WE, in the village, appreciate that culture is dynamic, hence it’s no surprise to hear the old man and woman requesting money for data, they are moving with the times.

In today’s fast-evolving world, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is not just a means of communication; it is the very backbone of economic growth, development and social transformation. Countries that have recognised and embraced ICT as a strategic pillar for progress are witnessing exponential advancements, not only in economic terms but also in healthcare, education and social inclusion. The digital revolution has presented a unique opportunity for nations to leapfrog traditional stages of development, accelerating their transition to knowledge-based economies where innovation, efficiency and connectivity drive productivity.

For a long time, economic growth followed a linear trajectory, with industrialisation being the key stepping stone to prosperity. However, in the 21st century, ICT has disrupted this pattern, offering an alternative route to progress one that does not necessarily require decades of industrial infrastructure. Countries like Estonia, Rwanda and Singapore have demonstrated that with the right ICT policies, investments and digital transformation strategies, a nation can rapidly advance without following the slow and cumbersome footsteps of industrial economies.Leapfrogging is the ability to bypass outdated technologies and systems, directly embracing cutting-edge innovations that propel an economy forward. ICTs provide an unprecedented opportunity for developing nations to do just that. With digital platforms, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, robotics and big data analytics, economies can accelerate their growth by optimising productivity, reducing costs and fostering entrepreneurship at an unprecedented scale. Mobile money, for instance, has revolutionised financial transactions in many African countries.

One of the most critical areas where ICT can drive economic progress is in education. Today’s digital natives young minds growing up in an era of instant access to information are poised to become the architects of tomorrow’s digital economies. Governments across the globe are investing in ICT-driven education, incorporating robotics, coding, and digital problem-solving into curriculums to equip students with future-ready skills. Coding is no longer an extracurricular activity; it is a fundamental literacy in the digital age. Countries that invest in digital literacy programmes, establish coding academies and support initiatives like the World Robot Olympiad are not just preparing their youth for employment but for entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership in the global tech ecosystem.

Beyond education, ICT is redefining how businesses operate. The rise of e-commerce platforms, fintech innovations and digital marketplaces has made it possible for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to access global markets. Digital payment systems have minimised the barriers of cash-based transactions, while cloud computing has lowered the costs of setting up and running a business. A small start-up in a developing nation can now compete globally, thanks to ICT-enabled efficiencies. With the right policies, governments can create an environment where digital businesses thrive, further accelerating job creation and economic diversification.

Another sector poised for radical transformation through ICT is healthcare. Telemedicine, artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics and health data analytics are improving the accessibility and quality of healthcare, particularly in underserved areas. In many regions, remote consultations and mobile health applications are bridging the gap between patients and medical professionals. Electronic health records and data-driven public health initiatives are enabling faster response times to outbreaks and diseases, ensuring that healthcare systems become more responsive.

Agriculture, a sector that still employs a significant percentage of populations in many developing nations, is also benefiting from ICT innovations. Precision farming, satellite imagery and smart irrigation systems are enabling farmers to optimise their yields and reduce losses. Mobile applications that provide real-time weather updates, soil analysis, and market prices are empowering farmers with the information needed to make better decisions. By integrating technology into agriculture, nations can ensure food security while also creating opportunities for agripreneurship and value-chain development.

ICTs also play a pivotal role in governance and public service delivery. The concept of e-government is transforming the way citizens interact with their governments, reducing bureaucracy, increasing transparency and improving efficiency. Online tax filing, digital identification systems, and blockchain-based public records ensure that services are accessible, secure and efficient. A digitally empowered government is better positioned to serve its citizens, combat corruption and foster an environment where businesses and individuals can thrive without unnecessary regulatory bottlenecks.

Infrastructure development, another critical pillar of economic growth, is also being revolutionised by ICT. The advent of smart cities where data-driven decision-making optimises transportation, energy consumption and urban planning is evidence of the transformative power of technology. Internet of Things (IoT) devices, sensors, and real-time analytics are helping cities manage resources more efficiently, reducing waste and improving the quality of life for residents.

While ICT presents vast opportunities, the journey towards digital transformation is not without its challenges. Digital divides persist, with rural and marginalised communities often lacking access to affordable internet, digital devices, and basic ICT literacy. To ensure that the benefits of ICT-driven growth are inclusive, governments and private sector stakeholders must work together to expand digital infrastructure, lower the costs of connectivity and invest in training programmes that equip all citizens with digital skills. Public-private partnerships are key in this regard, as they can help fund the development of broadband networks, support digital innovation hubs, and drive research in emerging technologies.

Cybersecurity and data protection are other pressing concerns that must be addressed in the digital era. With increased connectivity comes the risk of cyber threats, data breaches and digital fraud. Governments must establish robust regulatory frameworks that safeguard users while fostering innovation. Trust in digital platforms is essential for businesses and consumers alike, and ensuring that ICT systems are secure will be critical in building confidence in the digital economy.

As the world moves further into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, ICTs will continue to reshape industries, economies and societies. Nations that fail to embrace this transformation risk being left behind, trapped in outdated economic models that do not reflect the realities of the modern world.

The time to act is now. Governments, businesses, educational institutions and civil society must work together to ensure that ICTs serve as a force for good, enabling nations to leapfrog development stages, bridge inequalities, and create a future that is not only technologically advanced but also economically sustainable and socially inclusive. By doing so, we will not only achieve our national aspirations but also contribute meaningfully to the global digital economy, proving that with vision, commitment, and the right investments, the possibilities of ICT-driven transformation are limitless.

Businessman Tawanda Chenana is also a philanthropist and Secretary for Lands for ZANU PF Mashonaland East Province.

