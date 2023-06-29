Pay heed to wisdom from the East 

WE, in the village, closely followed proceedings of the launch of the ZANU PF election manifesto in Chipinge.

It was a crystal clear message; Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans and no amount of interference will derail the people’s progress.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin tirelessly work towards a united front to break Western dominance of global political and economic affairs and abuse of innocent nations, like Zimbabwe, our own President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues to make it clear that though we are a small nation, geography wise, we are no pushover.

In Chipinge, that message was clear.

The world is changing and gone are the days when the US had its way with other nations; we decide on our own how we traverse the world.

The gathering in Chipinge was a message that only solidarity against Uncle Sam’s bully tactics, a firm no to selling out and stooges will free our country from abuse.

The huge number of people who attended the launch were explicit in their message that vene venyika/abanikhazi belizwe, will not be fooled or bullied into turning against who they are.

Western countries’ overt and covert plans to manipulate the world are being tossed into the garbage bin.

Not just the rest of the world but our people as well are fed up with the West’s plan to control the world.

We cannot continue to be harangued by a handful of nations whose only claim to glory is converging on slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism, as well as theft and plunder of other nations’ resources as the basis of their ‘success’.

As Zimbabweans, we have seen enough and are happy to chart our way, on our own terms, without undue influence.

In Chipinge, Zimbabweans showed they are keeping their eyes on the ball and guarding against any adversity from the West.

The masses know that ZANU PF is not the cause of the imposition of the illegal sanctions but that it is the CCC which has connived with their Western handlers to harm innocent citizens through their naïve calls for the embargo.

The numbers in Chipinge point to the fact that US President Joseph Biden’s claim that sanctions were extended against Zimbabwe because of Harare ‘mismanaging’ the economy as well as ‘undermining’ what he said were democratic processes or institutions is a lie Zimbabweans do not believe.

Clearly, when Uncle Sam talks about economic mismanagement, he, in essence, is raising the racial card and telling Zimbabweans and the rest of the developing world that they are incapable of properly running their economies.

A sound economy, to them, is one in the hands of a few whites.

Through ZDERA, Uncle Sam’s sanctions law, the Americans make it explicitly clear that in order for the embargo to be removed, land tenure ownership patterns must revert back to the pre-1998 structure where land was in the hands of the minority.

What this means is, Uncle Sam, together with his Western cousins and warmongers, are very clear on their position with regards to ownership and control of land and resources.

Any economy that is owned and controlled by its real owners is somehow ‘mismanaged’.

And that ‘anomaly’ can only be remedied if and when Uncle Sam intervenes and takes charge of that economy.

But one needs to look no further than Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and even Zimbabwe where they have left a devastating trail of destruction.

These are the victims of the interference by Uncle Sam and friends.

And Zimbabweans, in Chipinge, sent a clear message that they will brook no interference.

The same economy that Zimbabwean leaders are being accused of mismanaging is firmly in the hands of the majority, who are doing exceptionally well under the illegal sanctions.

Which undermining of democratic processes or institutions is Uncle Sam talking about, when Zimbabwe is enjoying unfettered access to freedom and democracy?

Lost to the West is the fact that those Zimbabweans who have called for the imposition of sanctions as well their maintenance are doing so in a Zimbabwe that is said to be undemocratic.

The people who gathered in Chipinge know that democracy was brought to the country by the gun on April 18 1980 after years of a relentless struggle against colonialism.

And one of their sons, Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole, a national hero, one of the founding fathers of ZANU, was instrumental in bringing about independence.

The fallacy by the US that this country can only become democratic with stooges in power will be rejected in the forthcoming polls.

To progressive Zimbabweans, the true heroes of the struggle for real and true democracy, ownership and control of their land and natural resources is none other than President Emmerson Mnangagwa and sons and daughters of the soil who refuse to sell out.

It is not difficult to unravel CCC and other opposition activists’ chicanery and insincerity to the people’s struggle.

Nelson Chamisa conveniently’ ignores that his handlers’ sanctions are the cause of the problems the masses are facing.

In 2009, Chamisa called for the US to send its special forces to invade Zimbabwe.

This is contained in a January 14 2009 WikiLeaks cable where he said the only way to remove ZANU PF from power was through a military invasion.

“We asked Chamisa what concrete actions the US and the international community could take.

He responded: ‘military intervention to remove the regime…,” read the cable.

The people of Zimbabwe will not be fooled; with the gathering in Chipinge, the writing is on the wall for Chamisa.

