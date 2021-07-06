Self-dehumanisation:Part Two…know your history to mentally free yourself

By Thungo YaAfrika

OUR detractors want us to continue wallowing in self-pity and self-dehumanisation, blaming the Creator, the devil and Noah’s Genesis 9 Verse 20-28.

We were never created to be Joshua 9 Verse 22-23: “You are now under a curse: You will never be released from service as woodcutters and water carriers for the house of my God…,” our former enslavers and colonisers want us to believe so.

If a race rejects the Creator’s presence as well as its ancestors and don’t know it’s history, it must not blame anyone but itself for being abused.

This is so because religious and spiritual leaders, since time immemorial, have always been corrupt, problematic and always dancing to the whims of oppressors to the detriment of the masses.

Mathew 6 Verse 9-13, which is the ‘Lord’s Prayer’, teaches us that the Creator is always available and one does not need permission from anyone to contact the Creator, making self-dehumanisation a sin. (Isaiah 5 Verse 11-30)

There is no power on earth that can help a race in distress except Jah.

Isaiah 30: “Woe to the obstinate children,” declares the Lord, “to those who carry out plans that are not mine, forming an alliance, but not by my Spirit, heaping sin upon sin.

The black race must go back to the roots and stop being a ‘wannabe’ race that it is today.

‘Wannabeism’ is the source of all problems on the motherland and not the devil; it is the root source of self-dehumanisation.

Below is a brief history that can eradicate self-dehumanisation and make our race stand tall again. This history must be the continent’s anthem.

Why look East, West, South and North for help; lets start looking within and cleanse ourselves of this self-dehumanisation virus by knowing our history.

Without knowledge of race history, there will be stunted spiritual growth and no anchorage in spiritual truth. Genesis 1:Verse 31: “And God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very good.”

Buddha was an African black priest from Memphis in Egypt during the persecution of Cambyses in the 6th Century.

Confucius, the wise man from China, Zoroaster from Iran and Zaha from Japan started whole movements in black African moral, education, religion and philosophical thought.

They were all black Africans.

Lao Tsze of China was born of a virgin black woman.

Prophet Muhammad was a blackman, his mother was a black African while his grandfather Abd Al Muttalib was black.

Black Africans in Russia date back to 1000 BC; they were in Colchrin on the Black Sea — now you know why it is called the Black Sea.

Beethoven was a black Spaniard.

Joseph Hayden, who wrote the famous Austrian Anthem, was black.

According to the Book of Kush, the three wise men were black.

Median King of Persia (Elamites), Bathas King of Arabia and Camper King of India (Original African Heritage Studies Bible 1378) were all black.

Tertulllian, the first Church writer who made Latin the language of the Church (Christianity), was black.

Cyprian, who was both a bishop and martyr, was black.

St Augustine, the most famous father of the Christian Church, was black.

Clement of Alexandria and Origen was black as was St Athaansian, after whom the Athaansian Creed is named.

Pope Victor was black. He was buried next to the first Pope Peter in the Vatican.

Second Pope Mattiades was black.

He led the Church to the final victory over the Roman Empire and was buried on the famous Appian Way.

There are many great people who made significant contributions to humanity who are mistakenly thought to be white when, in fact, they were black.

In a nutshell, the whole history of religion is black-inspired — for good or bad.

We were the first to be created.

Why have our detractors and enemies hidden this history?

And now that we know the truth, what are we going to do about it?

Fifty-four states pulling in 54 directions wanting to please Eastern and Western countries to their own detriment is beyond spiritual and physical comprehension!

Must we blame the Creator for endowing us with what other races are ready to commit murder for? We are to blame for our suffering and misery.

Ignorance is not in the vocabulary of the Creator.

Much as many of us would like to revenge, the spiritual world does not work like the physical world.

We all have the Spirit of the Creator despite other races having a diluted one.

They know it, it cannot be hidden; it’s so transparent — cruelty being the common denominator, destroying what they cannot create, making the Garden of Eden very sick because of their destructive technology, downgrading the Creator’s laws, while upgrading those of man.

