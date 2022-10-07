By Tawanda Chenana

WE, in the village, were not surprised when we learnt that some of our kith and kin were in the US at the UN General Assembly parroting the usual but now tired lie that Zimbabwe is a ‘failed’ State.

While brothers and sisters from other countries added their voices to the call for the removal of the illegal sanctions our very own were busy discrediting their country.

We know that the sellouts among us, those interested in the 30 pieces of silver at the expense of the greater good never missed the opportunity to lay siege on their country, with the so-called ‘human rights’ violations and a ‘deteriorating economy’ always on the menu.

The number of times the country’s economy is said to have ‘collapsed’, all to satisfy the regime change agenda narrative, is indeed breathtaking.

However, it is time for all quislings to take stock, tinosvika rinhi tichiputsa nyika yedu tichida kufadza vachena.

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe liyakhwa ngabanikazi, but this requires discipline on our part.

Discipline is crucial to achieving set goals and objectives and it binds families.

Discipline and ideology are the bedrock on which a movement, an idea comes to fruition.

The Second Republic is working tirelessly to restore dignity to the indigenous blacks and it is only through a common bond of beliefs that we can move forward as a united people.

We do not need people, blacks, with a poisoned colonial mentality who are happy travelling the world bad-mouthing their country instead of getting involved in more useful quests in their country.

How can a sane person be persuaded to be so unpatriotic as to hate his own country.

Converting blacks into quislings is an art, mastered by our former colonisers and that is why, after being granted majority rule – even after shedding blood during the liberation struggle – there are still some among us who remain surrogates of our erstwhile colonial oppressors.

It is sad that these people, our kith and kin, are failing to realise that our former colonisers are not primarily working for the betterment of our fortunes but for their nations that lack resources for survival.

Our former colonisers will never tire of making their way of thinking, which looks at their former colonial subjects as inferiors, predominant.

And to achieve their objectives, they are very meticulous in their planning and use our own to drive their agenda.

That is why imperialists have such establishments like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), USAID and Chatham House, all meant to rein in non-compliant governments and recruit the gullible among us.

Why would one be proud to be called a ‘Fellow’ of NED.

But all of us, down to the village, are familiar with these organisations that are not resting in their endeavour to bring about regime change.

We know we are being punished, not for bad governance but for being a sovereign State which decided to right the wrongs created by the white racist regime of Ian Smith.

Uncle Sam pretends to be concerned about the welfare of the same people he is punishing through punitive sanctions, what a sham!

We are not fools.

Zimbabwe does not need ‘assistance’ if it is allowed to run its economy without undue influence from outside.

Cecil John Rhode’s Pioneer Column came with the sole purpose of wresting the land and all the riches between the Zambezi and Limpopo from its rightful indigenous owners.

Initially, they succeeded but through the Chimurenga wars, we regained our independence.

The third phase of the Chimurenga was wresting back control of the land from the descendants of the Pioneer columnists, which has been successfully done.

Now we are in the fourth phase of our war of liberation, that is to gain total economic liberation.

To win this economic struggle, we must study and understand the methods of the enemy and we must devise strategies to counter and pre-empt these, rather than wait until substantial damage has already been inflicted on us.

The original pioneers still have their fourth generation descendants among us, who are determinedly still driving the agenda of their fore-bearers and who wish for the quest for our economic emancipation to fail.

They will use all manner of subterfuge and quislings among us.

This, we must guard against.

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe liyakhwa ngabanikazi.