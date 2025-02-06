By Fungai B.Mutizwa

WE are delighted to learn that the Government is actively working on building more schools nationwide to promote inclusive education, particularly in rural areas. However, the private sector must also play a significant role by increasing its contribution to the education sector, ensuring that quality learning opportunities are accessible to all.

Education is the foundation of progress, shaping individuals and communities alike. Yet, for some children, the simple act of going to school is an uphill battle.

Across the world, especially in rural areas, countless young learners embark on exhausting daily journeys, walking long distances just to sit in a classroom. The impact of these long treks cannot be underestimated. It goes beyond mere

inconvenience; it affects health, academic performance, safety, and ultimately, the future prospects of the children who endure them.

Imagine a young child waking up before dawn, rubbing sleep from their eyes as they prepare for the long journey ahead. The road is not paved with convenience but with dust, rocks, and the uncertainty of what dangers might lurk along the way. Hunger gnaws at their stomach, yet there is no time to eat; every minute counts if they hope to reach school before the first lesson begins. With each step, exhaustion sets in, and by the time they finally arrive, their energy is already spent. Instead of being eager to learn, they struggle to stay awake, their minds dulled by fatigue.

The burden of walking long distances to school places children in an unfortunate cycle where education becomes a test of endurance rather than an opportunity for growth. Attendance rates suffer because some days the journey feels impossible.

Heavy rains turn dirt paths into slippery traps, scorching heat drains their energy, and illnesses that could have been minor become major setbacks simply because reaching school demands too much physical exertion. Over time, frequent absences lead to falling behind in class, and soon,

some children give up altogether. They are not dropping out because they lack the desire to learn, but because the barriers are too great.

For girls, the challenges are even steeper. Many parents hesitate to send their daughters to schools that are too far away, fearing for their safety. This hesita- tion may translate into girls being forced to stay home, their education sacrificed for the sake of perceived security. The consequences are dire — limited education often leads to early marriages, financial dependency and fewer opportunities for personal development. When schools are within reach, however, the narrative shifts. More girls enrol, stay in school longer, and gain the knowledge and confidence to shape their own futures.

The dangers of long school commutes are not limited to fatigue and absen- teeism. The roads children take are not always safe. Some must navigate through forests, cross rivers, or walk along highways where cars speed past with little regard for pedestrians. In some cases, criminal activity poses an additional threat, with children vulnerable to harassment, assault or even abduction. The fear of encountering danger weighs heavily on both students and their parents, further discouraging regular attendance.

The long journeys also rob children of valuable time that could be spent on schoolwork, extracurricular activities or

simply resting. A child who walks several kilometres to school and back has little energy left to study at home. There is hardly any time for sports, music or social interaction, all of which are crucial for personal growth and development. Education should be more than just memoris- ing facts; it should be a holistic experience that includes creative expression, problem-solving and community building. But when the journey to school consumes all their energy, students miss out on these important aspects of learning.

The solution to these challenges is clear: bring schools closer to children.

When schools are within a reasonable distance, attendance rates soar. Students arrive at school on time, fresh and ready to engage. Without the strain of long walks, their focus improves, and so does their performance. A shorter distance to school means they have more time to do homework, participate in extracurricular activities, and rest three factors that con- tribute significantly to academic success.

In cases where constructing new schools is not immediately possible, alternative solutions must be explored. Providing reliable school transport, such as buses or bicycles, can drastically cut down travel time and improve school attendance. Elsewhere in the world several communities, organisations have introduced bicycle programmes, allowing children to reach school faster and with less effort. The impact has been remarkable, as more students are able to stay in school and perform better.

There needs to be a shift in community involvement and investment in education. Parents, local businesses, and Government must work together to find solutions that ensure every child has an equal opportunity to learn. Public-private partnerships can accelerate the process, whether through funding school construction, providing scholarships or creating transportation programmes.

The benefits of ensuring that children can access schooling without long walks extend far beyond academic achievement. Education is the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty. When children stay in school, they gain knowledge, skills, and opportunities that can lift entire families out of hardship. Communities with high literacy rates experience lower crime, improved health outcomes, and stronger economies. The investment in making education accessible pays off

in countless ways, creating a ripple effect that benefits generations to come.

Every child deserves an education that is not hindered by distance, exhaustion, or fear. Schools should be places of inspiration, not endurance tests. Learning should be about curiosity, creativity, and growth, not about overcoming physical hardship before the day even begins. Reducing

the distance between students and their schools is not just a logistical issue; it is a moral responsibility. It is a commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of where they live, has a fair chance to learn, thrive, and build a better future.

Fungai B.Mutizwa is the founder of Makumbe Hilltop College

as well as a social entrepreneur and educationist dedicated to transforming rural communities through the introduction of the lat- est technologies and innovations. For comments and feedback,call

cell 0772 315 282, 0712 547 694.

