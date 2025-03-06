SPF boosts academic performance

EDITOR — In Zimbabwe, the School Feeding Programme (SFP) has been a cornerstone in addressing child malnutrition and enhancing educational outcomes.

Initiated in the early 1990s, the programme provides nutritious meals to students, thereby improving attendance and academic performance.

Over the years, the programme has undergone various phases, each with distinct successes and challenges. The SFP was established to combat child malnutrition, particularly during drought-induced emergencies.

By offering at least one hot meal per day, the programme seeks to promote healthy growth among students, enhance school attendance and boost academic performances. For instance, a report highlighted that before the feeding initiative, attendance was approximately 55 percent, which increased to over 90 percent with the introduction of the programme. Nourished students can concentrate and engage in classroom activities better, leading to improved learning outcomes.

The programme has fostered community involvement, with parents and local farmers contributing to its success. More than 75 percent of the cooks are women, while less than 25 percent are paid for their services. Parents make mandatory in-kind contributions to the programme, while part of the school levies is also used to supplement Government funding for the programme.

Despite recording successes, the SFP faces several challenges, like resource constraints, supply chain issues and infrastructure deficiences. Schools often receive mealie-meal without relish, necessitating additional contributions from parents. This situation has led to financial strain on families already grappling with economic hardships.

The centralised procurement system has been criticised for not accommodating smallholder farmers, resulting in reliance on costly food items at wholesale/retail prices which could have been reasonably sourced locally.

Many schools lack adequate cooking facilities, utensils, and energy sources, hindering the effective implementation of the feeding programme.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Torerayi Moyo, emphasised Government’s commitment to ensuring that all learners receive at least one hot meal per day. He noted that the programme has been extended to both rural and urban schools, with more focus on marginalised communities.

However, he acknowledged the challenges posed by resource constraints and called for increased community involvement to sustain the initiative.

Many parents expressed gratitude for the programme, recognising its role in improving their children’s health and education.

However, some have voiced concerns about the additional financial burden of providing relish and other necessities not covered by the programme.

While it has achieved its primary objectives, the programme’s sustainability and effectiveness are challenged by resource limitations, logistical issues and infrastructure deficits. Addressing these challenges requires a collaborative approach involving the Government, communities and international partners to ensure that the programme continues to fulfil its mandate.

Mai Vimbai,

Harare.

