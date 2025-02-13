Striking a balance in Zim’s education…role of the arts, humanities in development 

By Mafa Kwanisai Mafa

ZIMBABWE’S history is deeply intertwined with the transformative power of arts and humanities.

From the liberation struggle to post-independence nation-building, disciplines such as history, literature and philosophy have shaped the country’s identity and ethos.

Yet, in recent years, there has been a worrying shift towards prioritising STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at the expense of the arts and humanities. This trend, while seemingly practical in a technology-driven world, threatens to erode the cultural and intellectual foundations upon which Zimbabwe’s progress depends.

We want to examine the importance of arts and humanities in Zimbabwe, reflecting on the dangers of neglecting them, and proposing steps to ensure a balanced education system that fosters holistic national development.

Historical contribution of arts and humanities

Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle provides a compelling example of how arts and humanities can serve as powerful tools for resistance and transformation. During the colonial era, Zimbabwean intellectuals used literature, music and philosophy to challenge imperial narratives and articulate a vision of freedom.

Herbert Chitepo, a revered liberation struggle leader, used poetry to inspire revolutionary consciousness, blending artistic expression with political activism.

His works, such as ‘Soko Risina Musoro’ (The Tale Without a Head), critiqued colonial oppression and galvanised the masses toward collective action.

In the words of Frantz Fanon: “Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfil it, or betray it.”

Chitepo exemplified this call to action, recognising the power of ideas, art and culture in mobilising people for the cause of liberation. His contributions to the nation’s consciousness were not confined to the battlefield but extended to the intellectual and cultural realms as well.

Post-independence, the humanities continued to play a critical role in shaping Zimbabwe’s national identity.

Writers, such as Dambudzo Marechera and Chenjerai Hove, explored themes of decolonisation, identity and governance, offering profound insights into the complexities of independence. These contributions not only enriched Zimbabwe’s cultural landscape but also fostered critical reflection on the challenges of nationhood.

Kwame Nkrumah, one of Africa’s foremost revolutionaries, recognised the importance of the arts and humanities in shaping the continent’s future, stating: “Art is the vehicle for the expression of the people’s collective consciousness, and it is through art that we shall achieve the revolutionary transformation of society.”

His statement underscores the pivotal role of the arts in the fight for social justice and national progress, a sentiment that remains relevant in Zimbabwe’s developmental trajectory.

The marginalisation of arts and humanities

Despite their historical significance, arts and humanities have been systematically marginalised in Zimbabwe’s education system. A sustained narrative suggests that these disciplines are impractical and irrelevant in addressing modern economic challenges. As a result, enrolment in humanities programmes at universities has plummeted, with students opting for STEM fields perceived as offering better employment prospects.

This trend is further exacerbated by Government policies that prioritise funding for STEM education while neglecting the arts. Under-resourced humanities departments struggle to attract students and provide quality education. This imbalance reflects a broader societal undervaluation of the arts and humanities, which are seen as luxuries rather than necessities.

The consequences of this marginalisation are profound. The arts and humanities are vital for fostering critical thinking, ethical reasoning and cultural awareness. Without them, Zimbabwe risks becoming a society driven solely by technical expertise, devoid of the cultural and moral depth needed to navigate complex social and political challenges.

As Amílcar Cabral, the revolutionary leader from Guinea-Bissau, said: “Tell no lies, claim no easy victories.”

Zimbabwe cannot claim genuine independence or growth if it neglects the intellectual and cultural underpinnings that define its identity.

The dangers of neglect

Neglecting the arts and humanities poses significant risks to Zimbabwe’s future.

First, it threatens to erode national identity.

The humanities are essential for preserving and promoting Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage, from its liberation history to its diverse traditions and languages. Without investment in these disciplines, future generations may lose touch with their roots and the ideals that shaped their nation.

Second, sidelining the humanities weakens critical and ethical thinking. Disciplines, such as philosophy and literature, teach students to analyse complex issues, question assumptions and empathise with diverse perspectives. These skills are crucial for good governance, social cohesion and conflict resolution.

