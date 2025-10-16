EDITOR — The recent reports of ritual killings in Zimbabwe are alarming.

According to Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) and other credible sources, roughly 40 percent of the 3 600 murder cases documented in 2022 are said to have involved ritualistic elements. That is nearly 1 500 lives lost in a single year to beliefs that human sacrifice or mutilation can bring prosperity or supernatural favour. We speak of nearly four ritual-related murders every day — a number that should shock us all to action.

In one particularly harrowing case, a three-year-old girl, Caroline Makubhwakwa, was found murdered for suspected ritual purposes in Guruve, with body parts missing. In another case, seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore was killed by an uncle and accomplice in Murehwa in 2020 for ritualistic reasons.

These statistics reveal not isolated incidents but a pattern one that cuts deep into the moral fabric of our society. Ritual killings not only claim lives but also spread fear, distrust, and despair. Families lose children; communities lose faith in their safety; and belief in progress is shaken when superstition overrides the rule of law.

We need more than condolences. We need decisive action. Law enforcement must do better: forensic capacity, timely investigations, prosecution, and punishment that reflects the gravity of these crimes.

Traditional leaders, religious institutions, and civil society must lead in challenging the beliefs that give ritual killings legitimacy. Education especially in schools and rural areas must include confronting these myths head-on.

If Zimbabwe is serious about being a just, safe, and modern society one aligned with Vision 2030 then we must say clearly: ritual killings are unacceptable. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Now.

Sam Tambaoga,

Guruve.