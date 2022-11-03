No to illegal sanctions!

EDITOR – HIS Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left no stone unturned in transforming Zimbabwe into a knowledge-driven and industrialising economy despite the negative effects of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the US and its allies about 20 years ago.

He has developed Zimbabwe’s vision beyond the next decade which reflects the collective aspirations and determination of the people of Zimbabwe.

Yes, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe liyakwa ngabanikazi because despite the illegal sanctions, we are working together as a country to overcome them.

But calls for the removal of sanctions must be made louder because they are having a negative impact on our economy and on human rights.

Zimbabwe’s Land Reform Programme of 2000 led the US to impose illegal and unjustified sanctions under the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA of 2001).

Sanctions may take the form of tariffs, Non Tariffs Barriers (NTBs), embargoes, assets freeze and quotas.

Tariffs are taxes imposed on exports or imports to countries.

On the other hand, NTBs refer to restrictions other than tariffs, that are borne by countries importing goods to other nations.

Examples of NTBs include regulations regarding product standards, packaging and licensing requirements.

Embargoes involve restricting a country from trading with other countries .

Another type of sanctions are assets freezes or seizures which refer to the prevention of movement or sale of assets owned by a country or person that has been sanctioned.

These punitive measures have effectively hampered the Government’s efforts to implement its development agenda and today we call for removal of these illegal sanctions.

They must go forthwith!

Benhilda Chademana

Harare