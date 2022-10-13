By Nthungo YaAfrika

‘LIAR’ has become my first and last name, simply because I have dared to call the ‘Holy’ Bible corrupted.

Bible simply means compilation of books and is derived from the Greek word biblos.

‘Holy’, from their dictionary, means associated with God or a deity; devout or virtuous.

God in smaller letter ‘g’ means being worshipped or having supernatural power; object of worship, idol. God in capital letter ‘G’ in monotheistic religions is the Supreme Being, Creator of the universe.

This description is far from convincing and clearly shows that the whites usurped the Way of Yahweh which was found in many scrolls written by the positive spiritually connected Nahasi (African/black) people; these were then compiled, corrupted and repackaged by white people and renamed the ‘Holy Bible’, which was designed for the sole purpose of destroying the indigenous and original black way of worship.

The Bible was compiled and corrupted in order to dominate the world by intimidation, murder, pillage, rape and breaking all of Yahweh’s commandments that kept indigenous people at peace with each other.

Our race has been under siege since 525 BC when we were conquered by the Persians; 322 BC by Greeks; and Rome in 84 BC. From then on, we have been under siege from all the Tambous (whites) with no relief in sight.

We are in this situation simply because our ancestors diluted the Way of Yahweh and called it MAAT, meaning the Truth, but this Truth was human, not Yahweh-inspired.

MAAT never totally brought Yahweh’s people back to follow the Way of Yahweh since it depended on the human way of thought about Yahweh, culminating in our ancestors being conquered by those whom they called Tambous, which also means savages.

This is explained in Mark 7: Verses 5-23, but I will quote Verses 6-8: ”These people honour me with their lips, but their hearts are far removed from me. It is in vain that they keep worshipping me, for they teach the commands of men as doctrines. You let go of the commandment of God and cling to the tradition of men.”

Though MAAT was the dilution of the Way of Yahweh, at least it never blamed Yahweh for human beings’ misfortunes and suffering but on humans themselves for failing to reach out to the ever extended hand of Love of Yahweh.

MAAT never divided people like the current religions of the world are doing today.

Also, it never showed Yahweh as the Creator of vengeance like what is found in Christianity and other world religions.

This is so because Yahweh is not human and cannot be influenced by human behaviour and thought.

Yeshua, being the Word at creation, never instructed his followers to write anything about his mission on earth, knowing fully well, the evil, demented, manipulating, corruptive mind, short sightedness, ego and folly of the human being.

That is why, when asked about the greatest commandment, he answered thus in Matthew 22: Verses 37-40: “And he said to him: ‘You must love Yahweh with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your whole mind. This is the greatest and first commandment. The second, like it, is this: You must love your neighbour as yourself. On these commandments the whole law hangs and the prophets.”

Of interest here is that he never said that one must be knowledgeable of all the books of the prophets and apostles at all times to be connected to Yahweh.

This is so because he had the knowledge of how writing came into being. Enoch 69: Verses 10-11 says: ” For men were not created for such a purpose, to give confirmation to their good faith with pen and ink. For men were created exactly like the angels, to the intent that they should continue pure and righteous and death, which destroys everything, could not have taken hold of them, but through this knowledge they are perishing, and through this power it is consuming me.”

The 66 books in the corrupted Holy Bible compiled by the usurpers, the whites, the direct descendants of the fallen, so called angels are not the alpha and omega of Yahweh and how the universe and human beings came into being.

Most books concerning these subjects were burnt by these marauding savages who could neither read nor write, using them to warm themselves.

Knowledge and understanding of Yahweh cannot be achieved by reading books and thereby sitting for exams to be certificated, which is currently the norm today, but by being simply connected to Yahweh by following the Way of Yahweh.

The Apostle Paul is a good example of how his human-inspired learning failed to connect him to Yahweh.

Yeshua was deemed not learned because he never went to Jewish formal schools and this is what is said about him in John 7 verse 14-24. I will also quote Verses 15-16: “And the Jews were astonished, saying: ”How does this man have such knowledge of the scriptures, when he has not studied at the schools?”

Jesus in turn answered them and said: ”What I teach is not mine, but belongs to Yahweh who sent me.”

