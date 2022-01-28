By Nthungo yaAfrika

THE lost generations on the the motherland began probably in 1873, 38 years after the address by Lord Thomas Babington Macaulay to the British Parliament.

That speech also triggered King Leopold II’s letter to the Belgian missionaries who were to ‘spread Christianity’ in the Congo.

I will partly quote both in this article.

The white (Tambou) church never came to spread the so-called gospel, but to disconnect the Nahasi (black-Africans) from the positive spiritual world of their ancestors.

That’s creating what I call ‘the lost generations of the motherland’, the weakest point on the battlefield of culture.

The current Christian Church was birthed by Christian missionaries whose sole aim was to create chaos and disunity thereby destroying Nahasians culturally, spiritually and physically.

They have partially succeeded in this, as Africans don’t find a common ground politically and spiritually.

We are always at each other’s throats, especially because of their corrupted version of the word of Yahweh they call the ‘Holy Bible’.

Lord Macaulay’s address to the British Parliament in 1835 and King Leopold II’s letter of 1883 were crafted to accomplish our demise, but are now called ‘conspiracy theories’ by the majority of blacks who have the spirit of the lost generations in them.

When the partition of Africa happened in 1884, outspoken Nahasian priests and kings who knew the ancient systems that Lord Macauley spoke about were all eliminated, save for a few who escaped.

And to these few, we owe our legacy.

The political and spiritual void left after these eliminations was then filled by the appointees of the Tambous who were as ignorant as those who appointed them.

This was the beginning of the lost generations of the motherland, passing the baton of self-dehumanisation and ignorance from generation-to-generation up to date.

The picture of Mbuya Nehanda of 1898, surrounded by eight black, ignorant eager young men whose sole mission was to please the whiteman was, and still is, a prophesy come true today.

The motherland is being destroyed by visible and invisible black people who think they are more educated than those young men who were surrounding Mbuya Nehanda, but they have one common denominator, that of not knowing the self.

One can forgive the ignorance of those eight young men of 1898, but what excuse do we have today of behaving like those young men of 1898 who were forcefully indoctrinated to hate the self?

Some will point out the education system Africa inherited willingly, that is anti-self despite many who paid the ultimate price for Africa to be free from this scourge.

Many thought by adopting this education system, Africa would be accepted by the whites.

However, 65 years after Ghana attained independence, this is still a pipe dream.

Yes, Africa is free physically, but spiritually and culturally, it is still enslaved and colonised.

Africa is now in the intensive care unit because of overlooking spiritual matters and cultural issues.

The result is confusion and disunity of a race unparalleled in human history.

By still ignoring the positive spiritual world, our lot as a race will get worse day-by-day, year-in-year-out.

The lost generations among us still don’t believe that the Bible is the corrupted version of Yahweh’s word penned by our ancestors.

This, despite the overwhelming evidence now found in the books, the Tambous had deliberately ‘lost’, saying they were not inspired.

The questions that beg are: By whom?

Who gave them the authority to say so?

Is it their ancestors’ culture?

If you are not of the ‘lost generation’, the answer is crystal clear.

Whites know our weaknesses because they are the ones who created them.

There was a story in the New African Magazine of October 2006 concerning a delegation of European Christian Church leaders apologising on behalf of their countries for the slave trade and other sins committed against Africans.

This story was reported by Sifelani Tsiko from Harare.

“The European delegation provided a rare spectacle. They knelt before former Mozambican president, Joaquim Chissano, and asked for forgiveness for the sins committed against Africa by the colonial masters.

These were from Britain, Germany, France, Portugal, Spain, The Netherlands and the US.”

Conspicuously missing from this group is the chief architect of atrocities against black-Africans, the Vatican, self-styled anointed representative of Yeshua, the son of Mary.

They gave notice that they were coming, but we consciously or unconsciously avoided to seek guidance from the positive spiritual world (as some of us deem it ‘evil’) because the majority are willing descendants of the lost generations.

Lost generations do not identify with their past but with the history of the Tambous (whites).

