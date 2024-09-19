By Fungai B. Mutizwa

IN a world where energy crises have become a recurring problem and sustainability is increasingly vital, businesses, institutions and households alike are being called upon to adopt innovative solutions

At the heart of this movement towards energy independence is the significant transition from traditional power sources to renewable energy. In Zimbabwe, this transition is essential, given the recurring power shortages and heavy reliance on the national grid, which is facing a huge demand.

At Makumbe Hilltop College we have taken a bold step towards embracing sustainability by converting our entire energy system to run on solar power. This is no small feat, and it places Makumbe Hilltop College in a position of leadership, not only in the education sector but in the broader context of responsible energy consumption and environmental stewardship.

As Makumbe Hilltop College we want to be an example of what can be achieved when institutions embrace solar energy.

The school now runs seamlessly on solar energy.

This shift is a new chapter in the institution’s legacy — a commitment to protecting the environment while simultaneously ensuring the stability of its operations.

The decision by Makumbe Hilltop College to go green was not made overnight.

The process was driven by a deep understanding of the country’s energy challenges, the institution’s need for reliable electricity and a desire to be at the forefront of innovative change.

We have made it a point that we do something to ensure that our school is not affected by the unavoidable power cuts that result in disruptions to academic programmes and administrative tasks.

The leadership at Makumbe Hilltop College recognising the need for a sustainable and reliable solution. After conducting thorough research and consultations with energy experts, the decision to switch to solar power was made. The college then embarked on an ambitious project to install a state-of-the-art solar energy system that meets the institution’s energy needs and ensure a steady supply of electricity all year round.

Our solar project is supported by a modern battery storage system that ensures power is available even during periods of low sunlight, such as overcast days and night-time. The system was also designed with efficiency in mind, ensuring that the energy harnessed is used optimally.

Since the transition to solar energy, the college has experienced uninterrupted power supply, allowing for smooth academic and administrative operations. Teachers, students and staff have been able to work in an environment free of the frustrations associated with fluctuating electricity supply. Additionally, the institution has significantly reduced its carbon footprint, contributing to the global fight against climate change.

While the internal benefits to Makumbe Hilltop College have been substantial, the impact of this shift goes far beyond the school walls. By transitioning to solar power, the institution is playing its part to ease the burden on the national grid.

We plan to ensure that our energy journey doesn’t end with self-sufficiency. Makumbe Hilltop College wishes to not only consume the solar power it generates but also feed excess energy back into the national grid.

We hope that this forward-thinking approach will help to bolster the national electricity supply and make Makumbe Hilltop College a net contributor rather than just a consumer of energy.

By feeding solar-generated electricity into the grid, the school will play a pivotal role in addressing the country’s energy deficit, a contribution that can be replicated by other businesses and institutions across Zimbabwe.

The importance of this cannot be overstated. Zimbabwe has long struggled with load-shedding and power shortages, particularly during the dry season when hydroelectric power production declines. This, in turn, affects businesses, schools and households, leading to reduced productivity, economic losses and inconvenience.

By adopting solar energy solutions, institutions like Makumbe Hilltop College are helping to mitigate these challenges and create a more resilient energy infrastructure for the nation.

Makumbe Hilltop College’s transition to solar energy we hope will serve as a model for businesses and institutions across Zimbabwe especially those operating in the so-called marginalised areas.

In a country where the national grid is under increasing pressure, it is imperative for more organisations to adopt renewable energy solutions. Not only does this alleviate the burden on the grid, but it also represents a step towards energy independence and long-term sustainability.

The private sector, in particular, has a critical role to play in this transition. Large corporations, manufacturing plants and other energy-intensive industries can significantly reduce their reliance on the national grid by investing in solar power. The benefits of doing so are manifold.

For one, solar energy systems can reduce operational costs over time, as businesses will no longer need to rely on expensive fuel-based back-up generators or be subject to the unpredictability of power cuts.

Moreover, by generating their own power, businesses can ensure uninterrupted operations, increasing productivity and efficiency. This is especially important for industries that require a constant power supply, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and IT.

The financial savings realised from solar energy can then be re-invested into other areas of the business, driving growth and innovation.

There is also the potential for businesses to generate excess power and feed it into the national grid. This creates a win-win situation where businesses cannot only become self-sufficient but also contribute to the national energy supply. Over time, this could help to stabilise the country’s electricity infrastructure, reducing the frequency and severity of load-shedding.

Fungai B. Mutizwa is the founder of Makumbe Hilltop College as well as a social entrepreneur and educationist dedicated to transforming rural communities through the introduction of the latest technologies and innovations. For comments and feedback, call cell 0772 315 282, 0712 547 694.