These laws are so flawed that even animals will never adhere to, but are forced on the weak so that we sin communally.

As long as the motherland is dependent on the curriculum of our former enslavers and colonisers, self-dehumanisation will always be passed on from one generation to another till the end of the human race, if ever that will come, making us dance to the tune of other races.

As a race, our common denominator was love but today we are transformed into a race of mercenaries who only care about the self and are ready to slaughter one another at the behest of other races.

Mathew 26 Verse 11: “The poor you will always have with you…,” will always be on the lips of those who benefit from the effects of self-dehumanisation.

But they do not qoute John 12 Verse 6; He did not say this because he cared about the poor.

Self-dehumanisation reared its ugly head in 1963 in Addis Ababa, when the continent’s finest, intelligent founding fathers failed to find a common ground to unify the motherland at the behest of some of our former enslavers and colonisers.

Talk of lack of wisdom, talk of lack of ancestral spiritual appreciation, the effects will be felt for generations to come.

If the enslavers and colonialists’ curriculum did that to Africa’s finest, I dread to imagine what damage it is currently inflicting on the gullible on the motherland.

For, if some of Africa’s finest founding political fathers were of the opinion that unity is bad and disunity is good; every nation for itself and God for us all; is it any wonder that we are in this state of self-dehumanisation today.

Some of them were hunting with Africa’s predators; can a rabbit get advise from a hunter on how to evade hunters?

In Addis Ababa in 1963, Kwame Nkrumah was left high and dry, for he was the one advocating total unification of Africa.

Talk of the oppressors knowing their victims then, now and forever.

They know that self-dehumanisation is now an integral part of us, never mind how educated we are, we are just puppets.

Western education inflates the blackman’s ego, but does not give him any wisdom.

It’s all about: “The university I attended is better than yours”; “I have more degrees than yours,” — its all about the self.

If degrees were ladders, then Africans would have reached the moon by now.

The continent needs a home-grown spiritually-centred education system of our ancestors, we don’t have to re-invent the wheel.

Our ancestors did everything required of us to succeed, all we have to do is copy and paste.

Professor Ayei Armah argued that Africa needs more brilliant cultural workers than politicians who have limited ‘sell-by-date’. Because of this argument’s veracity, it did not gain traction as much as Nkrumah was whistling in the night in Addis Ababa in 1963.

During the slave trade, black Africans were forcibly removed from Africa to work as slaves in America.

And almost 600 years later, Africans are leaving their continent to work as paid slave workers in the countries of the former enslavers and colonisers, citing poverty, conflicts and political intolerance in their own countries.

Round about the 19th Century, robbers and murderers, masquerading as missionaries and men of God, came to Africa and created a system akin to slavery, forcing Africans to work in mines and plantations for a pittance.

Cecil John Rhodes and Alfred Beit were leaders of the pack.

When they came to Africa, poverty and ill health were dogging them, but after sometime they became filthy rich.

To salve their consciences, they left trusts to help ‘brilliant’ African students to study at Oxford University in the UK.

No African student of self-respect and knowledge, knowledgeable of his/her history is supposed to accept these scholarships.

Why?

Let’s turn to the Second World War.

Adolf Hitler masterminded the extermination of six million Jews and that incident is now called the holocaust and is remembered every year worldwide.

If a Hitler scholarship were to be introduced, no Jew; I repeat no Jew would accept it!

The rogues, Rhodes and Beit, funded an empire that killed millions of black Africans; the Jews killed by Hitler are just a drop in the ocean compared to Africans massacred by the slavers and colonialists.

Africans don’t want to remember their martyrs because they don’t want to embarrass the Crown — most of us are apologists.

Has the Commonwealth added any spiritual value to Africa!

Indeed not and will never do, what it has only managed to do is alienate Africans.

Yes, the Son of Man talked about self-knowledge in Luke 6 Verse 39-45.

Additional sources of information: Spiritual World, Holy Bible, Holy Quraan, Sankofa Movement, New African. Nthungo yaAfrica, akaJ.L. Mtembo, is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaisasance