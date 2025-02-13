Stop the circus at National Heroes’ Acre

EDITOR — It is quite disheartening to witness how National Heroes’ burials, once solemn occasions meant to honour those who sacrificed life and limb for our liberation, are now being hijacked by factional battles within ZANU PF.

What should be a time of unity and reflection has instead turned into a political battleground where rival factions sing, heckle and push their agendas at the graveside.

This unbecoming behaviour not only disrespects the departed but also belittles the very ideals they fought for. A hero’s burial is not a political rally, nor is it a platform for infighting. It is a time for the nation to come together, to pay its last respects and to console the grieving families. Turning these solemn events into platforms to score political points erodes the dignity of the occasion along with that of the national hero/heroine.

As a nation, we must and can do better. The powers-that-be must take a firm stance against such conduct and restore order at these events. The sanctity of life and the pain of those in mourning should not be overshadowed by petty factionalism. Let us show respect to our heroes, their families and the nation at large by conducting these ceremonies with the dignity they deserve.

Gideon Guti,

Harare.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

