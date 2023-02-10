EDITOR — I WOULD like to thank the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for launching operation ‘No to Dangerous Drugs and Illicit Substances: See Something, Say Something’.

My plea is that there be no sacred cows; do not just target the users but the suppliers as well.

Sources of drugs in the ghettos are well known but these have been left to thrive. Many of us were thinking that these drug peddlers are working in cahoots with law enforcement agents. But with the launch of this operation, we hope that these ‘poshtos’ will be shut down and peddlers brought to book.

A whole generation is now under threat due to the scourge of drugs which has in fact become a pandemic of scary proportions. What will it benefit us as a nation to score successes in other fields but lose our children to drugs.

We are successfully harnessing our minerals to industrialise our economy while phenomenal growth is being registered in the agricultural sector. Our ARDA estates are being revamped and who are we building for, who must run these institutions, if not our children? If we lose them to drugs, who will carry on this important work that is being done.

We will hold the ZRP to its pledge to leave no stone unturned in cleaning up our cities.

And we will say something; we will supply you with all the information of drug lords, especially in the high density areas. Society should also play its part; let us be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. Schools, churches as well as councils should provide environments that ensure students find no need to engage in drug abuse.

Councils must resuscitate recreational spaces and facilities. Is it not ironic that some of the houses that have become drug dens were built on land meant for recreational purposes.

We all have a duty to our country as well as our children — it is our responsibility to protect and raise them to be functional and responsible adults. — Ashuate Shumba, Macheke.