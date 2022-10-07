By Tapiwa Bere

WILL the conflict between Russia and Ukraine ever end?

As asserted by Klein: “Where there is chaos, there is money.”

Disaster capitalism is mostly referred to as a scenario when personal or private interests incline on a certain region or country in the event of a major disrupting factor. Whenever capitalists see chaos, they do not care if it’s a ‘friend’ involved, they think money first.

It’s nearly six months now since the special military operation by Russia — and the Russian bear is still on its mission of de-militarising and de-Nazifying Ukraine.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has exposed the dirty games being played by the West.

To Uncle Sam, peace in Ukraine is a financial loss to them.

The war in Ukraine is a boon to the West which is selling weapons to the Ukraine, a plus for their defence industry.

Defence revenue is contributing to their countries’ GDP at the expense of humanity and loss of innocent lives in Ukraine.

And disaster capitalism is being aided by cognitive warfare.

In cognitive warfare, the human mind becomes the battlefield and its main purpose is to change not only what people think but also how they act.

This form of modern warfare is very dangerous and effective.

It has been referred to as military operations other than war, or simply MOOTWAR.

If cognitive warfare is waged successfully, it shapes and influences individuals and group beliefs to favour the aggressor’s strategic objectives.

Given the fact that Western countries dominate in terms of mass media and control social media platforms, they are successfully waging cognitive warfare against their perceived enemies.

On television and other media platforms, Ukraine is winning the war while on the ground it is otherwise.

Big media outlets, such as CNN, BBC and France 24, have been used in waging a cognitive war against Russia.

The West wanted to gain the sympathy from the world but a dummy was all they got in their tray.

The longtime ally of US, the Saudis preferred their national interests and were not fooled by the visit by American President Joseph Biden.

During the screening of LaLiga football matches, there is a Ukraine flag at the corner of the screen, designed to win the hearts and minds of soccer fans.

How pathetic and desperate can they get!

Extreme exaggeration comes in the form of propaganda packages which, for example, state that out of 110 000 deployed Russian soldiers in Ukraine, three quarters were killed.

Only the victims of cognitive warfare can digest such propaganda.

While the West is ‘winning’ in the media, Russia is attaining its objectives on the ground.

While the media is badmouthing the Russian economy, the rubble is getting stronger by the day.

While economic sanctions were imposed on Russia, it is the West whose fingers are getting burned.

This conflict between Russia and Ukraine revealed how Western intelligence is not as sharp as it presents itself in the Hollywood movies.

If you remember well, when President Putin launched the military operation in Ukraine, the Western military reports stated that the operation would last for only three days but up to this date it is still raging on.

The Western military intelligence also dimly predicted that by this time, Kiev would be in rubbles, destroyed by the Russian forces, but alas, the Russians attacked Mariupol. Running like headless chickens, the Pentagon press secretary John Kirby issued a statement saying “…an attack of Mariupol by Russia is all because it provides the Russians with the unfettered and unhindered land access between Donbas and Crimea.”

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby

Mariupol was house to the Azov Brigade which is the far-right neo-Nazi paramilitary group which later on expanded to become part of Ukraine’s armed forces, a street militia and a political party.

The main purpose of the military operation is to de-militarise and to de-Nazify Ukraine, that is the reason we witness Mariupol in rubbles not Kiev.

At present, if President Putin decides to cease fire he is on the winning side.

As for the West, their weapons industry will be greatly affected if the military operation ends; arms sales will be affected.

Despite the deadly combination of disaster capitalism and cognitive warfare in Russia, it is still rising and proving to be the Bear of the East.

This should give Zimbabwe hope that despite the information and economic warfare (unwarranted sanctions) being waged by the West, together we will attain Vision 2030.