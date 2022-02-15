Increase in murder cases worrisome

EDITOR – THERE has been an increase in murder cases countrywide and it is becoming worrisome. Not a day goes by without a report of murder and the majority of these cases are over petty issues that could have been solved easily without the loss of life.

Respect for human life has gone down.

There are things if done cannot be undone and murder is one of those things.

A man was fatally assaulted along New Chitungwiza Road, near Downtown Service Station, after an argument over beer on February 6 2021.

Police in Marondera are also investigating a murder case in which a 14-year-old male was found dead on February 5 2021 after courting a lady of the night and failing to pay for services rendered.

It is sad to note that there is an increase in the number of juveniles who commit murder as well.

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death with a knife following an argument with another student over a boyfriend

In Matabeleland North, police arrested a 16-year-old boy for murder after he allegedly stabbed another 18-year-old boy with a kitchen knife while herding cattle.

Nowadays, parents are too busy to take the time out to teach and advise their children on the dos and donts of life.

Many children are practically raising themselves or are being raised by television and social media spaces.

What they learn there is what they will practise in real life.

Parents should look out for a change in their children’s behaviour and address it.

Life is something precious that, when lost, cannot be replaced.

We only live once.

Members of the public should also desist from carrying weapons as there are chances they will be tempted to use them in the heat of the moment.

It is best to walk away when a situation or confrontation reaches boiling point.

Violence is never a solution to disputes.

We must all remember that life is precious.

Let us do our best to preserve it.

Samu,

Hatfield, Harare