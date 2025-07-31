Slavery, colonialism and drugs

By Nthungo YaAfrika

HUMAN vices, like slavery, colonialism and the current drug scourge, were born out of choices made by the first race created: the Nahasi (Africans).

As stated in the Glorious Qur’an, Surah Al-Hijr 15:26, the Nahasi were the first humans fashioned by the Creator. The truth is painful, but for the Nahasi to reclaim their rightful place, this truth must be repeated and internalised.

From the earliest times of slavery and colonialism to the modern-day plague of drugs, we have too often blamed others, forgetting that three fingers point back at us.

We have not told our own story. Instead, we parrot the narratives others have created about us. Our ancestors, when they lost their standing and became servants to those who were once their servants, never paused to reflect. They never asked how they found themselves in such a condition, nor did they formulate a path to escape it. This apathy has sadly been passed down through generations.

When slavery and colonialism are mentioned, the immediate image is often that of the Tambous (whites). Yet, according to sacred texts, these races were not part of the Creator’s original design. As written in Genesis 6:1-2, they are the result of rebellious angels committing adultery, not marriage, with Nahasi women. These angels forced themselves on the women due to their superior strength over Nahasi men.

Still, the question that goes unasked across generations is: Why did the Creator allow this to happen?

Bringing up Genesis 6:1-2 today is often met with ridicule among our race. Many cannot accept the idea that the Tambous, a race they admire and see as closer to the Creator, originated from such a union.

All the heavenly images drawn by the Tambous depict themselves as divine. Despite their fathers being angels, they lacked the wisdom of the Nahasi, the first beings created directly by the Creator. That is why our ancestors referred to them as Tambous, meaning savages.

Yet, credit must be given where it is due. The Tambous eventually outpaced the Nahasi and turned them into a bootlicking race, degraded among the peoples of the earth. They enslaved the original race, corrupted their divine connection, and later ‘freed’ them only to recolonise. During colonialism, they further distorted our means of spiritual connection. And now, our race is lost, confused about how to reconnect with the Creator.

Many may contest this, but the truth cannot be hidden. Consider the dire poverty across the African continent, a land blessed with favourable weather and abundant natural resources, yet still unable to feed itself. Despite housing minerals desired by the entire world, Africa barely benefits economically and instead depends on loans from countries without such natural resources. Clearly, something is deeply wrong, but it is not acknowledged within the motherland.

The core issue is our reluctance to reconnect with the positive spiritual world, a world that the Tambous never speak of in their Bible. They fear it because it cannot be manipulated.

Similarly, many of our own people reject this positive spiritual world, which stands against poverty and corruption. Why this is so, even the devil would be surprised.

No religious book speaks of rebellion in the Kingdom of the Devil; only in the Kingdom of the Creator. Why is that?

Vices often begin with the elite, those in ivory towers, believing they are untouchable. Slavery and colonialism may seem distant, but because we failed to find closure, these two sins are returning with a vengeance.

The sins of our ancestors are being repeated, and the consequences will be even more dire.

Today, drugs are the new form of slavery. And this time, it is not Tambous pushing them onto us; it is our own people selling drugs to their own communities for profit.

During colonial times, cannabis was common but far less harmful than the drugs now destroying our youth. Why are these destructive drugs more prevalent now than during colonial times? Independence should not breed irresponsibility. It should breed accountability.

The poor in the slums and high-density areas suffer most today, but so do the wealthy behind gated communities.

Look at Haiti, a clear example.

The elite ignored the rise of drug lords, believing violence in the slums would never reach them. But today, all of Haiti is under the rule of drug lords. Slavery has returned.

In the past, fortified kingdoms could not save Africa from being overrun, enslaved and colonised.

Why? Because there was no unity between the poor and the rich. Today, the wealthy build gated communities to escape crime caused by drug abuse. But these areas depend on workers and supplies from outside their walls. Beyond the gates, crime thrives.

And technology, once reserved for the military, is now available to anyone with money. Drones, bombs, and weapons are now obtainable, making no place truly safe.

If we don’t learn from the past, we are doomed. Religion, often touted as holy, has failed to protect us from these vices.

As the Holy Qur’an, Surah Aali-Imran (3:19) says: “Indeed, the religion in the sight of Allah is Islam (submission to His will)…”

Those who reject the Creator’s revelations will be held accountable. Religion without surrender to the Creator is not religion, it is chaos.

Politics has overtaken the spiritual path. It promotes selfishness (me) over unity (we).

This political disease is killing our race. If we are not vigilant, extinction awaits us. Institutions, like the IMF and ICJ, are already in place, functioning as tools of re-enslavement and recolonisation.

Drugs are now the deadliest threat to our spiritual and physical liberation. The only solution is severe punishment; no sacred cows, no hiding behind human rights. Drug abuse is a stumbling block to true freedom. Our collective goal must be to make Africa a heaven on earth, as the Christian prayer says: “Your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”

For over 2 000 years, we have prayed with no visible results, largely due to misinformation about the Creator. The correct path is clear — follow the Way and fully surrender to the Creator. That is the message for Nahasi Christians, genuine traditionalists and Muslims. Unite, and we shall reclaim our continent and eventually lead the world.

Nahasi Christians, Muslims and traditionalists must unite under one truth: Doing the Creator’s will, embracing the Way, and surrendering. Only then will vices like poverty, ignorance and wrong knowledge vanish. This is not merely a hopeful statement, it is a necessity. We must rise.

There is also a spiritual lesson hidden in the cosmos.

Consider this: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and the Moon are inhabited.

Could they represent the final destination of those who reject the Creator’s Way!

Matthew 12:33-45 speaks volumes about what awaits those who do not embrace spiritual transformation. Perhaps these barren planets symbolise hell, desolate and void of life.

Despite independence, why are Nahasi governments still failing to provide basic services and medicine in hospitals, even as billionaires multiply on the continent?

No explanation can be satisfying while poverty remains visible and ever-present.

“I worked hard to be a billionaire” is not a convincing answer when children die for lack of medicine.

Neither Jesus nor His apostles sought wealth; they could have turned stones into gold, but they did not. This is conveniently ignored by today’s preachers, many of whom are themselves chasing fame and fortune.

The legacy of slavery and colonialism teaches us to love the self, forget others and pursue wealth at all costs. When that fails, drug peddling steps in, saying: “Surrender to me; all things are possible.” This is the modern echo of slavery.

Nahasi Christians, Muslims and traditionalists must break down the walls dividing them. Their shared purpose is to pursue truth, follow the Way, and surrender to the Creator.

This is the only path that will lead to physical and spiritual liberation. We must discard false knowledge, embrace truth, and rise; not later, but now.

Let us transform our continent. Let Africa be the heaven on earth it was meant to be. We are not just destined to rise. We must rise, united and enlightened!