This then is my first response to those who have the temerity to label me a liar.

How does one become labelled a liar in scriptural matters?

Simply by entering through the narrow door as explained in Luke 13: Verses 24-35 and from these I will also quote Verse 24. Compare it with Matthew 7: Verses 13-14 taken from Verses 13-29.

Luke 13: Verse 24 says: ”Exert yourselves vigorously to get in through the narrow door, because many, I tell you, will seek to get in but will not be able.”

This is how Matthew 7: Verses 13-14 complements Luke 13: Verse 24: ”Go through the narrow gate, because broad is the gate and spacious is the road leading off to destruction, and many are going through it; whereas narrow is the gate and cramped the road leading off into life, and few are finding it.”

Our current situation, as a race, is likened to Luke 13: Verse 30 and goes thus: ”And look! There are those last who will be first, and there are those first who will be last.”

This is actually admitting that we the blacks were the first creation of Yahweh, the Glorius Quraan Al Hirj: Verse 26.

We are last now simply because of willful ignorance of not wanting to re-embrace and knowing and understanding the Way of Yahweh which is based on communality, starting and ending by embracing the motto: ‘Ourselves, us and we’ (Acts 2: Verses 38-47, Acts 4: Verses 32-37.)

The current human motto is, ”I, Me and Myself, (Acts 5: Verses 1-11), resulting in one being corrupt and having no feelings for other human beings, which is now the foundation of humanity and world religions.

Although they corrupted the Way of

Yahweh by calling it their Holy Bible, sign posts are scattered around for those

who are not easily intimidated.

My second response to those who label me a liar is that I am always inspired by Matthew 7: Verses 7-8, resulting in me being directed by the positive spiritual world to research and read many books which are not included in their corrupted Holy Bible but without them there would not be the Holy Bible.

When Yeshua taught, the people were always amazed by his knowledge and understanding of the Way of Yahweh.

This is because he was always connected and always subordinated to Yahweh as he knew that Yahweh was greater than him. (John 14 verses 28-31).

Having gone this far, did Yahweh create us to die?

The answer is no.

This is explained in one of the Gospels that is called uninspired, that of Mary Magdalene, which says: ”We get sick and die because we lack knowledge of Yahweh.”

What knowledge is she talking about?

It’s simple; that of not following the Way of Yahweh. This knowledge was still on the motherland as late as 1835, which is 187 years ago, although it was diluted, it culminated in Lord Macaulay telling the British Parliament that poverty was non-existent on the motherland as the people had high moral values because of their ancient education and cultural systems.

This was repeated 38 years later by King Leopold ll’s letter to the Belgian colonial missionaries in 1883.

This letter encouraged the indigenous people to love poverty more than riches and encouraged children to obey the missionaries more than their parents going against one of the 10 commandments that says: “Honour your father and mother that your days may be long in the land that Jehovah your God has given you.”

It also encouraged the people to forget their heroes. This is from the horse’s mouth: ”Teach the niggers to forget their heroes and adore ours.”

When Queen Elizabeth ll of Britain died, black Africans on the motherland and in the Diaspora cried more than the white British themselves.

Thus, our current suffering then and now is because of embracing the corrupted Holy Bible without understanding Matthew 7 verses 7-8: “Ask and it will be given to you;seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds;and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.”

My parting response to those who call me a liar is from John 6: Verses 51-71; this is about many disciples deserting Yeshua because they could not understand his teachings, leaving only the 12.

This shows that the Way of Yahweh is not about being in the majority and it shows that those who shout the loudest do not mean that they are knowledgeable and have Positive Spiritual connection in the Kingdom of Yahweh.

The Kingdom of Yahweh is about action and not loud mouthing. Before the Tambous imposed their corrupted way of worshipping Yahweh, through their corrupted Holy Bible, poverty, homelessness, hunger, lasciviousness and other vices were non-existent on the motherland — this is a historical fact. Read about Lord Macaulay’s address to the British Parliament in 1835 and also read King Leopold’s letter to the Belgian colonial missionaries of 1883, before the motherland was partitioned to our current unenviable disunited state, physically and spiritually.

I repeat, ignorance is the mother of all evil.