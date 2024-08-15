Let’s embrace castor beans

EDITOR — Castor bean farming is on the rise in Zimbabwe.

This lucrative crop is being adopted by many farmers thanks to its diverse properties.

Castor beans are the seeds of the castor oil plant (ricinus communis), or ‘pfuta’ in Shona, a flowering plant native to Africa and Asia.

A drought-resistant crop, its leaves can be used in the processing of agro-chemicals and fertilisers, whilst pharmaceutical products can be derived from the roots of the plant.

The castor bean and its derivatives are used in cosmetics, hair oils, fungus-growth-inhibiting compounds, embalming fluid, printing inks, soap, lubricants, greases and hydraulic fluids, dyeing aids, textile finishing materials and, most importantly, biofuels which in turn can help reduce the country’s import bill for pharmaceuticals and fuel.

Castor beans contain ricin, a toxic protein that can be deadly if ingested, inhaled or injected. Handling castor beans requires caution!

Castor oil has been used for centuries to treat various ailments, including digestive issues, skin problems, and menstrual cramps.

Its oil can also be used as a strong laxative or as a way of stimulating the uterus to induce labour. It has been used for centuries to help during labour and delivery, with a survey from 1999 finding that 93 percent of midwives in the US used it to induce labour. But, of course, pregnant women should not try castor oil without talking to their doctors first.

The global castor oil market was valued at US$1,4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5,1 percent from 2023 to 2032. The market is expected to reach US$2,3 billion by 2032.

The growth is attributed to the mounting consumption of the product in biodiesel feedstock. The product is synthesised by the homogeneous alkaline transesterification process to form biodiesel additives.

Castor beans can help improve the quality of life for residents because farmers can grow the cash crop without completely abandoning subsistence agriculture.

The Zimbabwean government instituted the National Bio Fuels Policy in order to attract biofuel producers as a way of aiding the Government’s renewable energy production.

It takes only a minimum land size of an acre for a farmer to grow the castor bean and expect good returns.

More farmers are encouraged to take up castor bean farming as a way of supporting their families. However, castor beans must be handled with care, as ricin is highly toxic!

Elizabeth Savanhu,

Harare.

