Mental health: A crisis we cannot ignore

EDITOR — The tragic incident in Madlambuzi, Matabeleland South, where a 43-year-old man ran amok, killing five people, among them a 101-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman and injuring two others is evidence that our country needs to take mental health more seriously.

Too often, mental health challenges go unnoticed or are dismissed as minor issues until disaster strikes. Families, neighbours, and even authorities almost always overlook warning signs that could help prevent such horrific incidences. We have many of these individuals in our communities. Yet they are ignored most of the time and far too many tragedies result from that silence.

As a society, let us break the stigma around mental health and ensure that no cry for help goes unheard.

We must also recall cases, such as in 2019, when a man in Karoi, long suffering from delusions and auditory hallucinations, set alight a hut containing his grandchildren, killing them. The court ultimately found him not guilty on the grounds of insanity, but only after the damage was done. A mother suffering from severe mental illness drowned her own toddler. Again, the court acknowledged her condition as severely disordered, beyond her control.

The psychiatric units at Chikurubi and Khami prisons are overwhelmed. The one at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, designed for 150 mentally unstable inmates, now houses over 460, many having committed violence while untreated or unsupported. Many Zimbabweans live with kufungisisa, loosely translated as stress.

As society, we must break the stigma surrounding mental health. These tragedies — murders, and self-harm — are not isolated crimes or personal failings, but public failures in recognising and responding to human suffering.

We need accessible mental health services at community level as well as public awareness that emotional pain is not shameful. There is also an urgent need to train families, teachers and officials to be able to identify warning signs and investment in preventive programmes like Friendship Benches.

But, above all, a commitment to caring for our minds as we do our bodies. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 450 million people worldwide suffer from mental health or behaviour disorder.

Some of the most common disorders are depression, bipolar disorder, dementia, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders and intellectual disabilities.

We do recognise efforts at saving lives with programmes like the Friendship Bench, where trained ‘grandmothers’ offer emotional support in communities, but clearly it is not enough.

More needs to be done!

Jonah Musekiwa,

Harare.