Yes, they came and said they had repented but their repentance meant, and still means, nothing if they never admitted to corrupting our religion, Maat, and destroying our civilisation and murdering our ancient academics and intellectuals as well as destroying our knowledge systems.

The repentance meant, and still means, nothing if they never admitted to stealing our legacy.

The repentance meant, and still means, nothing if they never admitted to killing innocent messengers of Yahweh whom we called spirit mediums.

The repentance meant, and still means, nothing if they don’t tell the world how they annihilated all Nahasi (black-Africans) in Tasmania, an Island off the coast of Australia.

No one remembers them any more nor commemorates them, like what the world does every January for the white Jewish holocaust .

The repentance means nothing if Britain and the US are still blocking the EU from issuing a formal apology for the Transatlantic Slave Trade and instead pushed for a modest expression of regret.

Britain and the US have persistently rejected demands to call slavery a crime against humanity because it could lead to legal entanglement for reparations.

They are basing their refusal on the 16th Century Papal Bull that allowed that black-Africans could be enslaved because ‘they have no souls’.

It is not about legal entanglements here.

It is about: Why worry about people

λ To Pag 16

λ From Pag 15

who have no souls and were created to be our servants. (Genesis 9:25 and Joshua 9:27)

In 1833, the British Parliament voted for compensation to former slave owners rather than the slaves themselves.

The Church of England received millions of pounds.

Bishops and other executives of the Church, at that time, received even more while the victims (slaves) never got a penny.

Christianity has brought nothing but self-hate, poverty and tribal wars to Africa because it was a missionary enterprise as explained by King Leopold II’s letter.

King Leopold II got the inspiration from Lord Macaulay’s address to the British Parliament in 1835: “I have travelled across the length and breadth of Africa and I have not seen a person who is a beggar, who is a thief, such wealth I have seen in this country, such high moral values, people of such calibre, that I do not think we would ever conquer this country, unless we break the very backbone of this nation, which is her spiritual and cultural heritage and, therefore, I propose that we replace her old and ancient education system, her culture, for if the African thinks that all that is foreign and English is good and greater than her own, they will lose their self-esteem, their culture and they will become what we want them, a truly dominated people nation.”

The religion that was practised then was called Maat and I have alluded to it many times.

Briefly, it was the concept of truth, balance, order harmony, law, morality and justice.

Africans will always be a dominated people because the majority of us are descendants of the lost generations.

We cannot make a decision without getting the nod from whites, whether one claims to be an academic, intellectual or whatever.

The address by Lord Macaulay prompted King Leopold II’s letter of 1883 to Belgian missionaries which I quoted many times, but will quote it here in parts:

“Your actions will be directed essentially to the younger ones, for they won’t revolt when the recommendation of the Priest is contradictory to their parents’ teaching.

The children have to learn to obey what the missionary recommends, who is the father of their soul.

You must singularly insist on their total submission and obedience, avoid developing the spirit in schools, teach students to read and not to reason.”

I am usually disheartened when just a few white faces are mingled with the majority black faces and say they are on a mission.

That mission always ends with black people having egg on their faces.

Despite calling our ancestors unpalatable names, they were never corrupt and greedy.

Poverty was managed; order and not chaos was the order of the day.

Is the Christian Church the voice of truth?

The answer is no because it is backed by the capitalist system.

The poor are more devastated by capitalism than by dictatorship and yet the Christian Church is mum on capitalism.

Dictatorship with communalism is a better devil than unbriddled capitalism with democracy.

The Christian Church is pro all the injustices meted on black people and is anti-reparation because it will leave a hole in the pockets of its capitalist sponsors.

Yes, they came, asked for forgiveness and said they had repented in 2006, but has our lot changed?

Christian missionary enterprise will forever be racist. The Christian Church has failed to be the voice of the poor but of the rich because its beginning is enterprise and is being overshadowed by the ghosts of murder, rape, theft, injustice, lies, violence, greed, corruption and disorderliness.

Nthungo YaAfrika, aka J.L. Mtembo is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance.

For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com