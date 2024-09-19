WE, in the village, continue to be delighted with infrastructural development in the country.

The recent partial opening of the Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road, a critical component of the broader Mbudzi Interchange project, is another significant milestone in the country’s infrastructure development agenda.

For many, the opening of this road may seem like a routine development in the context of road construction, but in reality, it represents much more.

It is a symbol of progress, a demonstration of commitment by the Government and a bold step towards the attainment of Vision 2030. This partial opening not only offers immediate relief to the commuters who navigate this busy route daily but also exemplifies the kind of infrastructural projects that are key to the nation’s long-term prosperity.

This latest development represents not just a construction project, but a critical piece in the puzzle that is Vision 2030.

The construction of the Mbudzi Interchange and the accompanying road network improvements are examples of how a forward-looking infrastructure plan can be used as a powerful tool to make people’s lives better and lay the foundation for sustained economic growth.

The country’s infrastructure, particularly its road network, has long been under strain. Years of under-investment, wear and tear and the increasing population and number of vehicles had made roads such as the Masvingo-Harare Road prone to congestion and accidents.

The Mbudzi traffic circle, which connects major suburbs such as Glen Norah, Glen View and Budiriro to the central business district (CBD) and the country’s southern gateways, had become one of the most congested and dangerous intersections in Harare.

The partial opening of the Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road shows progress being made in the ongoing work to decongest this critical area.

Hopefully, commuters who previously spent frustrating hours in traffic, especially during peak hours, can now look forward to a smoother, quicker commute. While this is just one part of a larger interchange project, it is a clear indication that tangible results are being delivered.

These infrastructural improvements are central to the country’s economic ambitions, where a modern, efficient transport network is crucial for business, trade and everyday life. More efficient roads reduce the time goods and people spend in transit, lowering costs for companies and commuters alike and contributing to greater economic efficiency.

Vision 2030 is more than just a political slogan or a catchphrase. It is an ambitious, overarching framework designed to transform the country and central to this vision is the understanding that sustainable economic growth and national development cannot be achieved without world-class infrastructure. Infrastructure is the backbone of any modern economy, serving as the foundation upon which other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and trade thrive.

The partial opening of the Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road provides a snapshot of what is coming.

It is a microcosm of the transformative changes taking place across the country’s infrastructure landscape. In this instance, the development of a modern, well-planned road network is not only about improving the lives of today’s commuters, but also about setting the stage for future generations to live in a more prosperous and better-connected Zimbabwe.

The significance of this partial opening lies in its practicality. Vision 2030 is not a distant dream but an actionable strategy that is being implemented in stages, brick by brick.

As the interchange nears completion, the surrounding areas will also experience an economic boost. Improved access to Glen Norah, Budiriro, and other adjacent suburbs will make these areas more attractive for businesses and real estate development. Local entrepreneurs will benefit from the enhanced road infrastructure, which facilitates faster and more efficient transportation of goods and services.

Road construction has a multiplier effect on the economy. Not only does it create jobs directly, but it also stimulates growth in other sectors. Quarries, cement factories, steel suppliers, and other businesses that supply raw materials to construction projects see increased demand for their products. This ripple effect helps strengthen the industrial base of the country, another key component of Vision 2030’s economic agenda.

While the immediate benefits of the partial opening of the Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road are clear, it is also important to highlight the project’s long-term planning and sustainability. Vision 2030 is not merely focused on quick fixes but on sustainable, long-term solutions that will benefit future generations. The Mbudzi Interchange, of which the Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop is part, represents a shift towards more forward-looking urban planning.

Urban congestion is a major problem in growing cities and the partial opening of the road is part of a strategic approach to deal with this challenge. The Mbudzi traffic circle had become a bottleneck not only because of an increase in the number of vehicles but also because the infrastructure was no longer fit for purpose. The new loop road, along with the broader interchange, is designed to accommodate the future growth of Harare’s population and vehicle numbers.

This kind of planning is essential for the success of Vision 2030. It ensures that the infrastructure we build today will not become obsolete in a few years but will continue to serve the country as it develops. Furthermore, the incorporation of modern construction techniques and materials into the Mbudzi Interchange project means that these roads will be more durable and require less maintenance over time, leading to cost savings in the long run.

Businessman Tawanda Chenana is also a philanthropist and Secretary for Lands for ZANU-PF Mashonaland East Province.

