, white settler-recruits would lie in wait. As the Africans ran, desperately scrambling up and down the contours, the recruits would unleash a hail of gunfire, treating their human targets as mere game in a perverse shooting range for the Ian Smith regime.

For those few who miraculously evaded the bullets, a further horror awaited — a ‘butcher camp’ with an abattoir-like setup. Here, Africans would be shot at close range or hanged, just like animals destined for slaughter. The sheer depravity of such a system, turning human beings into targets and carcasses, is almost impossible to comprehend.

Even today, the soil at the site remains disturbingly red, a silent testament to the unimaginable quantities of blood spilled. A stream that winds its way down from the site is said to have flowed with the blood of the fallen. It was this visceral, undeniable evidence of bloodshed that cemented my change in political thinking. This country, our independence, came at the horrifying expense of the blood of countless sons and daughters of this land.

Adding another layer of shocking cruelty, the white executioners, in an act of chilling hubris, inscribed their names and signatures on the walls of the ‘butcher site’, as if it were a moment of pride to be commemorated. Some of these names and signatures have since been cemented over, an attempt, however belated, to conceal the evidence of their barbarity.

The victims, once shot dead, were placed on a conveyor belt that pushed their lifeless bodies into trenches, where they were later interred in mass graves. Some were even shoved into plastic bags containing acid, further desecrating their remains. Black convicts were forced to dig these mass graves, only to be killed themselves and dumped into the very pits they had created.

The spiritual agony of the site is palpable. Possessed spirit mediums often cry out in agony, narrating the names of the victims and the horrific ways in which they met their end. During our visit, a student from Harare Polytechnic, on an educational tour, became possessed, finding herself in a trance, identifying one of the freedom fighters. It is believed that close to 20 000 people were killed at the Rusape Butcher Site.

The Government has made significant efforts to accord these heroes the respect they deserve through proper reburials. The Butcher Site has now been renamed the Makoni District Heroes Acre, a fitting tribute to those who perished. However, more resources are still needed to complete the arduous process of reburial and fully memorialise this hallowed ground.

As we drove back from Rusape that day, Nyanhi was uncharacteristically silent at first, then burst into a torrent of reflection, unable to stop talking about the sheer cruelty of the white Rhodesians. The Rusape Butcher Site became, for both of us, a profound political orientation, stripping away any lingering naivety and revealing the brutal, bloody cost of the freedom we now cherish. It was a stark, unforgettable lesson that the fight for liberation was not just a historical event, but a living, breathing testament to the immense sacrifices made for the Zimbabwe we enjoy today.