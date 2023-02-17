Rural development on the go

EDITOR – IT is true that “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe liyakhwa ngabanikazi,” and Manicaland is definitely catching up with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call of sustainable development within Zimbabwe.

From Buhera South, businessman and law expert Cde Freddy Chimbari has accelerated rural transformation by creating jobs, improving livelihoods and changing lives of once downgraded rural societies.

Breathing the life of development to rural communities in Buhera South Constituency, Cde Chimbari has carried out many life-changing projects in the area.

Despite the well-known chicken farming project which he is spearheading, he has introduced the piggery project which was affectionately embraced by the rural communities.

Wards 8, 25 and 29 in Buhera South Constituency have witnessed and benefitted from Chimbari’s chicken, piggery and goat projects.

Women in their big numbers are never left out in the sustainable projects as they were given 2kg each of sunflower, rape and tomatoes.

Road construction equipment are crossing around Chabata Business Centre to Bhegedhe Business Centre attending to the gravel roads which has made life easier for commuting people.

Indeed, Manicaland is being developed by its own people which is a positive note for economic development.

On another note, Cde Chimbari rallied the youth of Buhera South to stay away from drugs and substance abuse.

He said to fight drug and substance abuse, the young must stay focused and as their older brother his duty is to empower them and encourage them to start their own businesses.

This was after he donated 60 bags of cement for the construction of ECD classrooms and teacher’s residence. After a plea by a number of under-privileged youth that they cannot pay school fees, Cde Chimbari helped out by paying their school fees.

Given the history of our country, during colonial times rural areas were marginalised and sequential racist white governments always gave a blind eye to the rural community and it is such history that made Cde Chimbari to look back at his rural community.

He is bringing life to Buhera South and he argues rural communities are sleeping giants capable of contributing to economic development.

Indeed, the Second Republic led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is doing well by encouraging people to develop the country as owners of the land.

As a country, the more development wings are spread across all provinces, the more we can be certain of attaining Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income economy.

Mr Matsiya, Buhera.