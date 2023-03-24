EDITOR — FOR the first time in a long time our agricultural sector has a super positive story.

It is a story of success all round.

The success story has been capped with the duo superintending the sector, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka, named the Best Overall Minister and Permanent Secretary Dr John Bhasera receiving the overall Best Permanent Secretary award.

Set targets were met, some way before deadlines.

Their success cannot be disputed, it is there for all to see.

And I would like to urge them not to slacken.

Soon, the winter cropping season will be here, let us record more successes. Let us harvest more wheat again.

Our farmers are ready and gone are the days of inadequate support. The morale is high among our farmers. we even have new farmers inspired by the success of those who are thriving in the agricultural sector.

We hail Government for delivering various kinds of support which has seen production levels increasing. Even His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa is leading from the front as evidenced by the high production at his farm.

The Second Republic has been the biggest supporter of resettled farmers. The number of programmes put in place to support producers from the village right up to the large-scale farmer is commendable and put us on a trajectory not only to self-sufficiency but a global supplier.

Let us not sit on our laurels but further grow our operations.

The land the we repossessed is now paying dividends.

Millionaires are being made on the land and we ask that support continues to come so that everyone is productive. Every single one of us who benefitted from the land reform is working towards being highly productive.

Very soon we will not be a burden to the Government as most of us begin to realise significant profits that we are ploughing back into our operations. We are now in a position to plan ahead and require other forms of support besides finances, for instance linkage to international markets.

For some of us, venturing into the production of other crops, such as small grains on a large scale, is the next frontier to conquer.

No longer are we skeptics or worry about the changing weather patterns as Government is helping us to be drought-proof through setting up irrigation infrastructure.

Jeremiah Mhute,

Macheke.

