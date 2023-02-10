By Tawanda Chenana

WE, in the village, welcome President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for a new political economy.

We are happy because most of the mining activities in the country are happening in our backyards, in the rural areas.

President Mnangagwa said in his weekly column in the Sunday Mail: “We must use all our finite mineral resources to build our capacity to transform and industrialise our economy. Only that way do we develop and modernise our people and society.

We can never do so for as long as we see ourselves as suppliers of raw materials to other countries and continents for their exclusive processing, so, in turn, they turn us into mere buyers and consumers of expensive goods made of our raw materials they will have secured from us for a pittance.”

We, in the village, are inspired by these words.

It is easy to follow a leader who fully appreciates that our destiny is not determined by outsiders but by the decisions and actions a people take.

This is one message that must be clear to all, that Zimbabwe’s destiny is not determined by external forces; Zimbabweans determine the destiny of their country by the decisions and actions they take.

“The time has now come to break false and artificial enclaves created by the colonial mode of production in our economies,” said President Mnangagwa.

This is a call we must heed; a call to own our decision-making processes, our problems, struggles and solutions.

Who cannot be delighted, motivated and inspired by the call to fully own the land, the resources, the politics, the industry, the economy and the future?

President Mnangagwa, like Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, Lobengula, Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo before him, is only a leader promoting a Zimbabwean ideology.

And he is not alone as he is backed by the overwhelming majority of the indigenous population — yesterday, today and tomorrow.

He has proved to be a consistent leader, with high organisational capacity.

As Zimbabweans, we need to rise above petty politics and give credit where it is due; even if the credit undermines our political careers and beliefs.

The black face with the black cloak concealing a neo-colonial agenda can no longer work in our country — tavhurika maziso.

“My call to all Zimbabweans, both at home and abroad, is for us to develop a new consciousness which is oriented towards a new socio-economy in which transformational processes are domesticated to become resident in our country,” said President Mnangagwa.

And these are no mere words as, currently, Zimbabwe is engaged in a serious programme to transform our economy — the evidence is there for all to see.

In place is a leadership that has seen various key mega projects come to fruition, a leadership that understands that we went to fight the war against the whiteman to guarantee ownership of our destiny.

During the 1896-1897 wars of liberation, our people, of all tribes, fought as one, and they fought like they had never fought before.

The spiritedness with which they fought, the planning, preparations, strategies, tactics and co-ordination carried then, totally confused and angered the enemy.

And this is exactly what we are experiencing in the Second Republic — a people united by a common purpose, a single vision, Vision 2030.

And we, in the village, are fully behind the President.

We will not be part of those who sell out their country for dubious awards put in place by the West for purposes of undermining the post-colonial African State.

The West, we know, prefers a weak African State which it can bully and order around like an errant boy.

We are happy that the Second Republic is continuing and further redefining the role of the post-colonial African State and re-locating it at the centre and heart of sustainable development.

It is crucial to ensure that African aspirations, dreams, ambitions, policies, programmes, principles and cultural values are incubated and nurtured by Africans without undue influence.

As we have always said, we do not pose any threat to global peace and security and should be allowed to develop our country without any impediments.

What the West understands — and is very afraid of — is the pervasive and ripple effect of Zimbabwe’s actions.

Once Zimbabwe succeeds in economic nationalism, other countries will follow suit and then the entire region will light up like a veldfire; South Africa, where the white establishment has been reliving the glories of an era past would be under threat, as too would Kenya and Tanzania when their people start claiming the vast tracts of land under the ownership of corporations from the colonial era.

Zimbabwe has the second largest reserves of platinum in the world.

In Bikita, there is the Archaean Bikita pegmatite, which is one of the world’s largest lithium deposits and, besides lithium minerals, it has yielded bery1, cesium, tin, tantalum, niobium and feldspar.

The country has over 11 billion tonnes of in situ reserves of coal. Zimbabwe holds the world’s oldest reserves of diamonds, which also happen to be the world’s largest reserves.

And so we must listen when President Mnangagwa says: “Our mining sector must talk to industry, indeed trigger industrialisation in our country where mining takes place. This cannot happen for as long as raw, unprocessed ores are being sent abroad. The time, too, has come to use our comparative advantage as sources of finite raw materials to cause global capital to relocate to where the resources exist, namely in our country and on our continent.”

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe liyakhwa ngabanikazi