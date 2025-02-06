Magaya was given a raw deal

EDITOR — First and foremost, l

would like to congratulate the newly elected ZIFA president, Nqobile Magwizi, and his two deputies, Loveness Mukura and Kennedy Ndebele, on the elections held recently.

However, the election was characterised by controversies, setbacks, backbiting and disarray, among other issues, the majority of which were caused by an eleventh hour revision to the ZIFA constitution last year.

This, I firmly believe, was a strategy to push out other potential and powerful candidates like Walter Magaya, who have been directly involved in our sport for decades.

In October last year, l shared my views and openly endorsed Magaya, whom I thought was the best candidate to lead the ZIFA board. Unfortunately, he was disqualified from the poll for failing to prove that he had five ‘O’-Levels or their equivalent, which were prerequisites for the top

post. The man of God went to court to challenge his disqualification and stop the election but lost. In recent days, social media has been awash with stories centering on Magaya’s lack of education.

But let’s not get carried away here. What do five ‘O’-Levels have to do with sports administration? Was the ZIFA constitution amended simply to punish Magaya?

We can’t undo the disservice that has been done to our football. You can’t pull a good man down. Magaya built the Heart Stadium from his personal funds, and is at the heart of sponsoring women’s football.

His homegrown team, Yadah FC, is in the top flight — which is somrthing to be commended.It is an undeniable fact that Prophet Magaya has been feeding thousands of families thanks to his long-term involvement in soccer — something which even those with PhDs (pardon the pun) have failed to do.

In today’s world, l think passion is the primary bridge to progress. In light of this, I strongly believe the ZIFA ‘O’-Level requirement should

be scrapped with immediate effect. It makes little or no sense to us soccer fanatics and the football community at large. If ZIFA is really looking for educational qualifications, why not demand sports-related certificates or diplomas. Why is it so difficult to im- plement that?

However, that is a debate for anoth- er day.

Right now my biggest wish is that our football is not captured or controlled by selfish people for personal aggrandisement ever again. I have nothing against the new ZIFA president. All I wish is to see our football grow. I wish the new ZIFA board all the best!

Terrence Mwedzi,

Eastern Cape, South Africa.

