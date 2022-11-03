By Nthungo YaAfrika

THE fiasco in the British economy and politics, a country which once said the sun never set in its empire, could be described as chickens coming home to roost.

Never did they ever think in their wildest dreams that they would be in such a situation.

Political turmoil and economic crisis is something they have associated with the so-called Third World countries, whose economies they have destabilised and left in perennial chaos.

King James, whose name was given to the corrupted Way of Yahweh (Holy Bible), must be turning in his grave.

So must be Winston Churchill who caused the death of four million Indians through starvation during the Second World War, because he had no respect for Indians, whom he described as, ‘rascals’, ‘rogues’, ‘freebooters’ and of ‘low calibre’.

The late Queen Elizabeth II must be thanking the devil for not being in charge during these very dark humiliating times, when Britain does not have a daughter or a son to lift her up from the dungeon she is in.

And what about King Charles III?

He must be cursing himself for making history of being the first white monarch to give permission to a British of Indian extract to form a government to rule white Britannia.

Rishi Sunak is the unwanted liberating Indian riding on a white knight horse reserved for an ‘unblemished’ Briton.

The masses in Britain would prefer Britain to go to the dogs than being liberated by a non-white, whose descendants they colonised and abused.

It is unbearable for them to have a non-white at No.10 Downing Street, a sacred political house.

Worse still for the non-white to be in control of their ‘holy’ island.

‘Prophet’ David Cameron, former Prime Minister, six years ago while visiting India, said an Indian would one day be a Prime Minister of Britain, many, if any, did not take him seriously.

The masses are still in a dazed stupor and still don’t believe that a practising Hindu is now the leader of Great Britain and what a beautiful sight it was when the Prime Minister performed his rituals before getting into No.10 Downing Street.

Much as they hate the Irish for being Catholic, the majority of Brits would have preferred an Irish to be at No.10 Downing Street than a practising British Indian Hindu.

Napoleon Bonaparte said history is a fable agreed on by the conquerors.

But what is happening in Britain is that the conqueror has been conquered by the descendants of the conquered. This is a paradox that can only be understood by the ruling elite, not the majority of the British who still live in the past.

The current white British ruling academic and intellectual elite know that no one among themselves can save the sinking Britannia other than the intelligent Sunak and they don’t care what their majority think.

Sunak’s ascendancy to power was decided by the inner circle of the Tories not the racist majority who are not ‘knowledgeable or wise about world economic systems’. The stage is now set for the battle between the British majority and the ruling elite. The result of this fight is already foregone.

Could and will this be the end of Britain as we have known it, the end of the most cruel empire in living human memory and not through conquest but by self-implosion?

She is following the has-beens, the likes of Persia, Greece, Rome, Portugal and Spain.

This is more than fit for an empire that has shed a lot of blood by corrupting the Way of Yahweh for its benefit and still raking in billions from Third World countries by unfair trade practices.

Britain has impoverished nations.

Sunak is what Great Britain needed to self-destruct for the sins committed by their ancestors and for successive generations failing to learn from the past and repent.

The Brits are the number one racists and this is shown by many negative posts posted about Sunak on the internet.

These posts show that the ascendancy of Sunak is and will never be accepted or appreciated even if in the end he saves the sinking ship. This is despite the fact that Sunak, born and raised in England is the most qualified person to lead the Brits out of doldrums.

They prefer him to be in the background not in the front, as the front is for the 100 percent white Brits never mind whether they are qualified or not.

What most people in Britain don’t know is that Britain never civilised India.

The Brits found India civilised as India was always in contact with the mother of civilisation Egypt (Nahasi Black Africa) when the island now called Britain was not inhabited.

If the Book of Enoch had not been removed from the scriptures everyone would have known who is who on this planet.

Before Columbus sailed around the Cape, whites never dared to cross the Sahara Desert for they thought that it ended in a precipice.

While the whites were afraid to sail around Africa, Sunak’s descendants were trading with Africa using sailing with the Monsoon winds. The British majority do not know this but their ruling elite do.

The Brits destroyed civilisations which were better and more honourable than themselves all over the world to the detriment of mankind’s wellbeing and this is also unknown by the British majority.

Indeed Sunak’s name will forever be known as the first non-white to rule Britain in a desperate attempt to save it from total collapse.

Egyptians (Black Africans) called Asians ‘Namous’ (trouble causers) never ‘Tambous’ meaning ‘savages’ – the term they used to describe whites.

The lesson that must be learnt by the motherland’s daughters and sons currently holders of British citizenship is that, you are nothing but just another black person despite you being more qualified than them.

Britain is not home.

Home is where you are appreciated and treated as a human being.

Sunak is richer than most Brits, but to them, he is just another rascal lucky enough to be granted British citizenship which has propelled him to the most prestigious job in Britain to their chagrin.

Nthungo YaAfrika, aka J.L. Mtembo is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance. For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com