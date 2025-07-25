Let us do justice to Murenga

By Nthungo YaAfrika

EVER since I read A. S. Chigwedere’s book The Forgotten Heroes of Chimurenga 1, I have been deeply curious about the titles colonialists gave to Murenga’s spiritual medium. These titles — ‘High God’, ‘High Spirit’, ‘God of Matopo’ — were traditionally reserved for Jehovah, Lord, and God, whom colonial religion defines as the Creator in what I call their corrupted ‘Way of Yahweh’, which they now blasphemously refer to as the ‘Holy Bible’. I was not surprised by the titles given to Murenga by the local people, such as Mlimo and Mwari. These were typically reserved for spirit nediums who were positively connected to the divine or positive spiritual world. Mwari actually means “the spirit of the Creator is in you” and, more accurately, should be written as Mwa-Ari. It was only applied to those whose actions towards fellow human beings reflected holiness and spiritual truth. To understand why colonialists ascribed divine titles to Murenga, I had to revisit their Bible for definitions and interpretations of ‘God’.

In Deuteronomy 10:17, it states: “Jehovah is God of gods.” In John 17:3, “coming to know you, the only true God.” In Matthew 27:46, Jesus cries: “My God, why have you forsaken me?” John 1:18 tells us, “No man has seen God at any time.” John 20:17 speaks of “ascending to my God and your God” And in 1 Corinthians 8:4, we are told: “There is no God but one.” More perspectives are revealed in 2 Corinthians 4:4, “the god of this world blinded the minds”, and in Ephesians 4:6, “one God and Father of all”. Finally, 1 John 4:8 defines the essence of divinity: “God is love.” Alongside that, I explored verses about the Spirit to gain further insight:

-Numbers 11:25: “Took away some of the spirit.”

-1 Samuel 16:13: “The spirit began to empower David.”

-2 Samuel 23:2: “The spirit of Jehovah spoke through me.”

-Psalm 51:10: “Put within me a new spirit, steadfast.”

-Psalm 104:29: “Take away their spirit and they die.”

-Ecclesiastes 12:7: “The spirit returns to God who gave it.”

-Isaiah 61:1: “The spirit of Jehovah is upon me.”

-Joel 2:28: “I will pour out my spirit on all people.”

-Zechariah 4:6: “Not by force, but by my spirit.”

-Matthew 3:16: “God’s spirit descending like a dove.”

-Matthew 12:31: “Blasphemy against the spirit will not be forgiven.”

-John 4:24: “God is spirit, and his worshipers must worship in spirit and in truth.”

-Romans 8:16: “The spirit bears witness with our spirit.”

-2 Corinthians 3:17: “Jehovah is the Spirit.”

-Galatians 5:22: “The fruitage of the spirit is love.”

From all this scriptural evidence, we gain a clearer picture of the divine attributes of spirit, many of which can be seen reflected in the character of Murenga. To me, Murenga was not merely a local deity or ancestral figure, but an Ancient God-Spirit, a divine presence always in communication with the Creator, whom our ancestors referred to as Ptah. According to G.M. James in Stolen Legacy, Ptah was considered “the Primate of the Gods”. This alone tells us that ‘’od’ is not a name, but a title, a concept distorted and misapplied in what I call the “Tambous’ Bible’, which often refers to the Creator as ‘Lord’ or ‘Jehovah’.

James also tells us that our ancestors’ religion was grounded in magic, which the Tambous (foreigners) later misrepresented as miracles in their religious texts. This lack of understanding, worsened by imperial edicts from Roman Emperors Justinian and Theodosius in the fourth and sixth centuries, led to the banning of African spiritual practices and the replacement of our traditions with foreign dogmas. What followed was a mass usurpation and distortion of spiritual truth. In the Bible, the only Exodus mentioned is that of the Israelites, portrayed as White and led by Moses and Joshua. But nowhere is there an account of the African Exodus, our exodus, when spiritual persecution forced our ancestors to migrate south after their religious systems were outlawed. Yet the Book of Ezra, the Glorious Qur’an (especially Al-Hijr verse 26), and the Book of Enoch all reveal clues about race, creation, and the consequences of hybridisation and spiritual rebellion.

