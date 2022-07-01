By Tawanda Chenana

We, from the village, are very conscious of developments that take place around us.

When a borehole is sunk, we are grateful.

We appreciate every effort made to bring water close to our homes

When classrooms blocks are commissioned, we are thankful.

We appreciate that more of our children can attend school in a conducive environment.

When a clinic is completed, we celebrate.

We appreciate the coming of healthcare closer to our doorsteps.

Being the simple villager that I am, it befuddles the mind when people fail to see, ask what development, what strides, what landmarks have been recorded in the Second Republic.

Really!

We are being deliberately blind to development as a result of blind-hatred, oiled and fuelled by outsiders.

For a few pieces of silver, we have some among us ready to condemn, or rather ignore, the good that is openly there, before everyone’s eyes.

Fact.

Government has, to date, spent more than $1 billion on road rehabilitation, gravelling and drainage structuring as part of the Second Republic’s Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) that was launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2021.

And this has been a deliberate approach by the Government to modernise transport and electricity infrastructure, key enablers for economic growth and development.

On the ground, over 2 000km of roads have been regravelled, while 6 627,9km have been graded, with 701 drainage structures constructed or repaired and 184 wash-ways reclaimed.

Across the country, 4 491,5km of drains have been opened, while 6 141,2km of verges have been cleared, with progress continuing to be made on the patching of potholes with a cumulative 4 794,8km having been attended to.

St Patrick’s Road, the main central east-west road through Hatfield that was in a terrible state, has also been completed and opened to traffic in Harare as the Government forges ahead with modernising the country’s road network.

The road links motorists with Seke Road and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Expressway which leads to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Over 40 roads have so far been rehabilitated surpassing the initial target of 32 roads.

Gudza-Kubvumbi-Batanai-Tumba Way-Waterland Road in Chitungwiza has been rehabilitated.

Road construction of Bindura-Matepatepa is in progress, as well as the Harare-Mutare dualisation.

Another road under construction is in Headlands, which leads to Muchekeranwa Dam, which is the biggest Dam in Mashonaland East where plans to set an irrigation scheme are underway.

Roads, countrywide, are currently being reconstructed or rehabilitated, with some almost complete, leaving no place behind.

A total of $17,8 billion has gone towards the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, resulting in a cumulative completion of 320,5 km out of the target of 520km, which is now open to traffic.

Masvingo urban dualisation (four lanes) has been completed

Water projects

A total of $4,7 billion has been chanelled towards construction of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, a major water source set to alleviate water challenges in Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

Muchekeranwa Dam was commissioned in Mashonaland East.

According to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Muchekeranwa Dam, 50km from Marondera Town at the boundary of Makoni and Marondera districts in Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces, sits on Mucheke River and has capacity of 75 million cubic metres. And travellers can enjoy activities such as canoeing, boat cruises, fishing, bird watching and braai. Investment opportunities for agritourism, hotel, lodges and conference facility construction are available. Just 5km away, one can also enjoy game viewing, bush walks and trails at the nearby conservancy.

The dam is bringing not just convenience but much needed revenue through increased tourism activities.

Power projects

The year 2022 started off well for ZPC, with notable improvement in output in the first quarter. The quarterly target which was set at 1885,30GWh was surpassed by 18,55 percent. This is mainly attributed to improved reliability and plant optimisation at Hwange

Although the Hwange 7 and 8 expansion project faced delays predominantly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project is proceeding smoothly and is on course to commission Unit 7 at the end of November this year, while Unit 8 is expected to feed into the grid in April 2023.

The project is currently at 83 percent complete.

Other ongoing projects, at advanced stages, include Hwange Life Extension Project, Deka Upgradation Project, Bulawayo Repowering Project, Munyati Repowering Project and Batoka Hydro Power Project.

These are just a few of the many projects being implemented, with a lot completed and already commissioned.

And one wonders at the motivation behind those asking what development, those claiming that nothing is happening in our beautiful country.

It is very sad that a person driving on new smooth tarred roads has the audacity to ask what his or her Government has done for him/her.

Obviously one cannot expect all the damage wrought by the illegal sanctions to be fixed in a short space of time but a lot, in that period, has happened.

We are building this country brick-by-brick to one day wake up to a beautiful and fully functional Zimbabwe.

My fellow brothers and sisters, Zimbabwe is moving forward and no amount of condemnation emanating from negativity and self-hate will set us back.

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe liyakwa ngabanikazi.

Tawanda Chenana is a businessman and social entrepreneur. He writes in his own capacity