President Mnangagwa:Zim’s own Deng Xiaoping

By Cimba Shepherd Nhamo

SINCE assuming office, President Em- merson Mnangagwa has made remark- able strides in transforming Zimbabwe’s economy, infrastructure and the people’s standard of living.

His achievements are testament to his unwavering commitment to developing the country and improving the lives of its citizens. With a focus on economic growth, infrastructure development and social services, President Mnangagwa has imple- mented policies and initiatives that have yielded significant results.

Similarly, Deng Xiaoping, who succeed- ed Mao Zedong in China, implemented economic reforms that transformed China into the second-largest economy in the world. Like Deng, President Mnangagwa has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision, dodging sanctions and achiev- ing significant milestones despite numer- ous challenges.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has prioritised infrastructure develop- ment, recognising its critical role in driv- ing economic growth.

Notable projects include the con- struction of key dams, such as Lake Gwayi-Shangani, Semwa Dam and Silver- stroom Dam, which will enhance water supply and irrigation capabilities.

The upgrade of Hwange Units 6 & 7 and the near completion of the Manhize Iron and Steel Company in Mvuma, Midlands Province, demonstrate the Government’s focus on industrialisation and job cre- ation. Additionally, the rehabilitation of roads, bridges and railways has improved connectivity and facilitated trade and commerce.

These mega infrastructure projects have not only created jobs but also stimulated economic activity and improved the stan- dard of living.

The establishment of Tuli-Manyange Innovation Hub showcases President Mnangagwa’s emphasis on innovation and technology. This initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship, creativity and economic growth.

Furthermore, the commissioning of lith- ium plants and the launch of Zimbabwe’s own satellite system (ZimSat 1) highlight the country’s advancements in technolo- gy and its potential to become a regional leader.

Government has also invested in digital

infrastructure, including fibre optic cables and data centres, to support the growth of the tech industry. These initiatives have created opportunities for young innova- tors and entrepreneurs, driving economic growth and development.

The ongoing construction of the Mbudzi Interchange and the completion of the Masvingo-Harare-Beitbridge Highway demonstrate the Government’s commit- ment to improving transportation net- works.

The world-class Victoria Falls Interna- tional Airport, with direct flights from the European Union (EU), South Africa and Asia, enhances connectivity and facilitates trade and tourism.

Government has also invested in rail and road transport, improving the movement of goods and people. These

transport networks have increased access to markets, reduced transport costs and stimulated economic growth.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has implemented various initiatives to support agriculture and empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Irrigation schemes, agricultural inputs and subsidies on basic commodities aim to improve food security and cushion cit-

izens from price hikes. Government has also established programmes to support farmers, including training and credit facilities, to increase agricultural produc- tivity and production.

Additionally, initiatives such as the Women’s Bank and the Empowerment Bank have provided financial support to SMEs and marginalised communities, promoting economic empowerment and inclusion.

Government has prioritised social ser- vices, including improved hospital infra- structure and medical supplies in major hospitals. Enhanced remuneration for police, army, doctors, nurses and the en- tire civil service demonstrates President Mnangagwa’s commitment to the welfare of public servants. Central Government has also devolved power to local authori- ties, empowering them to deliver services and develop their communities. This has increased efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery, improving the standard of living.

Despite facing numerous challenges, in- cluding illegal sanctions, President Mnan- gagwa’s administration has achieved significant economic growth. The Govern- ment’s economic reforms and investment in infrastructure have attracted foreign investment and stimulated economic activity.

The introduction of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) under the auspices of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has also brought stability to the financial sec- tor, increasing confidence in the economy. Additionally, the Government’s ongoing dialogue with international organisations has led to the lifting of some sanctions, further boosting economic growth.

President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement drive has yielded positive economic results, with several countries and organisations investing in Zimbabwe. The drive has also led to the lifting of some sanctions, further boosting economic growth. The Government has engaged with international partners, in- cluding the EU, the US and China, to at- tract investment and promote trade. This has increased access to markets, technol- ogy and finance, driving economic growth and development.

President Mnangagwa’s introduction of the gold-backed currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG, for short) was a masterstroke in stabilising the economy. By pegging the currency to gold, he has provided a sense of security and trust in the econo- my, which has been lacking for decades.

This move has increased confidence in the economy, attracting foreign investment and boosting economic growth. The gold- backed currency has also helped to reduce inflation, stabilise prices and increase the purchasing power of citizens. Further- more, it has provided a safe haven for in- vestors, who can now invest in Zimbabwe with confidence, knowing that their in- vestments are backed by the value of gold.

Zimbabwe’s remarkable growth rate of over 7 percent makes it the fastest grow- ing economy in Southern Africa. This achievement is a testament to President Mnangagwa’s leadership and vision, which has focused on economic reforms, infrastructure development and entrepre- neurship.

The phenomenal growth rate is a result of the Government’s efforts to create a conducive business environment, attract foreign investment and promote econom- ic development.

As the economy continues to grow, Zimbabwe is poised to become a major player in the region, attracting more investment and talent.