The Book of Enoch, especially Chapters 5 through to 8, reveals how miscegenation and forbidden knowledge led to global turmoil, truths long ignored by mainstream theology. Returning to the topic: Doing Justice to Murenga means understanding that Murenga’s Spirit guided the ancient exodus from North Africa to Southern Africa. This Spirit possessed virtuous leaders, regardless of gender and continued to influence and protect the people through spiritual mediums. This explains why, even centuries later, colonial empires continued to seek out and eliminate those possessed by this God-Spirit. Their goal was simple: Destroy the race by force, assimilation, and the eradication of sacred knowledge. Although the strategy was only partially successful, remnants of this spiritual war can still be seen today, in the mixed descendants of the Tambous and the spiritual confusion across the Motherland.

The Spanish Roman Catholic priests, acting on behalf of this spiritual imperialism, led the charge in destroying the Mwene Mutapa Empire around the 16th century. This empire, headquartered at Great Zimbabwe, was built under the guidance of a spiritual priest possessed by the God-Spirit of Murenga. Its architecture and scientific knowledge mirrored that of Ancient Egypt, a civilisation rooted in spiritual science and mystery. Despite the divine foundation of Great Zimbabwe, it eventually fell largely due to betrayal and spiritual weakness among our own people.

As with Judas Iscariot, treachery from within allowed foreign forces to prevail. The spirit medium fled to the Matopo Hills, and 200 years later, the British colonialists encountered another medium, again possessed by the same Spirit of Murenga. The Spanish must have passed on stories of the Spirit’s power, which explains why the British, too, referred to Murenga with titles such as ‘High God’ and ‘God of Matopo’. This recognition shows the colonialists were aware of African spiritual systems and their divine power. They may have rebranded them as ‘miracles’ or dismissed them as ‘witchcraft’, but they respected the potency.

In Books on Chaldea, Volume II by E. A. Wallis Budge, describes the powers of ancient priests: by speaking certain names in a sacred tone, they could heal the sick, exorcise demons, resurrect the dead, and even command nature itself. Wind, rain, storms, rivers, and seas responded to their spiritual authority. This was not ‘witchcraft’ but a spiritual science, a form of divine alignment. Murenga’s Spirit, which led our ancestors south, was capable of manipulating nature to remove obstacles in their path. This helps explain the marvel of Great Zimbabwe’s construction, the precise stonework, still intact centuries later without mortar or cement, is evidence of a knowledge system lost to time but grounded in spiritual law. What, then, does this mean to today’s African? Each reader must answer that individually. But for the youth and future generations of the Motherland, it is time to reclaim our spiritual inheritance. Empowerment comes not from mimicry of foreign religions, but from rediscovering the Spiritual Truth, a reconnection to Yahweh, whom our ancestors knew as Ptah.

Witchcraft, in its true form, was never evil to our ancestors. They understood the Book of Enoch and the role of both visible and invisible beings on earth and in the underworld. These forces, friendly or hostile, could only be balanced or controlled through a spiritual leader, a medium possessed by the God-Spirit, like Murenga. He is the God-Spirit of the Motherland, and until we acknowledge this truth, Africa will remain in a cycle of suffering. Ironically, while the colonialists acknowledged Murenga, we today have forgotten Him. And that is a tragedy. Without the Egyptian Mystery Systems, the world would have no knowledge of the Way, Yahweh Ptah. Our ancestors erred by trying to name the Creator, whose response in Exodus 3:14 was simply, “I Will Become”.

The Creator is being itself, not to be boxed into a word. A people of 1,4 billion, still intimidated by the distorted Bible of the Tambous, is shameful. I explored this intimidation in my Patriot article of August 26–September 1, 2022. The Spirit of Murenga still lives in Great Zimbabwe, waiting to be acknowledged, first by Zimbabweans, then by the entire Motherland. When King Charles was coronated, a sacred rock from Scotland was given VIP placement, a symbol of their spiritual continuity.

Meanwhile, we Africans, especially in Zimbabwe, are hypnotised by such ceremonies, forgetting our own spiritual legacy. The colonialists respected Murenga and reaped wealth from our land. We despise Him, and remain in poverty and confusion. If we do not honour our heritage, we risk becoming like modern Israel: a state dependent on human strength, not spiritual alignment and therefore trapped in endless conflict. Doing justice to Murenga is not about naming a street after Him or invoking His name in a few liberation war slogans.

PNo, he is larger than war, larger than politics. His name should echo across Zimbabwe, across Africa. A shrine should be built in His honour, just as we have done for Mbuya Nehanda. We know whom Nehanda possessed (Charwe), but not who was possessed by Murenga, yet we know his power. What we need today is spiritual courage. Zimbabwe must reclaim its role as the spiritual spearhead of Africa. Let us rise to our sacred calling. I rest my pen.