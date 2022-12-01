By Nthungo YaAfrika

AFRICA’s glorious past was internally inspired by the Nahasi (black Africans) as they were spiritually connected to Yahweh and Ghana is Africa’s first child to free itself from the physical enslavement of the Tambous (whites) in 1957.

Kwame Nkrumah is called the ‘High Priest of African unity’, but he failed to unite African leaders on two attempts; first in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1963 and in Accra, Ghana in 1965.

This is not surprising as African leaders that time were ignorant of Africa’s glorious past.

The past they knew about the continent was from 1500 – 1884, a past of an enslaved then divided continent.

These leaders were Africa’s so-called ‘best’, having modern accolades from white universities and institutions.

How then did Nkrumah fail to make them ‘see’?

Below are Nkrumah’s abridged speeches: “Who is there to oppose or frustrate us, if we only have the courage to form an all African government?

Can the industrialised nations do without our copper, our uranium, our iron ore, our bauxite, our coffee, cocoa, cotton, groundnuts and palm oil – or will they come running to us, as we had running to them, for trade on equitable terms?

It is courage that we lack, not wealth.” (1963)

“Our poverty, in the midst of our unbounded wealth; our weakness in spite of our unbounded might; the greatest of our need and the justice of our cause; the cry of our hungry and oppressed countrymen, as well as the courage and readiness to make further sacrifices by our liberation masses – all these urge me to restate my conviction that we must give political form or reality to our unity.” (1965)

Has anything changed for the motherland?

The answer is no.

Nkrumah did not know that he was speaking to spiritually enslaved standard-bred modern Africans who were ignorant of their glorious past.

The past they knew as I explained above was that of a divided Africa and slavery.

I doubt if they (African leaders) had read books by Cheik Anta Diop, G.M. James, The story of the Dogons of Mali, the real story of who the original Egyptians were, The Book of Enoch Ethiopian Version, Lord Macaulay’s letter of 1835 to the British Parliament and the letter from King Leopold II to the Belgian Missionaries in 1883.

If they had, Nkrumah’s task would have been made simpler.

If they had read the above mentioned books and stories, they would have known that the invincibility of whites was and is still an illusion as whites were and are still not spiritually connected to Yahweh.

This is not because Yahweh hates them, but they themselves hate Yahweh.

Africa’s finest brains of that time were completely intimidated and overwhelmed by the white people’s religion and the corrupted Holy Bible, which showed the Son of Man as lily white and the devil black.

But back to the topic of the week.

The motherland was not civilised from outside, but from within because our ancestors were spiritually and physically connected to Yahweh.

This was so because they knew of the saying: “One must know self before one knows Yahweh.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mantra that a country must be built by its people is quite refreshing and is a statement that will catapult our race to where they belong.

Compare his mantra to Nkrumah’s speeches above.

Why don’t we have the courage to build our beloved continent?

We have everything other races do not have as Nkrumah said in his speech.

In a nutshell, the world needs us because their vaunted technological science depends on our natural resources.

It will be quite interesting if the African Union (AU) and Pan African Parliament (PAP) are privy of President Mnangagwa’s mantra.

If they are not, they should be advised to adopt it.

It is time we stopped listening to those abroad because their situations are different from us on the motherland.

They are enjoying things that were stolen from the Africa and they can never criticise their hosts as they will be sent packing.

And like the finest brains Nkrumah was addressing in 1963 and 1965, they are not interested in the glorious past of Africa as that knowledge will not pay them foreign currency that they flaunt around when they come here on holidays.

On another note, the backlash I received for my article of November 25 to December 2022 in The Patriot titled ‘Western education destroying us’ was shocking.

Indeed, it is surprising how Western education is controlling our mindsets.

Some ignorantly said without the Western education I was lambasting, I would not be in a position to write these articles because ‘our ancestors were taught to write by white people’.

They forget that the greatest dry stone building on planet earth called Great Zimbabwe had a writing system called Butua which was destroyed by the Portuguese.

So the ancestors they are talking about are from the recent 19th Century after whites had destroyed our ancestors civilisation after murdering and enslaving most of our physically and spiritually connected academics and intellectuals.

Who doesn’t know that black people taken during the slave trade were more civilised than the whites who enslaved them.

The Tambou (white) world would not be developed without the Nahasis they stole from Africa.

This is news to the standard-bred African as he/she thinks that whites are the alpha and omega of everything on earth.

But then Africans and Zimbabweans in particular can claim its past glory by rising from the ashes and discarding the mentality that development can only be achieved when foreigners are involved.

We have everything we need as a country, but our problem is deliberate disconnection from the positive spiritual world.

The glorious past of our ancestors can be repeated during our lifetime if we spiritually and physically cleanse ourselves.

If Zimbabweans can show the rest of the motherland that it can rise from the ashes by being built by its own people, what can stop the whole motherland from following suit?

Yes, a country must be built by its own people.

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi.

Nthungo ya Afrika. aka J. J.Mthembo is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance.For views and comments, email:lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com