Third, neglecting the humanities stifles creativity and innovation. The arts are a fertile ground for new ideas, driving cultural and economic growth. Zimbabwe’s creative industries, including music, film and literature, have the potential to contribute significantly to national development and international recognition.

A quote from the renowned writer Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o emphasises this: “The liberation of the mind is the key to the liberation of the people.”

If Zimbabwe’s creative minds are stifled, the potential for social and economic transformation is severely limited.

Finally, a society that undervalues the humanities risks losing its voice on the global stage. Fields such as history, international relations and cultural studies are essential for engaging with global challenges such as decolonisation, human rights and sustainable development. Without a strong foundation in these disciplines, Zimbabwe may struggle to assert its perspectives and priorities in international forums.

Lessons from other countries

Several countries demonstrate the value of investing in arts and humanities as part of their development strategies.

Germany, for example, places significant emphasis on the humanities, particularly in philosophy, history and cultural studies. This focus has enabled the country to confront its complex history, from the Holocaust to reunification, fostering a culture of accountability and critical reflection. Germany’s commitment to the humanities has strengthened its democratic institutions and global leadership.

South Korea offers another compelling example. The country’s cultural export industry, known as the Korean Wave (Hallyu), has become a global phenomenon, driven by investments in arts and humanities alongside STEM. South Korea’s success in music, film and literature has not only boosted its economy but also enhanced its cultural influence worldwide.

Closer to home, Ghana has maintained a strong commitment to the humanities through institutions that emphasise African philosophy, history and literature. This approach has preserved Ghana’s cultural heritage and positioned it as a leader in pan-African thought and advocacy.

Proposed solutions

To address the marginalisation of arts and humanities, Zimbabwe must adopt a more balanced approach to education that values all disciplines equally. Policymakers should increase funding for humanities programmes, ensuring that they receive the resources needed to thrive. Scholarships and grants for students in these fields can encourage enrollment and attract talent. Universities should continue to decolonise their curricula, emphasising African perspectives in history, literature and philosophy. This will ensure humanities remain relevant to Zimbabwe’s unique context and challenges.

Initiatives to celebrate Zimbabwean artist(e)s, writers and intellectuals can inspire greater appreciation for the humanities. Highlighting the contributions of figures such as Herbert Chitepo, Yvonne Vera and Dambudzo Marechera, among a host of others, can foster pride in Zimbabwe’s cultural achievements.

Interdisciplinary approaches that combine STEM and humanities should be encouraged. For example, courses on the ethics of technology or the cultural implications of scientific advancements can bridge the gap between these fields.

Government should invest in cultural industries, recognising their potential for economic growth and cultural diplomacy. This includes funding for music, film, literature and visual arts, as well as infrastructure development and international partnerships.

A vision for the future

Zimbabwe’s development depends on a balanced education system that values both STEM and the humanities. While science and technology are essential for addressing economic and technological challenges, the humanities provide the critical lens through which Zimbabweans can understand their past, navigate the present and envision a future rooted in cultural pride, ethical leadership and social cohesion.

As Patrice Lumumba, the first Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, once asserted: “Without the arts, we cannot build a new society.”

The lessons from Africa’s revolutionary past, as well as from other countries that have embraced the arts and humanities, underscore that cultural and intellectual foundations are just as vital as technological advancements in shaping national development.

By investing in arts and humanities, Zimbabwe can nurture a society of thinkers, innovators and leaders who are equipped to tackle the complexities of the modern world while remaining grounded in their identity and heritage. This is not merely an ideal but a necessity for a nation striving for progress without losing its soul.

As Chitepo once declared: “It is not enough to fight for freedom; we must also fight to define it.”

This profound statement underscores the enduring relevance of arts and humanities. They provide the tools to define, understand and shape the essence of freedom and identity. Zimbabwe’s future, rooted in its rich cultural history and aspirations, demands a balanced approach to education that ensures no discipline is left behind.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

