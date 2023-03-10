President E.D. Mnangagwa a man of his word

EDITOR — THE Second Republic is set to cash out its holistic development investment in the 2023 harmonised elections after having indicated to the people that it is capable of taking the country to the next level in the economic, agricultural, industrial, mining and health sectors.

The Agriculture and Food Systems Strategy (AFSTS) (2020-2024) , the introduction of the climate-proofing technique (Pfumvudza/Intwasa), the launch of the Rural Development 8.0 paradigm, among other many projects, ensured that no-one was left behind in ensuring that Zimbabwe is food secure.

With the good rains that the country is currently receiving and farming programmes put in place by the Government to assist seasoned and new farmers, coupled with thriving mining activities, the manufacturing industry is set for a boost.

Zimbabwe has become self-sufficient in terms of raw materials.

Zimbabwe now needs to export more than it imports for it to prosper.

Meanwhile, the country needs to maintain this progressive momentum to sustain the development strategy that the country is set on.

This will allow a smooth flow and given another five years , this country will achieve its upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Today, the inverstors who visit this country are impressed by the state of affairs at the Beitbridge Border Post and they wonder if it is still the same Zimbabwe they knew.

The Second Republic has made strides in job creation, reengagement, respecting people’s democratic spaces, curbing corruption and agricultural productivity, among many other achievements.

The Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa, has demonstrated a commitment to serve the interests of the majority by embarking on massive infrastructure development projects cutting across all sectors of the economy.

Guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS I), which builds momentum towards the attainment of an upper-middle income economy by 2030 , the Second Republic has championed an inclusive development agenda, which has seen numerous transformative projects being rolled out across the country.

Led by President Mnangagwa, the governing Party has launched an urban renewal agenda that has seen roads being rehabilitated under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) and water challenges being addressed, in the short-term.

It’s crystal clear that President Mnangagwa is a man of his word in leaving no-one and no place behind in development.

Benhilda Moyo,

Harare.