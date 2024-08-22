Let’s honour our unsung heroes 

EDITOR — It is with a heavy heart that I write to express my deep sorrow at the continued loss of our national heroes and heroines — remarkable individuals whose extraordinary contributions we often only come to fully appreciate after their passing.

It is a painful reality that the stories of our most illustrious sons and daughters of the soil remain largely untold until we are faced with the sadness of their deaths. This anomaly must be addressed if we are to preserve the legacy of those who have shaped our nation with their courage, determination and sacrifice.

Zimbabwe’s history is rich with the deeds of countless men and women who have dedicated their lives to the service of our country. From the liberation struggle to nation-building efforts in the post-independence era, these heroes and heroines have made immeasurable contributions to the Zimbabwe we know today. Yet, too often, their stories are relegated to mere footnotes in history, only to be unearthed during eulogies and obituaries.

This situation highlights a pressing need for our writers, filmmakers and cultural custodians to take up the mantle of preserving the narratives of our nation’s finest. The power of storytelling cannot be overstated — for, through books, films, documentaries and other media, we can immortalise the lives and legacies of those who have played pivotal roles in our nation’s history. It is not enough to remember these heroes in death; we must celebrate them while they are still alive, allowing future generations to draw inspiration from their lives.

It is particularly important to recognise that the work of documenting these stories should not be left until it is too late. By engaging with our heroes and heroines while they are still with us, we can capture their experiences, wisdom and perspectives in their own words, ensuring that their stories are told accurately and authentically. This is a responsibility that our cultural and creative industries must embrace with urgency and dedication.

There is need for a collective effort to ensure that the stories of our national heroes and heroines are accessible to all Zimbabweans, particularly the youth. Our education system should integrate these narratives into the curriculum, ensuring that our children grow up knowing the sacrifices made by those who came before them. We must instil, in our children, a sense of pride in their heritage and a deep appreciation for the individuals who have fought for their freedom and well-being.

Let us not wait until the passing of our national heroes and heroines to acknowledge their contributions. Let us celebrate them in life, ensuring that their stories are told, their sacrifices honoured, and their legacies preserved for future generations. Our writers and filmmakers have a crucial role to play in this endeavour and it is my fervent hope that they will rise to the occasion and give our heroes the recognition they so richly deserve.

Maurice Mushandike,

Macheke.

