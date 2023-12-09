Pay your taxes

EDITOR–AS Zimbabweans we have developed a culture of criticising and complaining, unfairly and without the full facts.

A lot which is untrue is being said about the recently announced National Budget. Remember we have to raise every dollar of the budget ourselves and nothing comes from outside because of the illegal sanctions imposed on our country by the US and its allies.

Other countries get 70 percent of their budgets financed by the World Bank etc in exchange of their sovereignty.

Here the learned Finance Minister Professor mthuli Ncube tried to tax the richer more than the average man.

All the houses in high density and most in middle low density suburbs have a value less of than US100 000 and thus not liable for taxation. For one who can afford to own a house more than US100 000 l am sure can afford the one percent tax.

And did you know that more than 90 percent of us don’t declare and pay taxes. You sell your car today and you pocket the money without paying tax, 80 percent of cars on the road have not changed ownership just because we want to avoid paying tax.

You receive monthly rentals from lodgers and you don’t forward tax part to Government. Even the Bible commands us to pay taxes to Government.

So where do you want the Minister to get the money from. After all the wealth tax is for development of your urban centres. By the way most of the people kumusha havana dzimba dzema US100 000 so why do you say the poor are being taxed heavily.

The opposition come out crying over wealth tax but the collected money is to develop towns where themselves through council have failed to maintain roads and the simple job of refuse collection.

The passport fees they complain about is only paid once in 10 years. Guys let’s be pragmatic and support our Government if we are to realise Vision 2030 of an upper middle income economy.

Time for freebies is over and it’s time to work for our country-Viva Zimbabwe.

